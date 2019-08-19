Citrix Names New CFO as It Steers Toward Cloud-Based Business Model

By Nina Trentmann

Citrix Systems Inc. hired a new finance chief as the software maker transitions toward a more cloud- and subscription-based business model.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Citrix said Monday it appointed Arlen Shenkman as chief financial officer, effective Sept. 9. He replaces interim finance chief Jessica Soisson, who had taken over after former CFO Andrew Del Matto resigned in April to pursue another opportunity.

Mr. Shenkman joins from German software giant SAP, where he spent almost 15 years. He served as CFO of SAP North America, the company's biggest business unit, from 2015 to 2017 and most recently worked as SAP's global head of development and ecosystems. In that role, Mr. Shenkman was responsible for developing new business models, fostering strategic partnerships and overseeing investments as well as mergers and acquisitions, Citrix said.

Citrix, one of the biggest providers of digital workspace platforms and applications allowing remote access to company servers, is facing competition from Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

"The big question is how Citrix is retaining its relevance," said Brad Reback, an analyst at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. "There is a multitude of ways to access corporate applications remotely today," Mr. Reback said.

"Ultimately, this is a company that has growth challenges as more enterprise spending is moving to the cloud," said Daniel Ives, a managing director at Wedbush Securities Inc.

Citrix is increasing its revenue stemming from recurring subscriptions while also moving its services to the cloud. In the quarter ended June 30, subscription orders accounted for 62% of all new bookings, up from 42% in the prior-year period.

However, net income in the second quarter fell to $93.5 million, compared with $106.8 million in the year-earlier period. That drop poses a challenge for the new CFO.

Mr. Shenkman will be integral to steering the company toward new revenue streams while also keeping an eye on profitability, Mr. Ives said.

"He led part of the cloud transition at SAP, and should be well-positioned to lead the transformation at Citrix," said Dan Romanoff, an analyst at Morningstar Inc.

SAP has seen slowing growth in its core software division and has been expanding its cloud-computing business to offset the decline.

"His success in driving accelerated growth through a shift to a subscription-based model, and in accelerating business outcomes through M&A, greatly bolsters our seasoned leadership team," David Henshall, Citrix's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

Mr. Henshall -- the company's CFO from 2014 to 2017 -- is expected to work closely with Mr. Shenkman, analysts said.

Mr. Shenkman, who wasn't immediately available for additional comment, is entitled to an initial base salary of $575,000 and cash compensation equal to 100% of his base salary, Citrix said in a filing with regulators.

He will also receive a signing bonus of $500,000, payable after 180 days with the company, and restricted stock units valued at $6 million, which will vest in annual installments over a three-year period, according to the filing.

Ms. Soisson, the interim finance chief, will remain with the company and continue in her role as corporate controller and chief accounting officer, Citrix said.

