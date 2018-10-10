Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  City Developments Limited    CTDM   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (CTDM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CDL: Announcement on Change in Subsidiaries and Associated Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 06:48am CEST

Change - Change in Corporate Information::Announcement on Change ... Page 1 of 1

Change - Change in Corporate Information::Announcement on Change in Subsidiaries and Associated Companies

Issuer

Issuer/ Manager

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Status

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement Reference

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Designation

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Place Of Incorporation

Existing

Singapore

Registered Address

Existing

Attachments

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITEDChange - Change in Corporate Information 10-Oct-2018 12:21:35

New

Announcement on Change in Subsidiaries and Associated Companies

SG181010OTHRB3SZ

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretary

Please refer to the attached Announcement on Change in Subsidiaries and Associated Companies.

New

http://infopub.sgx.com/Apps?A=COW_CorpAnnouncement_Content&... 10/10/2018

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (Co. Reg. No. 196300316Z)

Announcement on Change in Subsidiaries and Associated Companies

The Board of Directors of City Developments Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that:

(a) Incorporation of Subsidiaries

  • (i) Vita Investment Management Pte. Ltd., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary known as Cheng Hong

    Management Consulting (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd 城泓企业管理咨询(杭州)有限公司. Information relating to the said company is as follows:

    Name of Company

    :Cheng Hong Management Consulting (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd 城泓企业管理咨询(杭州) 有限公司

    Date of Incorporation Country of Incorporation Registered Capital Principal Activity

    : : : :

    13 August 2018

    People's Republic of China RMB10,000,000

    Enterprise management consultation, business information consultation; marketing planning; hotel enterprise management, commission agency (excluding auction) (excluding those involving the implementation of special access management measures as prescribed by The People's Republic of China)

  • (ii) Cheng Hong Management Consulting (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd 城泓企业管理咨询(杭州) 有限公司has in turn, incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary known as Cheng Han Management Consulting (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd 城瀚企业管理咨询(杭州)有限公司. Information relating to the said company is as follows:

Name of Company

:Date of Incorporation Country of Incorporation Registered Capital Principal Activity

: : : :

Cheng Han Management Consulting (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd 城瀚企业管理咨询(杭州)有限公司 17 September 2018

People's Republic of China RMB10,000,000

Enterprise management consultation, business information consultation; marketing planning; hotel enterprise management, (excluding those involving the implementation of special access management measures as prescribed by The People's Republic of China)

/2…

Page 2

Announcement on Change in Subsidiaries and Associated Companies

(b) Striking off of Associated Companies

Zenlion Investments Pte. Ltd., an indirect associated company of the Company, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Zenlead Investments Pte. Ltd. and Zenmost Developments Pte. Ltd., have been struck off from the register pursuant to Section 344(1) of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 on 4 September 2018.

The incorporation of 城泓企业管理咨询(杭州)有限公司 and 城瀚企业管理咨询(杭州)有限公司 as well as the striking off of the abovementioned associated companies are not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.

None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in connection with the above changes.

By Order of the Board

Enid Ling Peek Fong Company Secretary

Date: 10 October 2018

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 04:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
06:48aCDL : Announcement on Change in Subsidiaries and Associated Companies
PU
10/03CITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL Previews Phase One of Teddington Riverside – Rare ..
PU
10/02M&C : Announcement on Resignation of Director
PU
09/28M&C : Announcement on the stepping down of Group Chief Executive Officer
PU
09/28M&C Hotels chief leaves after just three months in charge
RE
09/21CDL : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
09/20CDL : News Release - GRESB 2018: CDL Tops Office Sector in Asia
PU
09/20CITY DEVELOPMENTS : GRESB 2018 – CDL Tops Office Sector in Asia
PU
09/19CDL : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
09/17CDL : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25CapitaLand Bouncing Back On Renewed Asset Recycling 
08/08City Developments, Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016City Developments, Ltd. ADR 2016 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016My Life Is An Experiment - Cheap Stock Digest 
2015Coeur Mining's (CDE) CEO Mitchell Krebs on Q4 2014 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 3 942 M
EBIT 2018 904 M
Net income 2018 636 M
Debt 2018 1 607 M
Yield 2018 2,08%
P/E ratio 2018 13,33
P/E ratio 2019 13,33
EV / Sales 2018 2,41x
EV / Sales 2019 2,29x
Capitalization 7 875 M
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,6  SGD
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Group Chief Executive Officer
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED-30.61%5 694
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.09%40 285
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-22.53%34 735
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-9.09%32 246
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-17.61%26 409
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-39.99%24 875
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.