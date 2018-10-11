CDL: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Log in
10/11/2018 | 12:23pm CEST

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Securities

Stapled Security

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Status

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement Reference

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Designation

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Date of Purchase

Total Number of shares purchased

Number of shares cancelled

Number of shares held as treasury shares

Highest/ Lowest price per share

Highest Price per share

Lowest Price per share

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 11-Oct-2018 17:58:08

New

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

SG181011OTHR8F4M

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretary

Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

25/04/2018

90,930,133

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

11/10/2018

200,000

0 200,000

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

1,900,000

0.209

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

1,900,000

0.209

By way of Market Acquisition

SGD 8.23

SGD 8.11

SGD 1,637,305.17

No

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 10:22:13 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 3 942 M
EBIT 2018 904 M
Net income 2018 636 M
Debt 2018 1 607 M
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 13,01
P/E ratio 2019 13,01
EV / Sales 2018 2,36x
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
Capitalization 7 684 M
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,6  SGD
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Group Chief Executive Officer
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED-32.29%5 559
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.40%40 073
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-24.73%34 245
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.32%33 133
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-17.98%26 462
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-42.34%23 731
