Citrix : Says FBI Warned Hackers May Have Accessed Co.'s Internal Network

By Stephen Nakrosis



Software company Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) on Friday said the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned them earlier in the week that cyber criminals may have gained unauthorized access to the company's internal network.

In a blog post on its website, Citrix said: "It appears that the hackers may have accessed and downloaded business documents. The specific documents that may have been accessed, however, are currently unknown. At this time, there is no indication that the security of any Citrix product or service was compromised."

Citrix said it is taking steps to contain the incident, including engaging a cyber security firm and cooperating with the FBI. The company has also started a forensic investigation and has taken actions to secure the internal network, it said.

Company blog post: https://www.citrix.com/blogs/2019/03/08/citrix-investigating-unauthorized-access-to-internal-network/

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com