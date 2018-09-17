CDL: Announcement on Changes on Subsidiary and Associated Company

Change - Change in Corporate Information::Announcement on Changes on... Page 1 of 1

Change - Change in Corporate Information::Announcement on Changes on Subsidiary and Associated Company

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED 17-Sep-2018

Announcement on Changes on Subsidiary and Associated Company

SG180917OTHRLG84

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretary

Please refer to the attached Announcement on Changes on Subsidiary and Associated Company.

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (Co. Reg. No. 196300316Z)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGES IN SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATED COMPANY

The Board of Directors of City Developments Limited ("CDL" or the "Company") wishes to announce that:

(a) Incorporation of a Subsidiary

(b) Decrease in the Shareholding interest in Shanghai Mamahome Co., Ltd. Name of Company: Vita Investment Management Pte. Ltd. Date of Incorporation: 29 June 2018 Country of Incorporation: Singapore Issued Share Capital: RMB1.00 Principal Activity: Investment Holding

Grande-Terre Properties Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary known as Vita Investment Management Pte. Ltd., information as follows:

Shanghai Mamahome Co., Ltd. 上海中富旅居电子商务有限公司 ("Shanghai Mamahome"), a company in which Choice Hospitality Investments Limited ("CHIL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has an interest in, had increased its registered capital to RMB96,922,154 on 15 June 2018, following a fresh injection of capital by its investors. Upon completion of the new capital contribution, the Company's interest, through CHIL, in the enlarged capital of Shanghai Mamahome has decreased from 20% to 19.55%. As a result, Shanghai Mamahome, including its subsidiary(ies), ceased to be associated company(ies) of the Company in accordance with the definition of "associated company" in the Companies Act, Chapter 50. The CDL Group, however, continue to equity account for Shanghai Mamahome in accordance with Singapore Financial Reporting Standards.

The incorporation of Vita Investment Management Pte. Ltd. and the decrease in the shareholding interest in Shanghai Mamahome Co., Ltd are not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.

None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above changes.

By Order of the Board

Enid Ling Peek Fong Company Secretary

Date: 17 September 2018