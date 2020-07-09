Log in
Citrix : Systems to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Before Market Open on Thursday, July 23

07/09/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), today announced that it plans to report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, July 23, 2020 before market open. At approximately 7:05 a.m. ET the second quarter 2020 earnings letter discussing financial results, quarterly highlights, and business outlook will be posted at http://www.citrix.com/investors. A conference call will begin at 8:15 a.m. ET to address questions. The call will be accessible via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Citrix corporate website at http://www.citrix.com/investors.

The conference call may also be accessed by dialing:
(855) 890-8661 or (720) 634-2935
Using passcode: CITRIX

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 98 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

For Citrix Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

Citrix® is a registered trademark of Citrix Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
