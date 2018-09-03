Log in
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
CDL: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

09/03/2018 | 12:07pm CEST

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Securities

Stapled Security

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Status

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement Reference

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Designation

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Date of Purchase

Total Number of shares purchased

Number of shares cancelled

Number of shares held as treasury shares

Highest/ Lowest price per share

Highest Price per share

Lowest Price per share

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 03-Sep-2018 17:40:50

New

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

SG180903OTHRPPE4

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretary

Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

25/04/2018

90,930,133

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

03/09/2018

100,000

0 100,000

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

SGD 9.09

SGD 9

SGD 907,283.73

No

Section C

Number

Percentage#

1,100,000

0.12

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

1,100,000

0.12

By way of Market Acquisition

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 10:06:11 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 3 944 M
EBIT 2018 899 M
Net income 2018 636 M
Debt 2018 1 607 M
Yield 2018 1,93%
P/E ratio 2018 14,30
P/E ratio 2019 14,25
EV / Sales 2018 2,55x
EV / Sales 2019 2,42x
Capitalization 8 438 M
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,6  SGD
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Group Chief Executive Officer
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED-25.64%6 154
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.11%46 838
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.73%43 009
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-1.78%34 693
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-21.51%32 330
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-18.56%27 182
