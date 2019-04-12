Citrix : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, April 24

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), today announced that it plans to
report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 on
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after market close. At approximately 4:05 p.m.
ET a news release will be issued. Our first quarter earnings memo, which
will be in lieu of prepared remarks on the conference call, discussing
financial results, quarterly highlights, and business outlook will be
posted simultaneously with the earnings release at http://www.citrix.com/investors.
A conference call will begin at 4:45 p.m. ET to address questions.
The conference call may be accessed by dialing:
(888) 799-0519 or
(706) 634-0155
Using passcode: CITRIX
About Citrix
Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations
and things are securely connected and accessible to make the
extraordinary possible. We help customers reimagine the future of work
by providing the most comprehensive secure digital workspace that
unifies the apps, data and services people need to be productive, and
simplifies IT’s ability to adopt and manage complex cloud environments.
Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including
99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500. Learn
more at www.citrix.com.
