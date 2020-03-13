Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  City Developments Limited    C09   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(C09)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 03/11
8.93 SGD   -0.45%
07:23aCDL : Announcement on Recent Media Articles
PU
03/05MCHNZ : Announcement on Appealing APTR Judicial Review Judgment
PU
02/27CDL : Announcement on Cessation of Quarterly Reporting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CDL: Announcement on Recent Media Articles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 07:23am EDT

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (Co. Reg. No. 196300316Z)

RECENT MEDIA ARTICLES

City Developments Limited (the "Company") refers to the media articles which have been recently published in respect of the establishment of a real estate investment trust with commercial assets.

The Company wishes to announce that it is always examining opportunities to improve shareholder value. Towards this end, the Company is currently exploring the establishment of a real estate investment trust with commercial assets located in the United Kingdom ("REIT") to be listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX- ST"). The Company is in preliminary discussions with banks/various parties and the Company wishes to state that the properties to be injected into the REIT, the pipeline assets of the REIT, the size of any offering to be made in respect of units in the REIT, the timeframe for any such offering as well as the terms of any such offering and injection of properties into the REIT are currently under review and have not been finalised.

In the event that there is any material development on this matter, an announcement will be issued by the Company. In the meantime, shareholders are advised to refrain from taking any action in respect of their shares or other securities in the Company which may be prejudicial to their interests, and to exercise caution when dealing in the shares or other securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Shufen Loh @ Catherine Shufen Loh

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretaries

Date: 13 March 2020

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 11:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
07:23aCDL : Announcement on Recent Media Articles
PU
03/05MCHNZ : Announcement on Appealing APTR Judicial Review Judgment
PU
02/27CDL : Announcement on Cessation of Quarterly Reporting
PU
02/27GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Announcement on Cessation of Quarterly Reporting
PU
02/25CITY DEVELOPMENTS : 4Q Revenue Misses Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
02/25CDL : Notice of Record Date for Final Dividend
PU
02/25CDL : Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Statement for the year en..
PU
02/25CITY DEVELOPMENTS : 4Q Net Profit Rose 13% on Year
DJ
02/25CDL : Notice of Record Date for Special Final Dividend
PU
02/25CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 3 826 M
EBIT 2020 758 M
Net income 2020 590 M
Debt 2020 5 640 M
Yield 2020 2,28%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,50x
EV / Sales2021 3,03x
Capitalization 7 736 M
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 12,19  SGD
Last Close Price 8,53  SGD
Spread / Highest target 65,9%
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED-0.45%5 486
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.92%38 365
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED2.33%36 369
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.71%31 317
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.30%27 826
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.21%27 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group