CDL: Announcement on Change in Subsidiaries and Associated Companies

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (Co. Reg. No. 196300316Z)

Announcement on Change in Subsidiaries and Associated Companies

The Board of Directors of City Developments Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that:

(a) Incorporation of Subsidiaries

(i) Vita Investment Management Pte. Ltd., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary known as Cheng Hong Management Consulting (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd 城泓企业管理咨询(杭州)有限公司. Information relating to the said company is as follows: Name of Company :Cheng Hong Management Consulting (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd 城泓企业管理咨询(杭州) 有限公司 Date of Incorporation Country of Incorporation Registered Capital Principal Activity : : : : 13 August 2018 People's Republic of China RMB10,000,000 Enterprise management consultation, business information consultation; marketing planning; hotel enterprise management, commission agency (excluding auction) (excluding those involving the implementation of special access management measures as prescribed by The People's Republic of China)

(ii) Cheng Hong Management Consulting (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd 城泓企业管理咨询(杭州) 有限公司has in turn, incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary known as Cheng Han Management Consulting (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd 城瀚企业管理咨询(杭州)有限公司. Information relating to the said company is as follows:

Name of Company

:Date of Incorporation Country of Incorporation Registered Capital Principal Activity

: : : :

Cheng Han Management Consulting (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd 城瀚企业管理咨询(杭州)有限公司 17 September 2018

People's Republic of China RMB10,000,000

Enterprise management consultation, business information consultation; marketing planning; hotel enterprise management, (excluding those involving the implementation of special access management measures as prescribed by The People's Republic of China)

(b) Striking off of Associated Companies

Zenlion Investments Pte. Ltd., an indirect associated company of the Company, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Zenlead Investments Pte. Ltd. and Zenmost Developments Pte. Ltd., have been struck off from the register pursuant to Section 344(1) of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 on 4 September 2018.

The incorporation of 城泓企业管理咨询(杭州)有限公司 and 城瀚企业管理咨询(杭州)有限公司 as well as the striking off of the abovementioned associated companies are not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.

None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in connection with the above changes.

By Order of the Board

Enid Ling Peek Fong Company Secretary

Date: 10 October 2018