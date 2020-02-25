CDL: Notice of Record Date for Special Final Dividend

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory Page 2 of 3

Narrative

Type

Notice is hereby given that, subject to the ordinary shareholders' approval of the payment of a special final dividend of S$0.06 per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019 at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 April 2020, the Ordinary Share Transfer Books and Register of Holders of ordinary shares of the Company will be closed on 6 May 2020.

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Registrars, M&C Services Private Limited of 112 Robinson Road #05-01 Singapore 068902, up to 5.00 p.m. on 5 May 2020 will be registered to determine ordinary shareholders' entitlement to the Special Final Ordinary Dividend.

Narrative

version In respect of ordinary shares in the securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), the Special Final Ordinary Dividend will be paid by the Company to CDP which will, in turn, distribute the Special Final Ordinary Dividend to the holders of the securities accounts.

By Order of the Board

Shufen Loh @ Catherine Shufen Loh

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretaries

26 February 2020

Event Dates

Record Date and Time

05/05/2020 17:00:00

Ex Date

04/05/2020

Dividend Details

Payment Type

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.06

Net Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.06

Pay Date

21/05/2020

Gross Rate Status