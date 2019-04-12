Log in
Citrix : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, April 24

0
04/12/2019

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), today announced that it plans to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after market close. At approximately 4:05 p.m. ET a news release will be issued. Our first quarter earnings memo, which will be in lieu of prepared remarks on the conference call, discussing financial results, quarterly highlights, and business outlook will be posted simultaneously with the earnings release at http://www.citrix.com/investors. A conference call will begin at 4:45 p.m. ET to address questions.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing:
(888) 799-0519 or (706) 634-0155
Using passcode: CITRIX

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. We help customers reimagine the future of work by providing the most comprehensive secure digital workspace that unifies the apps, data and services people need to be productive, and simplifies IT’s ability to adopt and manage complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

For Citrix Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

Citrix® is a registered trademark of Citrix Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
