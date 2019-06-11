Citrix : Schroders Reimagines Work with Citrix

Company creates superior digital experience that empowers employees, fuels innovation and results

Work is more mobile than ever. Many of us start our days by scanning news on tablets and continue checking email, reviewing our calendars and preparing for meetings on smartphones as we commute. When we hit the office, we may stop at our desks briefly before heading to a conference room. Schroders recognizes this new reality. And with the help of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), the global asset management firm and 2019 Citrix Innovation Award finalist is transforming the traditional work model and forging a more flexible and modern way to get things done.

As a forward-thinking, innovative company, Schroders got on the digital bandwagon years ago and moved to put technology and data at the center of everything they do. “Fundamentally, we wanted to reimagine the workspace,” said Stewart Carmichael, CTO, Schroders. “And to make that happen, we needed to create a digital experience and technology to support it.”

Using Citrix digital workspace solutions, Schroders launched an initiative known as S3 – Schroders anywhere, anytime, any device.

“What we are trying to create here at Schroders is an inclusive and collaborative environment and flexibility is key,” said Emma Holden, Global Head of Human Resources, Schroders. “Citrix allows our people to access the right technologies and solutions when they need to access them. And that makes them more productive and happy and allows us to get them best from them.”

Harry Jack, Head of Pan European Equity Research, Schroders, can attest to this. “The technology allows you to learn and collaborate and do your work without any frustrations or barriers,” he said.

Stephanie Chang, ESG Integration Manager, Schroders, agrees. “Using the technology is actually easy. You access your desktop exactly as you left it, which is great because when you head into meetings, you’re ready to go,” she said.

In addition, Citrix solutions are helping Schroders attract and retain talent in a labor market that is tighter than it has ever been. “I have a health situation that I need to manage on a daily basis, so I work three days a week from the office and one day a week from home,” said Penny Hope, Carmichael’s Chief of Staff. “Without the flexibility and the technology set up that we have, I would not be able to do my job.”

And this, says Carmichael is what technology at Schroders is all about. “Our greatest asset is our talent and we’ve got to unlock all of their innovation and the capability that they have and empower them,” Carmichael said. “And with Citrix, we can.”

Schroders joins hundreds of companies in the financial services industry who are using Citrix solutions to power a better way to work. Click here to learn more about these solutions and the value they are delivering.

About Schroders plc

As a global investment manager, we help institutions, intermediaries and individuals meet their goals, fulfill their ambitions, and prepare for the future. But as the world changes, so do our clients’ needs. That’s why we have a long history of adapting to suit the times and keeping our focus on what matters most to our clients.

Doing this takes experience and expertise. We bring together people and data to spot the trends that will shape the future. This provides a unique perspective which allows us to always invest with conviction. We are responsible for £421.4 billion (€469.5 billion/$536.7 billion)* of assets for our clients who trust us to deliver sustainable returns. We remain determined to build future prosperity for them, and for all of society. Today, we have 5,000 people across six continents who focus on doing just this.

We are a global business that’s managed locally. This allows us to always keep our clients’ needs at the heart of everything we do. For over 200 years and more than seven generations we’ve grown and developed our expertise in tandem with our clients’ needs and interests.

Further information about Schroders can be found at www.schroders.com.

*as at 31 December 2018

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500.

