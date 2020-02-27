CDL: Announcement on Cessation of Quarterly Reporting

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (Co. Reg. No. 196300316Z)

CESSATION OF QUARTERLY REPORTING

The Board of Directors of City Developments Limited (the "Company") wishes to inform shareholders that following the recent amendments to Rule 705(2) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited which took effect from 7 February 2020, the Company will cease to provide announcements of the unaudited financial statements of the Group for each quarter of its financial year.

Going forward, the Company will release announcements pertaining to the unaudited financial statements of the Group on a semi-annual basis, in respect of the first half of its financial year and in respect of the second half of its financial year and for the full financial year. Accordingly, the next financial results announcement of the Company will be in respect of the six-month period ending 30 June 2020, which will be announced no later than 14 August 2020.

The Company will continue to keep shareholders updated on material developments relating to the Company and the Group in compliance with its continuing disclosure obligations, as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretary

Date: 27 February 2020