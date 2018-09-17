CDL: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 17-Sep-2018 17:48:19

New

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

SG180917OTHR3JCS

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretary

Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

25/04/2018

90,930,133

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

Total Number of shares purchased

Number of shares cancelled

Number of shares held as treasury shares

Highest/ Lowest price per share

Highest Price per share

Lowest Price per share

17/09/2018

100,000

0 100,000

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

SGD 8.82

SGD 8.74

SGD 881,771.81

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 1,400,000 0.154 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 1,400,000 0.154

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D