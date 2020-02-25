Log in
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(C09)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 02/24
10.49 SGD   -1.87%
07:39pCITY DEVELOPMENTS : 4Q Net Profit Rose 13% on Year
DJ
07:13pCDL : Notice of Record Date for Special Final Dividend
PU
CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
CDL: Notice of Record Date for Special Final Dividend

02/25/2020

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION::MANDATORY

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

Security

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

Date &Time of Broadcast

26-Feb-2020 07:40:33

Status

New

Corporate Action Reference

SG200226DVCAB6PJ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Designation

Company Secretary

Dividend/ Distribution Number

Applicable

Value

60

Dividend/ Distribution Type

Special

Financial Year End

31/12/2019

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)

SGD 0.06

Event Narrative

Narrative Text

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

Narrative

Type

Notice is hereby given that, subject to the ordinary shareholders' approval of the payment of a special final dividend of S$0.06 per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019 at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 April 2020, the Ordinary Share Transfer Books and Register of Holders of ordinary shares of the Company will be closed on 6 May 2020.

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Registrars, M&C Services Private Limited of 112 Robinson Road #05-01 Singapore 068902, up to 5.00 p.m. on 5 May 2020 will be registered to determine ordinary shareholders' entitlement to the Special Final Ordinary Dividend.

Narrative

version In respect of ordinary shares in the securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), the Special Final Ordinary Dividend will be paid by the Company to CDP which will, in turn, distribute the Special Final Ordinary Dividend to the holders of the securities accounts.

By Order of the Board

Shufen Loh @ Catherine Shufen Loh

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretaries

26 February 2020

Event Dates

Record Date and Time

05/05/2020 17:00:00

Ex Date

04/05/2020

Dividend Details

Payment Type

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.06

Net Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.06

Pay Date

21/05/2020

Gross Rate Status

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

Actual Rate

Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 00:12:07 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 3 596 M
EBIT 2019 784 M
Net income 2019 582 M
Debt 2019 5 401 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,19x
EV / Sales2020 3,81x
Capitalization 9 668 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 12,16  SGD
Last Close Price 10,66  SGD
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,38%
