CDL: Operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 and Presentation

OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted businesses and communities globally, with supply chain disruptions and uncertainties around future demand. In response to the evolving situation, the Group continues to enhance its business continuity plans, implementing measures to ensure the well-being of stakeholders and mitigating disruptions to operations.
As the situation remains fluid, it is not possible at this stage to predict the scale of the eventual impact of COVID-19 on the Group's business. The Group is closely monitoring its operations and will continue to adjust its measures and strategies accordingly. Below is an update on its operating performance for the first quarter ended 31 March 2020 (Q1 2020).
Operational Review
Property Development
Singapore
Despite the dampened market sentiment, the Group and its joint venture (JV) associates sold 185 units with total sales value of $278.1 million in Q1 2020 (Q1 2019: 173 units with total sales value of $516.3 million). The sales value for this quarter was lower as the majority of the residential units sold were mass and mid- market projects like Piermont Grand, Whistler Grand and The Tapestry, as well as Amber Park, a luxury project. Comparatively, Q1 2019 was mainly ultra-luxury projects like Boulevard 88 and South Beach Residences.
Since the Government's circuit breaker measures took effect from 7 April (now extended till 1 June), all six of the Group's operating sales galleries have been closed. The Group has stepped up its digital marketing efforts through virtual showflat tours and online sales presentations to potential buyers. Interest remains encouraging and in April, the Group saw an increase of over 30% in online traffic views for its launched projects.
During this circuit breaker period, the Group expects its sales volume to decline. Notwithstanding the temporary setback, the Group continued to register sales in April for projects such as Amber Park, Boulevard 88, Coco Palms, Piermont Grand, Sengkang Grand Residences, South Beach Residences, The Jovell and The Tapestry.
Construction works for the Group's development projects are also affected. The Temporary Occupation Permits (TOPs) for majority of these projects are expected only in 2022 / 2023, which allows the Group sufficient buffer to accommodate the current delay. The Group's Forest Woods JV residential project is approaching completion by Q3 2020. As it is already in an advanced stage of construction, the project's completion remains on schedule.
The Group will continue to engage its contractors and manage its construction timelines closely. It welcomes the positive news announced on 6 May by the Ministry of National Development that the Government will extend the project completion period (PCP) and the deadlines for Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty (ABSD) on land purchase by six months for property developers affected by disruptions to construction timelines and residential sales. This extension is timely as the unprecedented measures have resulted in manpower and supply chain challenges for the industry. The Group is grateful for the timeline extensions and is heartened that the Government is continually reviewing market conditions and making temporary policy tweaks as needed.
Overseas
New home sales for the Group's launched projects in China, the UK and Australia have slowed significantly, impacted by lockdowns imposed by local governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
1
Investment Properties
Singapore
Majority of the Group's rental income is derived from its office asset portfolio, which is supported by medium- to long-term leases with a diversified pool of mainly blue-chip multinational corporations. As at 31 March 2020, the Group's Singapore office portfolio remains resilient with committed occupancy of 90.9%, above the island-wide occupancy of 89.0%.
However, retail and F&B businesses have been impacted by the decline in customer demand, strict safe distancing measures and closures for non-essential services. With the circuit breaker measures in place, approximately 80% of the Group's retail tenants in Singapore (totalling 426 tenants) are not operating. To support its Singapore tenants in tiding over this period, the Group is providing rental relief totalling over $23 million in property tax and rental rebates1. The full quantum of the Government's enhanced property tax rebate, announced under the Supplementary Budget 2020 on 26 March, will be passed on to its tenants. Majority of the Group's retail tenants will receive more than 2.8 months of gross rental rebates in total. In addition to the rebates, the Group is also assisting tenants with cashflow issues by allowing them to offset their rent using part of their security deposit as well as other initiatives.
Overseas
In the Group's overseas markets, the retail sectors were also similarly impacted by lockdowns imposed by local authorities. In China, rental rebates were provided to tenants at HLCC mall in Suzhou to tide them through the sharp declines in retail sales. In Thailand, where the Group's retail portfolio comprises the Jungceylon mall in Phuket and Mille Malle in Bangkok, rental rebates were given to tenants to mitigate the impact of the nationwide lockdown. Phuket's airport is closed till 16 May and Thailand's state of emergency has been extended till the end of May. In the UK, the government has mandated no eviction of tenants during this period. Any rental deferments and repayment plans need to be negotiated and agreed upon between landlords and tenants. The Group is constantly reviewing the situation and providing assistance to tenants where necessary.
Hotel Operations
The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the global hospitality sector with travel restrictions, trip cancellations, postponement of major events and a steep reduction in F&B spend.
Key operating statistics for hotels owned by the Group:
Room Occupancy
Average Room Rate
RevPAR
Q1
Q1
Incr /
Q1
Q1
Incr /
Q1
Q1
Incr /
2020
2019
(Decr)
2020
2019*
(Decr)
2020
2019*
(Decr)
%
%
%
$
$
%
$
$
%
Singapore
54.5
85.6
(31.1)
190.3
170.0
11.9
103.6
145.6
(28.8)
Rest of Asia
41.2
66.4
(25.2)
143.3
162.6
(11.9)
59.1
107.9
(45.2)
Total Asia
46.3
73.3
(27.0)
164.4
165.7
(0.8)
76.1
121.1
(37.2)
New Zealand
77.2
91.3
(14.1)
166.4
166.4
-
128.5
152.0
(15.5)
London
47.3
73.7
(26.4)
225.8
198.8
13.6
106.8
146.5
(27.1)
Rest of Europe
49.6
62.8
(13.2)
118.8
126.5
(6.1)
58.9
79.5
(25.9)
Total Europe
48.4
68.0
(19.6)
172.1
163.7
5.1
83.3
111.3
(25.2)
New York
58.5
76.9
(18.4)
229.4
263.4
(12.9)
134.2
202.6
(33.8)
Regional USA
48.6
51.5
(2.9)
161.5
165.9
(2.7)
78.5
85.5
(8.2)
Total USA
52.3
59.9
(7.6)
190.3
209.3
(9.1)
99.5
125.4
(20.7)
Total Group
52.1
70.0
(17.9)
173.9
177.4
(2.0)
90.6
124.1
(27.0)
For comparability, Q1 2019 Average Room Rate and RevPAR had been translated at constant exchange rates (31 Mar 2020).
1 This includes 100% of the property tax rebates for qualifying commercial property tenants and 30% for businesses in other non-residential properties such as offices and industrial properties.
2
For Q1 2020, global occupancy dropped to 52.1% (Q1 2019: 70.0%) and global RevPAR decreased by
27.0% to $90.60 (Q1 2019: $124.1). All regions recorded declines in RevPAR driven primarily by a drop in occupancies.
The Group's global hospitality portfolio, mainly comprising its wholly-owned subsidiary Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), has been severely impacted by closures following lockdowns imposed by local governments to curb the COVID-19 outbreak. The situation has worsened rapidly with the epicentre shifting from China and other parts of Asia to Europe and the US. As at 31 March 2020, around 30% of the Group's global portfolio of 152 hotels were temporarily closed.
Throughout Europe and the UK, the governments have mandated a shutdown of most hotels except for a few which remain open to support stays for key essential workers. Most hotels in the US remain open and are supporting personnel from hospitals, the police and students who are unable to travel home.
In New Zealand, which commenced a country-wide lockdown on 19 March and closed its borders to travellers, most of the Group's hotels had closed during this period except for a handful which was designated to support aircrew and essential workers.
The Q1 2020 RevPAR for Asia was down 37.2%, the steepest decline amongst all the regions and mainly due to hotels in Beijing, Taipei and Seoul. Europe was down 25.2% while London registered a 27.1% decline as it experienced cancellations of major citywide events. In the US, New York, being the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region, was the worst-hit key gateway city, dragging down the US's performance and causing the whole region to experience a 20.7% decline in RevPAR.
In Singapore, all 10 hotels are operational. However, RevPAR declined 28.8% due to lower occupancy. By focusing on corporate and public-sector businesses, the Group's Singapore hotels have been able to partially mitigate the occupancy impact. Several of its hotels have locked in arrangements to house those affected by the recent events such as the Malaysia border closure (from 18 March to 12 May) or been designated as dedicated facilities for overseas returnees serving out their Stay-Home Notices. These initiatives have helped to sustain occupancy rates in Singapore, allowing hotels to maintain a breakeven position in April.
For the hotels that are still operating, certain floors and sections are closed. M&C and its listed REIT- associate, CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT), are also utilising this period of low occupancy to carry out critical guests-related asset enhancement works to optimise the potential of their asset portfolio while deferring non-essential capital expenditures.
Capital Position
As at 31 March 2020, the Group's net gearing ratio (factoring in revaluation surplus from investment properties) stood at 44% with interest cover at 6.2 times.
The Group has strong cash reserves of $3.3 billion as well as undrawn and committed credit lines of $2.3 billion.
The Group's debt expiry profile also remains healthy and its total gross borrowings have a weighted average debt expiry of 2.3 years as at 31 March 2020.
For the $1.8 billion in loans due for the remainder of 2020, the Group has refinanced 17% and set aside funds for the repayment of 65%, with the balance of 18% scheduled for renewal in Q3 2020. In addition, the Group has also secured early financing or is at advanced stages of documentation for the $1.7 billion of corporate funding for its Irwell Bank residential development and its Liang Court JV.
There are no material concerns over the Group's ability to fulfil its near-term debt obligations.
3
Outlook and Prospects
Given the evolving COVID-19 situation, the recovery trajectory remains uncertain. Headwinds affecting overall demand and disrupting supply chains are expected to persist in the near-term. This will likely weigh on the Group's operations and financial performance, though the full extent of the impact for the rest of FY 2020 cannot be conclusively determined yet.
In Singapore, the financial impact arising from the outbreak is partially mitigated by the Government's support measures, including property tax rebates and wage subsidies. Similarly, the governments in other regions, such as the UK and New Zealand, have stepped in to provide economic stimulus packages and support measures such as wage and tax reliefs, which have helped to defray some of the labour costs for the Group.
The Group's hospitality business has suffered the most severely from the impact of COVID-19. The near- term outlook remains highly challenging and uncertain. The Group has a strong balance sheet and is well- positioned to absorb the pressures. While headwinds continue to persist, the Group will stay resilient as it navigates through the storm.
To mitigate the impact of the pandemic, the Group has implemented a series of business optimisation and cost control initiatives to reduce operating expenses. As a show of solidarity, the Group's Board of Directors took a voluntary 25% reduction of directors' fees. Top management took 20% pay cuts while other senior personnel took 15% pay cuts. These cuts have been effective since 1 April 2020.
The Group will continue to embrace a highly disciplined capital management approach of conserving cash and maintaining liquidity, especially during such unprecedented times. Notwithstanding this, the Group is mindful that in a crisis, there are opportunities to be seized and it must continue to drive its long-term growth plans.
On 7 April, the Group announced it had increased its stake from 12.52% to 20.87% in Singapore-listed IREIT Global, a Europe-focussed real estate investment trust. It remains confident in the long-term fundamentals of the established European economies. The Group, together with another key unitholder, Tikehau Capital, hold over 50% in aggregate. This strategic investment opportunity allows the Group to strengthen its alignment with minority unitholders' interest and support IREIT's growth plans.
On 15 April, the Group also announced the strategic investment of RMB 4.39 billion ($0.88 billion) for a 51.01% joint controlling stake in Sincere Property Group (Sincere), an established real estate developer in China. The acquisition was based on an attractive entry valuation of RMB 8.6 billion, which is almost 50% of Sincere's FY 2019 audited net asset value of RMB 16.1 billion. The transaction includes a call option exercisable in 2022 for the Group to acquire an additional 9% effective interest for RMB 0.77 billion ($0.16 billion) at the same entry valuation, which would allow the Group to have sole control and a 60.01% stake in one of China's Top 100 real estate developers. The renegotiated terms for the investment are significantly improved over the original investment terms announced in May 2019. The Group maintains a long-term view of its investments in China and remains confident of China's strong fundamentals and market outlook. This transformational deal will significantly broaden the Group's scale in China and establish itself as a major player in China's real estate market. The deal is expected to be completed by Q2 2020.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Shufen Loh @ Catherine Shufen Loh
Company Secretary
12 May 2020
4
Q1 2020
Operational Update
12 May 2020
Agenda
General Overview&
OperationsReview
COVID-19 Impact
-
SingaporeOperations
Capital Management
-
Hospitality
Strategic Investments
General Overview
Overview - Q1 2020
Operating Performance Affected by COVID-19 Global Pandemic
Business segments impacted to varying extents by containment measures to combat the outbreak:
Lockdowns
Travel restrictions
Safe distancing measures
Retail and hospitality sectors most impacted:
Retail: Approx. 80% of CDL's retail tenants in Singapore closed due to enhanced circuit breaker measures
Hotel operations: Around 30% of global hospitality portfolio closed due to government-mandated shutdowns
Strong capital position; well-positioned for new opportunities:
Grand Millennium Beijing
City Square Mall
Safe distancing measures implemented
Cash reserves of $3.3B as well as undrawn and committed credit lines of $2.3B
Debt expiry profile remains healthy
Mitigation measures implemented to address near-term uncertainty:
Cost-efficiencyand cash preservation initiatives
Tap on economic stimulus packages, wage and tax reliefs provided by governments across operating regions (e.g. Singapore, the UK and New Zealand)
Rental relief and support measures for tenants
4
Global Portfolio Overview
Recurring Income Assets comprise 64% of Global Portfolio
Diversified portfolio provides 'cushion' from impact of macroeconomic challenges:
Development assets: Lower transaction volumes mitigated by healthy pre-sales in 2018 and 2019, with profit contribution expected progressively
Recurring income assets: Investment properties comprise 29% of total assets
Others 18%
US 7%
China 13%
UK 14%
Total Assets:
$23.7B
Singapore
48%
Recurring
Income
Segments
China Others
64%
UK 3%
4%
Singapore
4%
23%
Singapore
25%
UK 10%
China
Others US 10%
14% 7%
5
COVID-19
Operational Performance Impact
IMPACT
Unprecedented DisruptionAcross All Business Segments
PROPERTYDEVELOPMENT
ASSETMANAGEMENT
HOSPITALITY
Lockdowns across several regions have affected sales and development works:
Residential sales affected by showflat closures
Construction works affected
Retail and F&B sector hard hit:
Widespread business closures in Singapore from enhanced circuit breaker measures - approx. 80% of retail tenants closed
Support initiatives amounting to over $30MM of property tax and rental rebates for tenants in Singapore and overseas
Sector severely impacted by hotel closures:
Government-mandatedclosures in multiple regions - approx. 30% of 152 hotels worldwide temporarily closed
All regions recorded declines in RevPAR driven primarily by a drop in occupancies
6
COVID-19
Property Development - Singapore
IMPACT
Residential Sales & Development Progress Impacted by Circuit Breaker Measures (7 Apr - 1 Jun)
Singapore
Closure of 6 sales galleries & construction works on development sites affected
Stepped up digital marketing efforts:
Virtual tours and digital collaterals
Online sales presentations to potential homebuyers
Remote assistance with sales process
Achieved increase of over 30% in online traffic views for launched projects in April
Registered residential sales in April for Amber Park, Boulevard 88, Coco Palms, Piermont Grand, Sengkang Grand Residences, South Beach Residences, The Jovell and The Tapestry
Works at development sites affected:
TOPs for most projects expected only in 2022 / 2023; sufficient buffer to accommodate the current delay
Forest Woods on schedule for completion by Q3 2020
CDL Homes
www.cdlhomes.com.sg
Haus on Handy I 2-bedroom virtual tour
7
COVID-19
Property Development - Overseas
IMPACT
Sales impacted by lockdowns& restrictions in multiple regions
Showflat closures
Construction works stalled or slowed from site closures
Current Situation
China
Nationwide travel restrictions
Lockdown measures have eased
(23 Jan - 8 Apr)
UK
Nationwide lockdown
A conditional plan to review current lockdown restrictions
(Since 24 Mar)
announced, subject to the development of the outbreak
Australia
Nationwide lockdown
Easing of measures (varies across different states)
(Since 23 Mar)
Emerald, Chongqing
The Marker, Melbourne
Artist's Impression
Artist's Impression
Teddington Riverside I Virtual tour
Note: In view of the evolving situation, dates and measures may change
8
COVID-19
Asset Management
IMPACT
Tenants Impacted by Global Shutdown of Non-essential Businesses
Widespread business closures in Singapore till 1 Jun 2020:
Over $30MM rental relief & support
Approx. 80% of retail tenants (of non-essential services) closed
to tenants in Singapore & overseas
Singapore
Retail segment hard hit by circuit breaker extension
Over $23MM of rental and property tax rebates to be provided to retail and commercial tenants
Additional assistance available to tenants with cashflow issues
Month
Ave.
Rental
Rebate
April
100%
Majority of
May
100%
Singapore retail
tenants to receive
June
50%
>2.8 months*
of gross rental
July
30%
rebates
China
Sharp decrease in retail sales in Q1 2020; recovery underway
Rental rebates to tenants at Suzhou HLCC mall in Q1 2020
Advertising & Promotion assistance available to retail tenants to drive sales
Thailand
Implementation of precautionary & safe distancing measures
across commercial & retail portfolio in Singapore
Thermal temperature scanning &
Safe distancing markers at retail and F&B outlets and taxi stand
safe distancing markers
Includes property tax rebates for qualifying commercial properties from the Government that will be fully passed through to tenants
State of emergency till end May;
Phuket hardest hit region
Rental rebates to tenants at Jungceylon Shopping Mall (Phuket) and Mille Malle (Bangkok)
UK
Portfolio shows resilience
UK government has mandated no eviction of tenants during this period
Any rental deferments and repayment plans need to be negotiated and agreed upon between landlords and tenants
9
COVID-19
Hotel Operations
IMPACT
Overview of the Group's Hotel Inventory (as at 31 March 2020)
Around 30% of 152 Hotels Worldwide Closed
Hotels
Hotel Count
Total
Closed
By region:
●
New York
4
1
●
Rest of US
14
-
●
London
8
4
●
Rest of Europe
22
17
●
Middle East*
43
4
●
Singapore
10
-
●
Rest of Asia
27
1
●
Australasia
24
17
Artis 's Impression
152
44
Total:
Artist's Impression
The Biltmore Mayfair
* All franchised hotels
M Social Auckland
10
COVID-19
Hotel Operations
IMPACT
Q1 2020 Performance Severely Impacted
Global occupancy: 52.1%
(▼ 17.9% yoy)
Global RevPAR:
$90.60
(▼ 27.0% yoy)
Global ARR:
$173.90
(▼ 2.0% yoy)
Rest of Asia
1 hotel closed
US
1 hotel closed
Hotels focus on supporting frontline workers (hospitals / police) and students who are unable to travel home
RevPAR
$99.50 (▼ 20.7%)
Occupancy
52.3% (▼ 7.6%)
UK & Europe
21 hotels closed
Government-mandatedshutdown
Only a few hotels open to support stays for key essential workers
RevPAR
$83.30 (▼ 25.2%)
Occupancy
48.4% (▼ 19.6%)
RevPAR
$59.10
(▼ 45.2%)
Occupancy
41.2%
(▼ 25.2%)
Singapore
All 10 hotels operational
Occupancy impact partially mitigated with focus on corporate & public-sector business:
Housing of Malaysian workers due to border closure
Government-designatedfacilities for residents serving their Stay-Home Notices
RevPAR
$103.60 (▼ 28.8%)
Occupancy
54.5% (▼ 31.1%)
17 hotels closed
Country-widelockdown in New Zealand since 19 March
Most hotels closed, except for a handful designated to support aircrew and essential workers
New Zealand
RevPAR
$128.50 (▼ 15.5%)
Occupancy
77.2% (▼ 14.1%)
Note: Excludes franchised hotels, such as the Middle East portfolio
11
COVID-19
Cost Management
IMPACT
Implementation of Business Optimisation and Cost Reduction Measures
Mitigate revenue impact through cost management initiatives:
Board Fees &
Board of Directors: Voluntary 25% reduction of director's fees
Management
Top management: 20% pay cuts
Cost
Senior personnel: 15% pay cuts
Effective since 1 April 2020
Value
Maximise value engineering across all projects
Engineering
Leverage existing resources
Manage working capital
Capex
Defer non-essential capex and operating costs
Initiatives to reduce costs across asset portfolio in place
Capital
Conserve cash
Management
Maintain adequate liquidity
12
COVID-19
Community Initiatives
IMPACT
Supporting Vulnerable Individuals, Families and CommunitiesAffected by COVID-19
Donated $488,000 to SupportVulnerableIndividuals,Families & MigrantWorkers
$400,000 donation to The Invictus Fund
Donation made by CDL, together with contributions from entire Board and the key management team
Supports Singapore's social service agencies to continue delivery of critical social services to vulnerable individuals, families and communities during COVID-19 period
$88,000 donation to workers at CDL development projects
Dollar-for-dollarmatch by CDL for contributions made by CDL employees
Provide workers with necessities during circuit breaker period
SupportingFrontline Workers on the COVID-19 'Battlefield'through M&C
Hotels in most regions open to support medical personnel, key workers, infrastructure workers and government employees
Singapore hotels offer discounted accommodation to affected Malaysian employees impacted by Malaysia's Movement Control Order
"We Clean. We Care. We Welcome." global campaign - initiatives to ensure guests have a pleasant and safe hospitality experience
Orchard Hotel Singapore
Welcoming Malaysian bus captains from SBS Transit
13
Sustainability Performance Highlights
Achieved Over $28MM Energy Savings for 8 Commercial Properties (from 2012 - 2019)
Integrated
Publication of 13th
Sustainability
dedicated
sustainability report
Report
Highlights ESG
performance outcomes against CDL's Future Value 2030 blueprint
View & download the report from
www.cdlsustainability.com
Latest ESG Milestones
2019 Environmental
Performance Highlights
Achieved energy savings of
>$28MM
for 8 CDL commercial properties from 2012 to 2019 fromenergy-efficientretrofitting and initiatives implemented
Only real estate
Only company in Southeast
Ranked world's top real estate,
Only Singapore
company listed for
Asia & Hong Kong to achieve
top Singapore company, and
company to win
3rd consecutive
this double 'A' honour for
1st & only Singapore company
multiple accolades
year
both climate change and
listed on Global 100
at the 5th Asia
water security
for 11 consecutive years
Sustainability
Reporting Awards
38%
reduction in Carbon Emissions Intensity from 2007 levels*
110 Green Mark
developments and office interiors
Highest amongst local developers
*On track to achieving enhanced carbon emissions intensity reduction target of 59% reduction by 2030
14
Capital
Management
Capital Management
Strong Balance Sheet & Liquidity Position
Gearing
Sufficient
Financing
Balanced
Liquidity
Flexibility
Debt Profile
% of
Net Gearing
Total Cash
Interest Cover Ratio
Fixed Rate Debt
62%
$3.3B
6.2x
42%
FY 2019: 61%
FY 2019: $3.1B
FY 2019: 14.0x
FY 2019: 40%
Net Gearing 1
Undrawn
Average
Average
(include fair value)
& Committed
Borrowing Cost
Debt Maturity
44%
Credit Facilities
2.3%
2.3 years
$2.3B
43% in FY 2019
FY 2019: $2.2B
FY 2019: 2.4%
FY 2019: 2.4 years
1 After taking in fair value on investment properties
16
Capital Management
Prudent Capital Management
Balanced debt expiry profile
Balanced debt currency mix - adopting a natural hedging strategy
Average borrowing cost kept low
Well-Spread Debt Maturity Profile
Debt $MM
4,000
38%
RMB (5.1%)
Others (2.1%)
Bond
Bank Loan
518213
100
JPY (5.2%)
3,600
521
3,200
USD (11.6%)
Debt
2,800
1,173
2,400
18%
20%
Currency
2,000
300
325
3,754
Mix
4,455 SGD (44.1%)
1,600
13%
1,200
1,680
6%
890
5%
3,221
800
1,515
GBP (31.9%)
400
400
396
481
69
0
191
$10.1B
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
onwards
17
Strategic
Investments
Transformational China Platform Deal
Acquisition of initial 51.01% stake in Sincere Property Group, an established China Real Estate Developer for RMB 4.39B ($0.88B) - Deal completion expected by Q2 2020
Renegotiated transaction includes a Call Option exercisable in 2022 for another 9.00% stake at RMB 0.77B ($0.16B)
Upon exercise of the Call Option, CDL will have sole control and a stake of 60.01% in one of China's Top 100 Developers1
5
Top 50
9.2MM
Attractive
China
sqm2
Regions
entry valuation
Commercial
Development
18
Real Estate
RMB
Properties
RMB 8.6B
Developer
21.4B2
Land Bank
Cities
Beijing
Almost 50% below
($4.3B)
>2,000
audited FY 2019
2019
Sincere Property's
Top 10
Employees
4
NAV of
Contracted
Comprehensive
Tianjin
China Business
Sales
Capabilities
RMB 16.1B
Yantai
Park Developer &
across multiple
Zhengzhou
Qingdao
Operator
asset types
Luoyang
Zhenjiang
Chengdu
Changzhou
Wuxi
Suzhou
Development
64
Chongqing
Shanghai
projects
Hangzhou Ningbo
Properties
Changsha
9
13
Kunming
Investment
retail
office3
Shenzhen
Notes: Data as of 31 Dec 2019, subject to further due diligence
Properties
4
1
serviced
hotels
2.
On 100% basis
residence
1.
2019 Ranking by China Real Estate Association (中国房地产业协会)
Includes 2 self-use offices in Shanghai and Chongqing
Includes staff from property development, asset management and Starlight Retail
19
Strategic Increase in IREIT Global Stake
Acquisition of Additional 8% Effective Stake in IREIT Global Units for $25.5MM
Post-acquisition, CDL holds a 20.9% stake in IREIT Global's units:
Joint acquisition by CDL and Tikehau Capital* at a unit price of $0.49^ in April 2020
Collectively, CDL and Tikehau Capital hold over 50% of IREIT's units
•
Transaction reflects CDL and Tikehau Capital's commitment to
Sant Cugat Green, Barcelona
IREIT's growth despite COVID-19 pandemic in Europe
•
IREIT Global remains focused on growth and asset
diversification on two fronts:
Geography: Portfolio expansion in key European countries -
France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany
Asset class: Office and logistics sectors
IREIT Global's Asset Portfolio
•
Germany
5 freehold office properties
•
Spain
4 freehold office properties
Total Lettable Area~
Approx. 230,000 sqm
Darmstadt Campus
Bonn Campus
Total Valuation~
€630.2MM
* CDL owns 50% of the REIT Manager for IREIT Global while Tikehau Capital owns the remaining 50%
^ As at 30 Apr 2020, IREIT's share price was $0.685
~ Based on IREIT's proportionate interest in the respective properties
20
Singapore Operations
PropertyDevelopment
Singapore Property Market
Property Price Index - Residential (2014 - Q1 2020)
All Residential
180
Price decrease
(-1.0% QoQ)
Q1 20:
First quarterly decline after
three consecutive quarterly
152.1
160
increase
140
120
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
14
14
14
14
15
15
15
15
16
16
16
16
17
17
17
17
18
18
18
18
19
19
19
19
20
Source : URA, Q1 2020
22
Singapore Property Market
Private residential prices decreased by 1.0% in Q1 2020 as compared to Q4 2019
Primary home sales remained healthy in Q1 2020 with a total of 2,149 units sold, marking a 12% decline against Q4 2019
Sales volume vs Price growth
Price
growth%
25,000
22,197
20.0%
17.6%
Price growth of 4.5% over
20,000
15.0%
the 5-year period from
16,292
15,904
Q1 2015 - Q1 2020
10.0%
15,000
14,688
14,948
7.9%
5.9%
10,566
5.0%
2.8%
2.7%
1.1%
10,000
1.7%
8,795 9,912
7,316
7,440
7,972
1.1%
0.0%
-4.7%
-1.0%
5,000
-4.0%
-3.7%
-3.1%
2,149
-5.0%
4,264
-
-10.0%
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1
2020
CCR
RCR
OCR
Price growth (year on year)
Source : URA Statistics
23
Singapore Property Development
Residential Units Sold by CDL
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
185
$516,293
173
Majority of units sold were mass & mid-market projects
210,292 176,526
Q1 2020
185 units sold
(▲7%yoy)
with sales value of
$278.1 million
$278,099
Lower sales value as:
Q1 2020: Majority of units sold were mass and mid-market projects like Piermont Grand, Whistler Grand and The Tapestry, as well as Amber Park, a luxury project
Q1 2019: Mainly ultra-luxury projects sold, like Boulevard 88 and South Beach Residences
No. of Units*
Sales Value*
Total Floor Area*
($'000)
(sq ft)
* Includes Executive Condominiums (ECs) and share of JV partners, excludes Nouvel 18
24
Singapore Property Development
Steady Sales for 2019 Launched Projects
Sold 185 units with total sales value of $278MM in Q1 2020^
Continued steady sales for projects launched in 2019
Project
Location
Tenure
Equity
Total
Units
Achieved
Stake
Units
Sold*
Average
Selling
Price (ASP)
Boulevard 88
Orchard
Freehold
40%
154
92
>$3,790 psf
Boulevard
Piermont Grand
Sengkang Grand
Amber Park
Amber Road
Freehold
80%
592
204
>$2,480 psf
(July)
Residences
Haus on Handy
Handy Road
99 years
100%
188
33
>$2,870 psf
(November)
Piermont Grand
Sumang Walk
99 years
60%
820
510
>$1,090 psf
Sengkang Grand
Sengkang
99 years
50%
680
238
>$1,730 psf
Residences
Central
Nouvel 18~
Anderson
Freehold
-
156
27
>$3,460 psf
Road
Amber Park
(May)
Artist's Impression
Haus on Handy
Boulevard 88
(July)
(March)
Nouvel 18~
(July)
* As of 31 March 2020
^ Includes Executive Condominiums (ECs) and share of JV partners, excludes Nouvel 18
~ Divested project marketed by CDL
25
Singapore Property Development
Inventory of Launched Residential Projects - As of 31 Mar 2020
Total Unsold
CDL's Share of
Project
Equity Stake
Total Units
Units Sold
Unsold
Inventory
Inventory
Cuscaden Residences
25%
75
74
1
0.3
St. Regis Residences
33%
173
161
12
4.0
The Oceanfront @ Sentosa Cove
50%
264
263
1
0.5
One Shenton
100%
341
327
14
14.0
Cliveden at Grange**
100%
110
43
67
67.0
UP@Robertson Quay
100%
70
61
9
9.0
Echelon
50%
508
506
2
1.0
The Venue Residences
60%
266
265
1
0.6
Coco Palms
51%
944
940
4
2.0
Forest Woods
50%
519
516
3
1.5
New Futura
100%
124
124
0
0.0
The Tapestry
100%
861
733
128
128.0
Whistler Grand
100%
716
495
221
221.0
Boulevard 88
40%
154
92
62
24.8
Amber Park
80%
592
204
388
310.4
Haus on Handy
100%
188
33
155
155.0
Piermont Grand
60%
820
510
310
186.0
Sengkang Grand Residences
50%
680
238
442
221.0
South Beach Residences
50%
190
134
56
28.1
The Jovell
33%
428
120
308
101.6
TOTAL:
8,023
5,839
2,184
~1,476
The Venue Shoppes - sold 16 units out of 28 sold, 12 units unsold with 3 units leased ** Leasing strategy implemented
26
Diversified Residential Launch Pipeline
Singapore Pipeline comprises Mass Market and Mid-Tier segments
Launch Pipeline
Irwell Bank Road
>1,800 units*
(Est 580 units)
Upcoming Launches
Penrose (Sims Drive)^
2H 2020
Irwell Bank Road
TBA
Liang Court redevelopment^
TBA
Land cost: $583.9MM
($1,515 psf ppr)
Liang Court redevelopment^
Sims Drive^
(Est 700 units)
(566 units)
GLS site near upcoming Great World MRT station awarded in Jan 2020
GLS site near Aljunied MRT awarded in Apr 2019
Land cost: $383.5MM*
Est GFA: 60,158 sqm
($732 psf ppr)
* Includes JV partners share ^ JV project
27
Singapore Operations
Asset Management
Singapore Commercial Market
Property Price Index - Commercial (2014 - Q1 2020)
150
Q1 20: 132.6
Office
Retail
140
(-4.0% QoQ)
130
120
Q1 20: 110.5
(-3.1% QoQ)
110
100
90
80
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
14
14
14
14
15
15
15
15
16
16
16
16
17
17
17
17
18
18
18
18
19
19
19
19
20
Source : URA, Q1 2020
29
Singapore Commercial Market
Property Rental Index - Commercial (2014 - Q1 2020)
250
Office
Retail
200
Q1 20: 168.7
(-0.8% QoQ)
150
Q1 20: 98.7
(-2.3% QoQ)
100
50
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
14
14
14
14
15
15
15
15
16
16
16
16
17
17
17
17
18
18
18
18
19
19
19
19
20
Source : URA, Q1 2020
30
Singapore Commercial Portfolio
Strong Committed Occupancy and Positive Rental Reversion for Office & Retail Portfolio (As at 31 March 2020) (1)
Office
13 properties
90.9%
Committed Occupancy
2.2MM sq ft
NetLettableArea
REPUBLIC PLAZA
CITY SQUARE MALL
Retail
9 properties
94.4%
Committed Occupancy
733,000 sq ft
NetLettableArea
Lease Expiry Profile
21.1%
by % of NLA
3.8%
16.9%
Income stability from well-
14.8%
spread lease expiry profile
7.7%
6.3%
7.3%
Engagement of tenants well
5.4%
5.5%
1.5%
5.2%
4.2%
ahead of lease expiries
further strengthens risk
4.9%
0.7%
management
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025 & beyond
Office - Completed
Retail - Completed
Office
Retail
(1) Includes all Singapore assets under management (including JV project South Beach), in accordance to CDL's proportionate ownership.
31
Singapore Commercial Portfolio
Trade Mix of Office & Retail Space by % of Total Gross Rental Income (As at 31 March 2020)*
OfficeRetail
Sporting
Supermarkets
Electrical, Electronics
& Value Store,
& Telecommunications,
Goods, 3.0%
6.2%
Technology &
Banking, Insurance &
2.1%
ICT, 16.6%
Financial Services,
Others, 2.7%
Fashion &
21.6%
Accessories, 9.5%
Retail Products
Medical & General
Services, 9.3%
& Services,
Energy, Commodities,
9.3%
Maritime & Logistics,
10.5%
Leisure &
Entertainment, 9.3%
Real Estate,
Government, 0.2%
Food &
15.0%
Kids &
Manufacturing &
Education, 5.5%
Beverage,
Distribution, 3.8%
36.8%
Jewellery, Optical &
Others, 2.1%
Professional
Watches, 1.6%
Health & Beauty,
Services,
Home, Lifestyle & Gifts, 5.1%
20.9%
8.9%
Diverse and well-spread tenant mix across both office and retail segments:
Office: Representation across varied industries provides stability. Demand in Q1 sustained by Banking, Insurance and Financial Services.
Retail: Strategically review vacant spaces arising from the impact of COVID-19
Includes all Singapore assets under management (including JV project South Beach), in accordance to CDL's proportionate ownership and excludes retail gross turnover rent.
32
Hospitality
Hotel Operations Performance
Hotel Occupancy, Average Room Rate, and RevPAR by Region for CDL/M&C Hotels
Room Occupancy
Average Room Rate
RevPAR
Q1
Q1
Incr /
Q1
Q1
Incr /
Q1
Q1
Incr /
2020
2019
(Decr)
2020
2019 *
(Decr)
2020
2019 *
(Decr)
%
%
% pts
$
$
%
$
$
%
Singapore
54.5
85.6
(31.1)
190.3
170.0
11.9
103.6
145.6
(28.8)
Rest of Asia
41.2
66.4
(25.2)
143.3
162.6
(11.9)
59.1
107.9
(45.2)
Total Asia
46.3
73.3
(27.0)
164.4
165.7
(0.8)
76.1
121.1
(37.2)
New Zealand
77.2
91.3
(14.1)
166.4
166.4
-
128.5
152.0
(15.5)
London
47.3
73.7
(26.4)
225.8
198.8
13.6
106.8
146.5
(27.1)
Rest of Europe
49.6
62.8
(13.2)
118.8
126.5
(6.1)
58.9
79.5
(25.9)
Total Europe
48.4
68.0
(19.6)
172.1
163.7
5.1
83.3
111.3
(25.2)
New York
58.5
76.9
(18.4)
229.4
263.4
(12.9)
134.2
202.6
(33.8)
Regional US
48.6
51.5
(2.9)
161.5
165.9
(2.7)
78.5
85.5
(8.2)
Total US
52.3
59.9
(7.6)
190.3
209.3
(9.1)
99.5
125.4
(20.7)
Total Group
52.1
70.0
(17.9)
173.9
177.4
(2.0)
90.6
124.1
(27.0)
* For comparability, Q1 2019 Average Room Rate and RevPAR had been translated at constant exchange rates (31 Mar 2020).
34
CDL Hospitality Trusts
Trading Performance
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Change
$MM
$MM
%
Gross Revenue
33.0
46.3
(28.7)
Net Property Income
19.6
33.8
(42.1)
(NPI)
Gross Revenue and NPI decreased mainly due to:
Global COVID-19 fears directly impacting travel demand as well as strict lockdown measures including quarantines, safe distancing, travel bans and complete lockdown of cities. These disruptions caused CDLHT's properties to either close on a temporary basis or operate at low occupancies.
Postponement and cancellations of major MICE and social events (such as weddings) reducing demand for venue and function spaces.
from foreign workers affected by border closures and returnees serving out
Stay-Home Notices in hotels
Maldives
Decline in Angsana Velavaru RevPAR. Gestation of Raffles Maldives
(31.2)
Meradhoo disrupted due to the COVID-19 situation and closed on 1 April
2020 to contain costs ahead of low season
New
(15.0)
Strong occupancy prior to 19 March lockdown reduced magnitude of
Zealand
RevPAR decline
Germany
(37.0)
Fewer trade events during the quarter, coupled with occupancy plunge from
the COVID-19 situation
Italy
(37.9)
Temporary closure of Hotel Cerretani Firenze - MGallery from 13 March
Japan
(33.6)
Despite healthy occupancies in Q1 2020, flexible pricing in the face of
significantly decreased international demand weighed on RevPAR
United
(27.3)
Corporate demand hit by COVID-19 concerns, followed by mandatory hotel
Kingdom
closures on 24 March
36
Disclaimer:
This document may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, availability of real estate properties, competition from other developments or companies, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, expected levels of occupancy rate, property rental income, charge out collections, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of management on future events. Numbers in tables and charts may not add up due to rounding.
CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 00:14:01 UTC