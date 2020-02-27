Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  City Developments Limited    C09   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(C09)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CDL: Announcement on Cessation of Quarterly Reporting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 12:01am EST

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (Co. Reg. No. 196300316Z)

CESSATION OF QUARTERLY REPORTING

The Board of Directors of City Developments Limited (the "Company") wishes to inform shareholders that following the recent amendments to Rule 705(2) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited which took effect from 7 February 2020, the Company will cease to provide announcements of the unaudited financial statements of the Group for each quarter of its financial year.

Going forward, the Company will release announcements pertaining to the unaudited financial statements of the Group on a semi-annual basis, in respect of the first half of its financial year and in respect of the second half of its financial year and for the full financial year. Accordingly, the next financial results announcement of the Company will be in respect of the six-month period ending 30 June 2020, which will be announced no later than 14 August 2020.

The Company will continue to keep shareholders updated on material developments relating to the Company and the Group in compliance with its continuing disclosure obligations, as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretary

Date: 27 February 2020

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 05:00:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
12:01aCDL : Announcement on Cessation of Quarterly Reporting
PU
02/26GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Announcement on Cessation of Quarterly Reporting
PU
02/25CITY DEVELOPMENTS : 4Q Revenue Misses Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
02/25CDL : Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Statement for the year en..
PU
02/25CDL : Notice of Record Date for Final Dividend
PU
02/25CITY DEVELOPMENTS : 4Q Net Profit Rose 13% on Year
DJ
02/25CDL : Notice of Record Date for Special Final Dividend
PU
02/25CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
02/25CITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL Achieves 12.5% Increase in Profit of S$87.7 Million for ..
PU
02/25CDL : Interested Person Transactions - Provision of Shareholders' Loans to Joint..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 3 861 M
EBIT 2020 782 M
Net income 2020 582 M
Debt 2020 5 303 M
Yield 2020 1,93%
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,81x
EV / Sales2021 3,26x
Capitalization 9 405 M
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 12,18  SGD
Last Close Price 10,37  SGD
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED-0.94%6 914
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.91%41 358
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED2.31%37 405
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.14%31 896
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.16%28 891
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.14%27 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group