CDL: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 11-Oct-2018 17:58:08

New

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

SG181011OTHR8F4M

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretary

Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

25/04/2018

90,930,133

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

11/10/2018

200,000

0 200,000

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number Percentage# 1,900,000 0.209 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 1,900,000 0.209 By way of Market Acquisition

SGD 8.23

SGD 8.11

SGD 1,637,305.17

No

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D