CDL: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Issuer & Securities
Securities
Stapled Security
Announcement Details
Date & Time of Broadcast
Status
Announcement Sub Title
Announcement Reference
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Designation
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 17-Sep-2018 17:48:19
New
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
SG180917OTHR3JCS
Enid Ling Peek Fong
Company Secretary
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
25/04/2018
90,930,133
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase
Total Number of shares purchased
Number of shares cancelled
Number of shares held as treasury shares
Highest/ Lowest price per share
Highest Price per share
Lowest Price per share
17/09/2018
100,000
0 100,000
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
SGD 8.82
SGD 8.74
SGD 881,771.81
No
Section C
|
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
|
Number
|
Percentage#
|
By way of Market Acquisition
|
1,400,000
|
0.154
|
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
1,400,000
|
0.154
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 10:07:02 UTC