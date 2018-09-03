CDL: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Issuer & Securities
Securities
Stapled Security
Date & Time of Broadcast
Status
Announcement Sub Title
Announcement Reference
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Designation
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Date of Purchase
Total Number of shares purchased
Number of shares cancelled
Number of shares held as treasury shares
Highest/ Lowest price per share
Highest Price per share
Lowest Price per share
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 03-Sep-2018 17:40:50
New
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
SG180903OTHRPPE4
Enid Ling Peek Fong
Company Secretary
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
25/04/2018
90,930,133
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
03/09/2018
100,000
0 100,000
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
SGD 9.09
SGD 9
SGD 907,283.73
No
Section C
|
Number
|
Percentage#
|
1,100,000
|
0.12
|
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
1,100,000
|
0.12
By way of Market Acquisition
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D