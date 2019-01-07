Log in
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED    CTDM   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (CTDM)
CDL: Announcement on Changes in Subsidiary Companies

01/07/2019 | 11:49pm EST

Change - Change in Corporate Information::Announcement on Changes... Page 1 of 1

Change - Change in Corporate Information::Announcement on Changes in Subsidiary Companies

Issuer

Issuer/ Manager

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Status

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement Reference

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Designation

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Place Of Incorporation

Existing

Singapore

Registered Address

Existing

Attachments

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITEDChange - Change in Corporate Information 08-Jan-2019 12:26:38

New

Announcement on Changes in Subsidiary Companies

SG190108OTHRIK2B

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretary

Please refer to the attached Announcement on Changes in Subsidiary Companies.

New

http://infopub.sgx.com/Apps?A=COW_CorpAnnouncement_Content&B=... 1/8/2019

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (Co. Reg. No. 196300316Z)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGES IN SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

The Board of Directors of City Developments Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that:

  • (a) Completion of Members' Voluntary Liquidation of Subsidiary Company, Guilin Park Properties Pte Ltd

    Further to the Company's announcement to Singapore Exchange Securities Trading limited on 27 March 2018 (Announcement Reference No. SG180327OTHRZ3I2), the liquidation of Guilin Park Properties Pte Ltd Pte Ltd ("Guilin Park"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has been completed on 30 November 2018.

  • (b) Incorporation of a Subsidiary, Shanghai Aofeng Enterprise Management Co., Ltd

    Anting Investments Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary known as Shanghai Aofeng Enterprise Management Co., Ltd上海澳丰企业管理有限公司 ("Shanghai Aofeng"). Information relating to the said company is as follows:

Name of Company:

Shanghai Aofeng Enterprise Management Co., Ltd

上海澳丰企业管理有限公司

Date of Incorporation:

23 November 2018

Country of Incorporation:

People's Republic of China

Registered Capital:

RMB1,000,000

Principal Activity:

Enterprise management, enterprise management

consultation, enterprise marketing planning, hotel

management (excluding food production and

operation), building fit-out works and engineering

design, design, production, agency and publication of

advertisements, carpark management, cultural arts

exchange planning (except performing arts agency)

The abovementioned changes in subsidiary companies are not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of CDL Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2018.

None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above matters.

By Order of the Board

Enid Ling Peek Fong Company Secretary

Date: 8 January 2019

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 04:48:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
