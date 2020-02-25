CDL: Notice of Record Date for Special Final Dividend

|
Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory
Narrative
Type
Notice is hereby given that, subject to the ordinary shareholders' approval of the payment of a special final dividend of S$0.06 per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019 at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 April 2020, the Ordinary Share Transfer Books and Register of Holders of ordinary shares of the Company will be closed on 6 May 2020.
Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Registrars, M&C Services Private Limited of 112 Robinson Road #05-01 Singapore 068902, up to 5.00 p.m. on 5 May 2020 will be registered to determine ordinary shareholders' entitlement to the Special Final Ordinary Dividend.
Narrative
version In respect of ordinary shares in the securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), the Special Final Ordinary Dividend will be paid by the Company to CDP which will, in turn, distribute the Special Final Ordinary Dividend to the holders of the securities accounts.
By Order of the Board
Shufen Loh @ Catherine Shufen Loh
Enid Ling Peek Fong
Company Secretaries
26 February 2020
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
05/05/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date
04/05/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.06
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.06
Pay Date
21/05/2020
Gross Rate Status