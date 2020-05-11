CDL: Operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 and Presentation 0 05/11/2020 | 08:15pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields General Announcement::Operational Update for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 Page 1 of 1 GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 Issuer & Securities Issuer/ Manager CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED Securities CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09 Stapled Security No Announcement Details Announcement Title General Announcement Date &Time of Broadcast 12-May-2020 07:50:59 Status New Announcement Sub Title Operational Update for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 Announcement Reference SG200512OTHRMFQL Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Enid Ling Peek Fong Designation Company Secretary Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached documents issued by City Developments Limited on 12 May 2020: Operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2020; and CDL Q1 2020 Operational Update Presentation. Attachments CDL_Operational_Update_for_Q1_2020.pdf CDL_Q1_2020-Operational_Update_Presentation.pdf Total size =5245K MB https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/Y1Q3RAWDW18PCDQJ/45d5...12-May-20 CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (REG. NO. 196300316Z) OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted businesses and communities globally, with supply chain disruptions and uncertainties around future demand. In response to the evolving situation, the Group continues to enhance its business continuity plans, implementing measures to ensure the well-being of stakeholders and mitigating disruptions to operations. As the situation remains fluid, it is not possible at this stage to predict the scale of the eventual impact of COVID-19 on the Group's business. The Group is closely monitoring its operations and will continue to adjust its measures and strategies accordingly. Below is an update on its operating performance for the first quarter ended 31 March 2020 (Q1 2020). Operational Review Property Development Singapore Despite the dampened market sentiment, the Group and its joint venture (JV) associates sold 185 units with total sales value of $278.1 million in Q1 2020 (Q1 2019: 173 units with total sales value of $516.3 million). The sales value for this quarter was lower as the majority of the residential units sold were mass and mid- market projects like Piermont Grand, Whistler Grand and The Tapestry, as well as Amber Park, a luxury project. Comparatively, Q1 2019 was mainly ultra-luxury projects like Boulevard 88 and South Beach Residences. Since the Government's circuit breaker measures took effect from 7 April (now extended till 1 June), all six of the Group's operating sales galleries have been closed. The Group has stepped up its digital marketing efforts through virtual showflat tours and online sales presentations to potential buyers. Interest remains encouraging and in April, the Group saw an increase of over 30% in online traffic views for its launched projects. During this circuit breaker period, the Group expects its sales volume to decline. Notwithstanding the temporary setback, the Group continued to register sales in April for projects such as Amber Park, Boulevard 88, Coco Palms, Piermont Grand, Sengkang Grand Residences, South Beach Residences, The Jovell and The Tapestry. Construction works for the Group's development projects are also affected. The Temporary Occupation Permits (TOPs) for majority of these projects are expected only in 2022 / 2023, which allows the Group sufficient buffer to accommodate the current delay. The Group's Forest Woods JV residential project is approaching completion by Q3 2020. As it is already in an advanced stage of construction, the project's completion remains on schedule. The Group will continue to engage its contractors and manage its construction timelines closely. It welcomes the positive news announced on 6 May by the Ministry of National Development that the Government will extend the project completion period (PCP) and the deadlines for Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty (ABSD) on land purchase by six months for property developers affected by disruptions to construction timelines and residential sales. This extension is timely as the unprecedented measures have resulted in manpower and supply chain challenges for the industry. The Group is grateful for the timeline extensions and is heartened that the Government is continually reviewing market conditions and making temporary policy tweaks as needed. Overseas New home sales for the Group's launched projects in China, the UK and Australia have slowed significantly, impacted by lockdowns imposed by local governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 1 Investment Properties Singapore Majority of the Group's rental income is derived from its office asset portfolio, which is supported by medium- to long-term leases with a diversified pool of mainly blue-chip multinational corporations. As at 31 March 2020, the Group's Singapore office portfolio remains resilient with committed occupancy of 90.9%, above the island-wide occupancy of 89.0%. However, retail and F&B businesses have been impacted by the decline in customer demand, strict safe distancing measures and closures for non-essential services. With the circuit breaker measures in place, approximately 80% of the Group's retail tenants in Singapore (totalling 426 tenants) are not operating. To support its Singapore tenants in tiding over this period, the Group is providing rental relief totalling over $23 million in property tax and rental rebates1. The full quantum of the Government's enhanced property tax rebate, announced under the Supplementary Budget 2020 on 26 March, will be passed on to its tenants. Majority of the Group's retail tenants will receive more than 2.8 months of gross rental rebates in total. In addition to the rebates, the Group is also assisting tenants with cashflow issues by allowing them to offset their rent using part of their security deposit as well as other initiatives. Overseas In the Group's overseas markets, the retail sectors were also similarly impacted by lockdowns imposed by local authorities. In China, rental rebates were provided to tenants at HLCC mall in Suzhou to tide them through the sharp declines in retail sales. In Thailand, where the Group's retail portfolio comprises the Jungceylon mall in Phuket and Mille Malle in Bangkok, rental rebates were given to tenants to mitigate the impact of the nationwide lockdown. Phuket's airport is closed till 16 May and Thailand's state of emergency has been extended till the end of May. In the UK, the government has mandated no eviction of tenants during this period. Any rental deferments and repayment plans need to be negotiated and agreed upon between landlords and tenants. The Group is constantly reviewing the situation and providing assistance to tenants where necessary. Hotel Operations The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the global hospitality sector with travel restrictions, trip cancellations, postponement of major events and a steep reduction in F&B spend. Key operating statistics for hotels owned by the Group: Room Occupancy Average Room Rate RevPAR Q1 Q1 Incr / Q1 Q1 Incr / Q1 Q1 Incr / 2020 2019 (Decr) 2020 2019* (Decr) 2020 2019* (Decr) % % % $ $ % $ $ % Singapore 54.5 85.6 (31.1) 190.3 170.0 11.9 103.6 145.6 (28.8) Rest of Asia 41.2 66.4 (25.2) 143.3 162.6 (11.9) 59.1 107.9 (45.2) Total Asia 46.3 73.3 (27.0) 164.4 165.7 (0.8) 76.1 121.1 (37.2) New Zealand 77.2 91.3 (14.1) 166.4 166.4 - 128.5 152.0 (15.5) London 47.3 73.7 (26.4) 225.8 198.8 13.6 106.8 146.5 (27.1) Rest of Europe 49.6 62.8 (13.2) 118.8 126.5 (6.1) 58.9 79.5 (25.9) Total Europe 48.4 68.0 (19.6) 172.1 163.7 5.1 83.3 111.3 (25.2) New York 58.5 76.9 (18.4) 229.4 263.4 (12.9) 134.2 202.6 (33.8) Regional USA 48.6 51.5 (2.9) 161.5 165.9 (2.7) 78.5 85.5 (8.2) Total USA 52.3 59.9 (7.6) 190.3 209.3 (9.1) 99.5 125.4 (20.7) Total Group 52.1 70.0 (17.9) 173.9 177.4 (2.0) 90.6 124.1 (27.0) For comparability, Q1 2019 Average Room Rate and RevPAR had been translated at constant exchange rates (31 Mar 2020). 1 This includes 100% of the property tax rebates for qualifying commercial property tenants and 30% for businesses in other non-residential properties such as offices and industrial properties. 2 For Q1 2020, global occupancy dropped to 52.1% (Q1 2019: 70.0%) and global RevPAR decreased by 27.0% to $90.60 (Q1 2019: $124.1). All regions recorded declines in RevPAR driven primarily by a drop in occupancies. The Group's global hospitality portfolio, mainly comprising its wholly-owned subsidiary Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), has been severely impacted by closures following lockdowns imposed by local governments to curb the COVID-19 outbreak. The situation has worsened rapidly with the epicentre shifting from China and other parts of Asia to Europe and the US. As at 31 March 2020, around 30% of the Group's global portfolio of 152 hotels were temporarily closed. Throughout Europe and the UK, the governments have mandated a shutdown of most hotels except for a few which remain open to support stays for key essential workers. Most hotels in the US remain open and are supporting personnel from hospitals, the police and students who are unable to travel home. In New Zealand, which commenced a country-wide lockdown on 19 March and closed its borders to travellers, most of the Group's hotels had closed during this period except for a handful which was designated to support aircrew and essential workers. The Q1 2020 RevPAR for Asia was down 37.2%, the steepest decline amongst all the regions and mainly due to hotels in Beijing, Taipei and Seoul. Europe was down 25.2% while London registered a 27.1% decline as it experienced cancellations of major citywide events. In the US, New York, being the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region, was the worst-hit key gateway city, dragging down the US's performance and causing the whole region to experience a 20.7% decline in RevPAR. In Singapore, all 10 hotels are operational. However, RevPAR declined 28.8% due to lower occupancy. By focusing on corporate and public-sector businesses, the Group's Singapore hotels have been able to partially mitigate the occupancy impact. Several of its hotels have locked in arrangements to house those affected by the recent events such as the Malaysia border closure (from 18 March to 12 May) or been designated as dedicated facilities for overseas returnees serving out their Stay-Home Notices. These initiatives have helped to sustain occupancy rates in Singapore, allowing hotels to maintain a breakeven position in April. For the hotels that are still operating, certain floors and sections are closed. M&C and its listed REIT- associate, CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT), are also utilising this period of low occupancy to carry out critical guests-related asset enhancement works to optimise the potential of their asset portfolio while deferring non-essential capital expenditures. Capital Position As at 31 March 2020, the Group's net gearing ratio (factoring in revaluation surplus from investment properties) stood at 44% with interest cover at 6.2 times. The Group has strong cash reserves of $3.3 billion as well as undrawn and committed credit lines of $2.3 billion. The Group's debt expiry profile also remains healthy and its total gross borrowings have a weighted average debt expiry of 2.3 years as at 31 March 2020. For the $1.8 billion in loans due for the remainder of 2020, the Group has refinanced 17% and set aside funds for the repayment of 65%, with the balance of 18% scheduled for renewal in Q3 2020. In addition, the Group has also secured early financing or is at advanced stages of documentation for the $1.7 billion of corporate funding for its Irwell Bank residential development and its Liang Court JV. There are no material concerns over the Group's ability to fulfil its near-term debt obligations. 3 Outlook and Prospects Given the evolving COVID-19 situation, the recovery trajectory remains uncertain. Headwinds affecting overall demand and disrupting supply chains are expected to persist in the near-term. This will likely weigh on the Group's operations and financial performance, though the full extent of the impact for the rest of FY 2020 cannot be conclusively determined yet. In Singapore, the financial impact arising from the outbreak is partially mitigated by the Government's support measures, including property tax rebates and wage subsidies. Similarly, the governments in other regions, such as the UK and New Zealand, have stepped in to provide economic stimulus packages and support measures such as wage and tax reliefs, which have helped to defray some of the labour costs for the Group. The Group's hospitality business has suffered the most severely from the impact of COVID-19. The near- term outlook remains highly challenging and uncertain. The Group has a strong balance sheet and is well- positioned to absorb the pressures. While headwinds continue to persist, the Group will stay resilient as it navigates through the storm. To mitigate the impact of the pandemic, the Group has implemented a series of business optimisation and cost control initiatives to reduce operating expenses. As a show of solidarity, the Group's Board of Directors took a voluntary 25% reduction of directors' fees. Top management took 20% pay cuts while other senior personnel took 15% pay cuts. These cuts have been effective since 1 April 2020. The Group will continue to embrace a highly disciplined capital management approach of conserving cash and maintaining liquidity, especially during such unprecedented times. Notwithstanding this, the Group is mindful that in a crisis, there are opportunities to be seized and it must continue to drive its long-term growth plans. On 7 April, the Group announced it had increased its stake from 12.52% to 20.87% in Singapore-listed IREIT Global, a Europe-focussed real estate investment trust. It remains confident in the long-term fundamentals of the established European economies. The Group, together with another key unitholder, Tikehau Capital, hold over 50% in aggregate. This strategic investment opportunity allows the Group to strengthen its alignment with minority unitholders' interest and support IREIT's growth plans. On 15 April, the Group also announced the strategic investment of RMB 4.39 billion ($0.88 billion) for a 51.01% joint controlling stake in Sincere Property Group (Sincere), an established real estate developer in China. The acquisition was based on an attractive entry valuation of RMB 8.6 billion, which is almost 50% of Sincere's FY 2019 audited net asset value of RMB 16.1 billion. The transaction includes a call option exercisable in 2022 for the Group to acquire an additional 9% effective interest for RMB 0.77 billion ($0.16 billion) at the same entry valuation, which would allow the Group to have sole control and a 60.01% stake in one of China's Top 100 real estate developers. The renegotiated terms for the investment are significantly improved over the original investment terms announced in May 2019. The Group maintains a long-term view of its investments in China and remains confident of China's strong fundamentals and market outlook. This transformational deal will significantly broaden the Group's scale in China and establish itself as a major player in China's real estate market. The deal is expected to be completed by Q2 2020. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Shufen Loh @ Catherine Shufen Loh Company Secretary 12 May 2020 4 Q1 2020 Operational Update 12 May 2020 Agenda  General Overview&  OperationsReview COVID-19 Impact - SingaporeOperations  Capital Management - Hospitality Strategic Investments General Overview Overview - Q1 2020 Operating Performance Affected by COVID-19 Global Pandemic Business segments impacted to varying extents by containment measures to combat the outbreak:

Lockdowns Travel restrictions Safe distancing measures

Retail and hospitality sectors most impacted:

Retail: Approx. 80% of CDL's retail tenants in Singapore closed due to enhanced circuit breaker measures Hotel operations: Around 30% of global hospitality portfolio closed due to government-mandated shutdowns

Strong capital position; well-positioned for new opportunities: Grand Millennium Beijing City Square Mall Safe distancing measures implemented Cash reserves of $3.3B as well as undrawn and committed credit lines of $2.3B Debt expiry profile remains healthy

Mitigation measures implemented to address near-term uncertainty:

near-term uncertainty: Cost-efficiency and cash preservation initiatives Tap on economic stimulus packages, wage and tax reliefs provided by governments across operating regions (e.g. Singapore, the UK and New Zealand) Rental relief and support measures for tenants

4 Global Portfolio Overview Recurring Income Assets comprise 64% of Global Portfolio Diversified portfolio provides 'cushion' from impact of macroeconomic challenges: Development assets : Lower transaction volumes mitigated by healthy pre-sales in 2018 and 2019, with profit contribution expected progressively

: Lower transaction volumes mitigated by healthy pre-sales in 2018 and 2019, with profit contribution expected progressively Recurring income assets : Investment properties comprise 29% of total assets Others 18% US 7% China 13% UK 14% Total Assets: $23.7B Singapore 48% Recurring Income Segments China Others 64% UK 3% 4% Singapore 4% 23% Singapore 25% UK 10% China Others US 10% 14% 7% 5 COVID-19 Operational Performance Impact IMPACT Unprecedented DisruptionAcross All Business Segments PROPERTYDEVELOPMENT ASSETMANAGEMENT HOSPITALITY Lockdowns across several regions have affected sales and development works: Residential sales affected by showflat closures

Construction works affected Retail and F&B sector hard hit: Widespread business closures in Singapore from enhanced circuit breaker measures - approx. 80% of retail tenants closed

Support initiatives amounting to over $30MM of property tax and rental rebates for tenants in Singapore and overseas Sector severely impacted by hotel closures: Government-mandated closures in multiple regions - approx. 30% of 152 hotels worldwide temporarily closed

closures in multiple regions - approx. 30% of 152 hotels worldwide temporarily closed All regions recorded declines in RevPAR driven primarily by a drop in occupancies 6 COVID-19 Property Development - Singapore IMPACT Residential Sales & Development Progress Impacted by Circuit Breaker Measures (7 Apr - 1 Jun) Singapore Closure of 6 sales galleries & construction works on development sites affected Stepped up digital marketing efforts:

Virtual tours and digital collaterals Online sales presentations to potential homebuyers Remote assistance with sales process Achieved increase of over 30% in online traffic views for launched projects in April

Registered residential sales in April for Amber Park, Boulevard 88, Coco Palms, Piermont Grand, Sengkang Grand Residences, South Beach Residences, The Jovell and The Tapestry

Works at development sites affected:

TOPs for most projects expected only in 2022 / 2023 ; sufficient buffer to accommodate the current delay Forest Woods on schedule for completion by Q3 2020

CDL Homes www.cdlhomes.com.sg Haus on Handy I 2-bedroom virtual tour 7 COVID-19 Property Development - Overseas IMPACT Sales impacted by lockdowns& restrictions in multiple regions

Showflat closures

Construction works stalled or slowed from site closures Current Situation China Nationwide travel restrictions Lockdown measures have eased (23 Jan - 8 Apr) UK Nationwide lockdown A conditional plan to review current lockdown restrictions (Since 24 Mar) announced, subject to the development of the outbreak Australia Nationwide lockdown Easing of measures (varies across different states) (Since 23 Mar) Emerald, Chongqing The Marker, Melbourne Artist's Impression Artist's Impression Teddington Riverside I Virtual tour Note: In view of the evolving situation, dates and measures may change 8 COVID-19 Asset Management IMPACT Tenants Impacted by Global Shutdown of Non-essential Businesses Widespread business closures in Singapore till 1 Jun 2020: Over $30MM rental relief & support  Approx. 80% of retail tenants (of non-essential services) closed to tenants in Singapore & overseas Singapore Retail segment hard hit by circuit breaker extension Over $23MM of rental and property tax rebates to be provided to retail and commercial tenants

Additional assistance available to tenants with cashflow issues Month Ave. Rental Rebate April 100% Majority of May 100% Singapore retail tenants to receive June 50% >2.8 months* of gross rental July 30% rebates China Sharp decrease in retail sales in Q1 2020; recovery underway Rental rebates to tenants at Suzhou HLCC mall in Q1 2020

Advertising & Promotion assistance available to retail tenants to drive sales Thailand Implementation of precautionary & safe distancing measures across commercial & retail portfolio in Singapore Thermal temperature scanning & Safe distancing markers at retail and F&B outlets and taxi stand safe distancing markers Includes property tax rebates for qualifying commercial properties from the Government that will be fully passed through to tenants State of emergency till end May; Phuket hardest hit region Rental rebates to tenants at Jungceylon Shopping Mall (Phuket) and Mille Malle (Bangkok) UK Portfolio shows resilience UK government has mandated no eviction of tenants during this period

Any rental deferments and repayment plans need to be negotiated and agreed upon between landlords and tenants 9 COVID-19 Hotel Operations IMPACT Overview of the Group's Hotel Inventory (as at 31 March 2020) Around 30% of 152 Hotels Worldwide Closed Hotels Hotel Count Total Closed By region: ● New York 4 1 ● Rest of US 14 - ● London 8 4 ● Rest of Europe 22 17 ● Middle East* 43 4 ● Singapore 10 - ● Rest of Asia 27 1 ● Australasia 24 17 Artis 's Impression 152 44 Total: Artist's Impression The Biltmore Mayfair * All franchised hotels M Social Auckland 10 COVID-19 Hotel Operations IMPACT Q1 2020 Performance Severely Impacted  Global occupancy: 52.1% (▼ 17.9% yoy)  Global RevPAR: $90.60 (▼ 27.0% yoy)  Global ARR: $173.90 (▼ 2.0% yoy) Rest of Asia 1 hotel closed US 1 hotel closed Hotels focus on supporting frontline workers (hospitals / police) and students who are unable to travel home RevPAR $99.50 (▼ 20.7%) Occupancy 52.3% (▼ 7.6%) UK & Europe 21 hotels closed Government-mandated shutdown

shutdown Only a few hotels open to support stays for key essential workers RevPAR $83.30 (▼ 25.2%) Occupancy 48.4% (▼ 19.6%) RevPAR $59.10 (▼ 45.2%) Occupancy 41.2% (▼ 25.2%) Singapore All 10 hotels operational Occupancy impact partially mitigated with focus on corporate & public-sector business:

public-sector business: Housing of Malaysian workers due to border closure Government-designated facilities for residents serving their Stay-Home Notices

RevPAR $103.60 (▼ 28.8%) Occupancy 54.5% (▼ 31.1%) 17 hotels closed Country-wide lockdown in New Zealand since 19 March

lockdown in New Zealand since 19 March Most hotels closed, except for a handful designated to support aircrew and essential workers New Zealand RevPAR $128.50 (▼ 15.5%) Occupancy 77.2% (▼ 14.1%) Note: Excludes franchised hotels, such as the Middle East portfolio 11 COVID-19 Cost Management IMPACT Implementation of Business Optimisation and Cost Reduction Measures Mitigate revenue impact through cost management initiatives: Board Fees &  Board of Directors: Voluntary 25% reduction of director's fees Management  Top management: 20% pay cuts Cost  Senior personnel: 15% pay cuts  Effective since 1 April 2020 Value  Maximise value engineering across all projects Engineering  Leverage existing resources  Manage working capital Capex  Defer non-essential capex and operating costs  Initiatives to reduce costs across asset portfolio in place Capital  Conserve cash Management  Maintain adequate liquidity 12 COVID-19 Community Initiatives IMPACT Supporting Vulnerable Individuals, Families and CommunitiesAffected by COVID-19 Donated $488,000 to SupportVulnerableIndividuals,Families & MigrantWorkers $400,000 donation to The Invictus Fund Donation made by CDL, together with contributions from entire Board and the key management team

Supports Singapore's social service agencies to continue delivery of critical social services to vulnerable individuals, families and communities during COVID-19 period $88,000 donation to workers at CDL development projects Dollar-for-dollar match by CDL for contributions made by CDL employees

match by CDL for contributions made by CDL employees Provide workers with necessities during circuit breaker period SupportingFrontline Workers on the COVID-19 'Battlefield'through M&C Hotels in most regions open to support medical personnel, key workers, infrastructure workers and government employees

Singapore hotels offer discounted accommodation to affected Malaysian employees impacted by Malaysia's Movement Control Order

"We Clean. We Care. We Welcome." global campaign - initiatives to ensure guests have a pleasant and safe hospitality experience Orchard Hotel Singapore Welcoming Malaysian bus captains from SBS Transit 13 Sustainability Performance Highlights Achieved Over $28MM Energy Savings for 8 Commercial Properties (from 2012 - 2019) Integrated  Publication of 13th Sustainability dedicated sustainability report Report  Highlights ESG performance outcomes against CDL's Future Value 2030 blueprint View & download the report from www.cdlsustainability.com Latest ESG Milestones 2019 Environmental Performance Highlights Achieved energy savings of >$28MM for 8 CDL commercial properties from 2012 to 2019 from energy-efficientretrofitting and initiatives implemented Only real estate Only company in Southeast Ranked world's top real estate, Only Singapore company listed for Asia & Hong Kong to achieve top Singapore company, and company to win 3rd consecutive this double 'A' honour for 1st & only Singapore company multiple accolades year both climate change and listed on Global 100 at the 5th Asia water security for 11 consecutive years Sustainability Reporting Awards 38% reduction in Carbon Emissions Intensity from 2007 levels* 110 Green Mark developments and office interiors Highest amongst local developers *On track to achieving enhanced carbon emissions intensity reduction target of 59% reduction by 2030 14 Capital Management Capital Management Strong Balance Sheet & Liquidity Position Gearing Sufficient Financing Balanced Liquidity Flexibility Debt Profile % of Net Gearing Total Cash Interest Cover Ratio Fixed Rate Debt 62% $3.3B 6.2x 42% FY 2019: 61% FY 2019: $3.1B FY 2019: 14.0x FY 2019: 40% Net Gearing 1 Undrawn Average Average (include fair value) & Committed Borrowing Cost Debt Maturity 44% Credit Facilities 2.3% 2.3 years $2.3B 43% in FY 2019 FY 2019: $2.2B FY 2019: 2.4% FY 2019: 2.4 years 1 After taking in fair value on investment properties 16 Capital Management Prudent Capital Management Balanced debt expiry profile

Balanced debt currency mix - adopting a natural hedging strategy

Average borrowing cost kept low Well-Spread Debt Maturity Profile Debt $MM 4,000 38% RMB (5.1%) Others (2.1%) Bond Bank Loan 518213 100 JPY (5.2%) 3,600 521 3,200 USD (11.6%) Debt 2,800 1,173 2,400 18% 20% Currency 2,000 300 325 3,754 Mix 4,455 SGD (44.1%) 1,600 13% 1,200 1,680 6% 890 5% 3,221 800 1,515 GBP (31.9%) 400 400 396 481 69 0 191 $10.1B 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 onwards 17 Strategic Investments Transformational China Platform Deal Acquisition of initial 51.01% stake in Sincere Property Group, an established China Real Estate Developer for RMB 4.39B ($0.88B) - Deal completion expected by Q2 2020 Renegotiated transaction includes a Call Option exercisable in 2022 for another 9.00% stake at RMB 0.77B ($0.16B)

Upon exercise of the Call Option, CDL will have sole control and a stake of 60.01% in one of China's Top 100 Developers 1 5 Top 50 9.2MM Attractive China sqm2 Regions entry valuation Commercial Development 18 Real Estate RMB Properties RMB 8.6B Developer 21.4B2 Land Bank Cities Beijing Almost 50% below ($4.3B) >2,000 audited FY 2019 2019 Sincere Property's Top 10 Employees 4 NAV of Contracted Comprehensive Tianjin China Business Sales Capabilities RMB 16.1B Yantai Park Developer & across multiple Zhengzhou Qingdao Operator asset types Luoyang Zhenjiang Chengdu Changzhou Wuxi Suzhou Development 64 Chongqing Shanghai projects Hangzhou Ningbo Properties Changsha 9 13 Kunming Investment retail office3 Shenzhen Notes: Data as of 31 Dec 2019, subject to further due diligence Properties 4 1 serviced hotels 2. On 100% basis residence 1. 2019 Ranking by China Real Estate Association (中国房地产业协会) Includes 2 self-use offices in Shanghai and Chongqing Includes staff from property development, asset management and Starlight Retail 19 Strategic Increase in IREIT Global Stake Acquisition of Additional 8% Effective Stake in IREIT Global Units for $25.5MM Post-acquisition, CDL holds a 20.9% stake in IREIT Global's units: Joint acquisition by CDL and Tikehau Capital* at a unit price of $0.49^ in April 2020

Collectively, CDL and Tikehau Capital hold over 50% of IREIT's units • Transaction reflects CDL and Tikehau Capital's commitment to Sant Cugat Green, Barcelona IREIT's growth despite COVID-19 pandemic in Europe • IREIT Global remains focused on growth and asset diversification on two fronts:  Geography: Portfolio expansion in key European countries - France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany  Asset class: Office and logistics sectors IREIT Global's Asset Portfolio • Germany 5 freehold office properties • Spain 4 freehold office properties Total Lettable Area~ Approx. 230,000 sqm Darmstadt Campus Bonn Campus Total Valuation~ €630.2MM * CDL owns 50% of the REIT Manager for IREIT Global while Tikehau Capital owns the remaining 50% ^ As at 30 Apr 2020, IREIT's share price was $0.685 ~ Based on IREIT's proportionate interest in the respective properties 20 Singapore Operations PropertyDevelopment Singapore Property Market Property Price Index - Residential (2014 - Q1 2020) All Residential 180 Price decrease (-1.0% QoQ) Q1 20: First quarterly decline after three consecutive quarterly 152.1 160 increase 140 120 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 14 14 14 14 15 15 15 15 16 16 16 16 17 17 17 17 18 18 18 18 19 19 19 19 20 Source : URA, Q1 2020 22 Singapore Property Market Private residential prices decreased by 1.0% in Q1 2020 as compared to Q4 2019

Primary home sales remained healthy in Q1 2020 with a total of 2,149 units sold, marking a 12% decline against Q4 2019 Sales volume vs Price growth Price growth% 25,000 22,197 20.0% 17.6% Price growth of 4.5% over 20,000 15.0% the 5-year period from 16,292 15,904 Q1 2015 - Q1 2020 10.0% 15,000 14,688 14,948 7.9% 5.9% 10,566 5.0% 2.8% 2.7% 1.1% 10,000 1.7% 8,795 9,912 7,316 7,440 7,972 1.1% 0.0% -4.7% -1.0% 5,000 -4.0% -3.7% -3.1% 2,149 -5.0% 4,264 - -10.0% 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 CCR RCR OCR Price growth (year on year) Source : URA Statistics 23 Singapore Property Development Residential Units Sold by CDL Q1 2019 Q1 2020 185 $516,293 173 Majority of units sold were mass & mid-market projects 210,292 176,526 Q1 2020 185 units sold (▲7%yoy) with sales value of $278.1 million $278,099 Lower sales value as: Q1 2020: Majority of units sold were mass and mid-market projects like Piermont Grand, Whistler Grand and The Tapestry, as well as Amber Park, a luxury project

Majority of units sold were mass and mid-market projects like Piermont Grand, Whistler Grand and The Tapestry, as well as Amber Park, a luxury project Q1 2019: Mainly ultra-luxury projects sold, like Boulevard 88 and South Beach Residences No. of Units* Sales Value* Total Floor Area* ($'000) (sq ft) * Includes Executive Condominiums (ECs) and share of JV partners, excludes Nouvel 18 24 Singapore Property Development Steady Sales for 2019 Launched Projects Sold 185 units with total sales value of $278MM in Q1 2020^

Continued steady sales for projects launched in 2019 Project Location Tenure Equity Total Units Achieved Stake Units Sold* Average Selling Price (ASP) Boulevard 88 Orchard Freehold 40% 154 92 >$3,790 psf Boulevard Piermont Grand Sengkang Grand Amber Park Amber Road Freehold 80% 592 204 >$2,480 psf (July) Residences Haus on Handy Handy Road 99 years 100% 188 33 >$2,870 psf (November) Piermont Grand Sumang Walk 99 years 60% 820 510 >$1,090 psf Sengkang Grand Sengkang 99 years 50% 680 238 >$1,730 psf Residences Central Nouvel 18~ Anderson Freehold - 156 27 >$3,460 psf Road Amber Park (May) Artist's Impression Haus on Handy Boulevard 88 (July) (March) Nouvel 18~ (July) * As of 31 March 2020 ^ Includes Executive Condominiums (ECs) and share of JV partners, excludes Nouvel 18 ~ Divested project marketed by CDL 25 Singapore Property Development Inventory of Launched Residential Projects - As of 31 Mar 2020 Total Unsold CDL's Share of Project Equity Stake Total Units Units Sold Unsold Inventory Inventory Cuscaden Residences 25% 75 74 1 0.3 St. Regis Residences 33% 173 161 12 4.0 The Oceanfront @ Sentosa Cove 50% 264 263 1 0.5 One Shenton 100% 341 327 14 14.0 Cliveden at Grange** 100% 110 43 67 67.0 UP@Robertson Quay 100% 70 61 9 9.0 Echelon 50% 508 506 2 1.0 The Venue Residences 60% 266 265 1 0.6 Coco Palms 51% 944 940 4 2.0 Forest Woods 50% 519 516 3 1.5 New Futura 100% 124 124 0 0.0 The Tapestry 100% 861 733 128 128.0 Whistler Grand 100% 716 495 221 221.0 Boulevard 88 40% 154 92 62 24.8 Amber Park 80% 592 204 388 310.4 Haus on Handy 100% 188 33 155 155.0 Piermont Grand 60% 820 510 310 186.0 Sengkang Grand Residences 50% 680 238 442 221.0 South Beach Residences 50% 190 134 56 28.1 The Jovell 33% 428 120 308 101.6 TOTAL: 8,023 5,839 2,184 ~1,476 The Venue Shoppes - sold 16 units out of 28 sold, 12 units unsold with 3 units leased ** Leasing strategy implemented 26 Diversified Residential Launch Pipeline Singapore Pipeline comprises Mass Market and Mid-Tier segments Launch Pipeline Irwell Bank Road >1,800 units* (Est 580 units) Upcoming Launches Penrose (Sims Drive)^ 2H 2020 Irwell Bank Road TBA Liang Court redevelopment^ TBA Land cost: $583.9MM ($1,515 psf ppr) Liang Court redevelopment^ Sims Drive^ (Est 700 units) (566 units) GLS site near upcoming Great World MRT station awarded in Jan 2020 GLS site near Aljunied MRT awarded in Apr 2019 Land cost: $383.5MM* Est GFA: 60,158 sqm ($732 psf ppr) * Includes JV partners share ^ JV project 27 Singapore Operations Asset Management Singapore Commercial Market Property Price Index - Commercial (2014 - Q1 2020) 150 Q1 20: 132.6 Office Retail 140 (-4.0% QoQ) 130 120 Q1 20: 110.5 (-3.1% QoQ) 110 100 90 80 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 14 14 14 14 15 15 15 15 16 16 16 16 17 17 17 17 18 18 18 18 19 19 19 19 20 Source : URA, Q1 2020 29 Singapore Commercial Market Property Rental Index - Commercial (2014 - Q1 2020) 250 Office Retail 200 Q1 20: 168.7 (-0.8% QoQ) 150 Q1 20: 98.7 (-2.3% QoQ) 100 50 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 14 14 14 14 15 15 15 15 16 16 16 16 17 17 17 17 18 18 18 18 19 19 19 19 20 Source : URA, Q1 2020 30 Singapore Commercial Portfolio Strong Committed Occupancy and Positive Rental Reversion for Office & Retail Portfolio (As at 31 March 2020) (1) Office 13 properties 90.9% Committed Occupancy 2.2MM sq ft NetLettableArea REPUBLIC PLAZA CITY SQUARE MALL Retail 9 properties 94.4% Committed Occupancy 733,000 sq ft NetLettableArea Lease Expiry Profile 21.1% by % of NLA 3.8% 16.9%  Income stability from well- 14.8% spread lease expiry profile 7.7% 6.3% 7.3% Engagement of tenants well 5.4% 5.5%  1.5% 5.2% 4.2% ahead of lease expiries further strengthens risk 4.9% 0.7% management 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 & beyond Office - Completed Retail - Completed Office Retail (1) Includes all Singapore assets under management (including JV project South Beach), in accordance to CDL's proportionate ownership. 31 Singapore Commercial Portfolio Trade Mix of Office & Retail Space by % of Total Gross Rental Income (As at 31 March 2020)* OfficeRetail Sporting Supermarkets Electrical, Electronics & Value Store, & Telecommunications, Goods, 3.0% 6.2% Technology & Banking, Insurance & 2.1% ICT, 16.6% Financial Services, Others, 2.7% Fashion & 21.6% Accessories, 9.5% Retail Products Medical & General Services, 9.3% & Services, Energy, Commodities, 9.3% Maritime & Logistics, 10.5% Leisure & Entertainment, 9.3% Real Estate, Government, 0.2% Food & 15.0% Kids & Manufacturing & Education, 5.5% Beverage, Distribution, 3.8% 36.8% Jewellery, Optical & Others, 2.1% Professional Watches, 1.6% Health & Beauty, Services, Home, Lifestyle & Gifts, 5.1% 20.9% 8.9% Diverse and well-spread tenant mix across both office and retail segments:

well-spread tenant mix across both office and retail segments: Office : Representation across varied industries provides stability. Demand in Q1 sustained by Banking, Insurance and Financial Services. Retail : Strategically review vacant spaces arising from the impact of COVID-19

Includes all Singapore assets under management (including JV project South Beach), in accordance to CDL's proportionate ownership and excludes retail gross turnover rent. 32 Hospitality Hotel Operations Performance Hotel Occupancy, Average Room Rate, and RevPAR by Region for CDL/M&C Hotels Room Occupancy Average Room Rate RevPAR Q1 Q1 Incr / Q1 Q1 Incr / Q1 Q1 Incr / 2020 2019 (Decr) 2020 2019 * (Decr) 2020 2019 * (Decr) % % % pts $ $ % $ $ % Singapore 54.5 85.6 (31.1) 190.3 170.0 11.9 103.6 145.6 (28.8) Rest of Asia 41.2 66.4 (25.2) 143.3 162.6 (11.9) 59.1 107.9 (45.2) Total Asia 46.3 73.3 (27.0) 164.4 165.7 (0.8) 76.1 121.1 (37.2) New Zealand 77.2 91.3 (14.1) 166.4 166.4 - 128.5 152.0 (15.5) London 47.3 73.7 (26.4) 225.8 198.8 13.6 106.8 146.5 (27.1) Rest of Europe 49.6 62.8 (13.2) 118.8 126.5 (6.1) 58.9 79.5 (25.9) Total Europe 48.4 68.0 (19.6) 172.1 163.7 5.1 83.3 111.3 (25.2) New York 58.5 76.9 (18.4) 229.4 263.4 (12.9) 134.2 202.6 (33.8) Regional US 48.6 51.5 (2.9) 161.5 165.9 (2.7) 78.5 85.5 (8.2) Total US 52.3 59.9 (7.6) 190.3 209.3 (9.1) 99.5 125.4 (20.7) Total Group 52.1 70.0 (17.9) 173.9 177.4 (2.0) 90.6 124.1 (27.0) * For comparability, Q1 2019 Average Room Rate and RevPAR had been translated at constant exchange rates (31 Mar 2020). 34 CDL Hospitality Trusts Trading Performance Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change $MM $MM % Gross Revenue 33.0 46.3 (28.7) Net Property Income 19.6 33.8 (42.1) (NPI) Gross Revenue and NPI decreased mainly due to: Global COVID-19 fears directly impacting travel demand as well as strict lockdown measures including quarantines, safe distancing, travel bans and complete lockdown of cities. These disruptions caused CDLHT's properties to either close on a temporary basis or operate at low occupancies.

COVID-19 fears directly impacting travel demand as well as strict lockdown measures including quarantines, safe distancing, travel bans and complete lockdown of cities. These disruptions caused CDLHT's properties to either close on a temporary basis or operate at low occupancies. Postponement and cancellations of major MICE and social events (such as weddings) reducing demand for venue and function spaces. Raffles Maldives Meradhoo Pullman Hotel, Munich 35 CDL Hospitality Trusts Trading Performance Country % Change Remarks in RevPAR Singapore Experienced 30% occupancy rate decline, despite accommodation demand (39.8) from foreign workers affected by border closures and returnees serving out Stay-Home Notices in hotels Maldives Decline in Angsana Velavaru RevPAR. Gestation of Raffles Maldives (31.2) Meradhoo disrupted due to the COVID-19 situation and closed on 1 April 2020 to contain costs ahead of low season New (15.0) Strong occupancy prior to 19 March lockdown reduced magnitude of Zealand RevPAR decline Germany (37.0) Fewer trade events during the quarter, coupled with occupancy plunge from the COVID-19 situation Italy (37.9) Temporary closure of Hotel Cerretani Firenze - MGallery from 13 March Japan (33.6) Despite healthy occupancies in Q1 2020, flexible pricing in the face of significantly decreased international demand weighed on RevPAR United (27.3) Corporate demand hit by COVID-19 concerns, followed by mandatory hotel Kingdom closures on 24 March 36 Disclaimer: This document may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, availability of real estate properties, competition from other developments or companies, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, expected levels of occupancy rate, property rental income, charge out collections, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of management on future events. Numbers in tables and charts may not add up due to rounding. Artist's impression www.cdl.com.sg Amber Park, Singapore Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 00:14:01 UTC 0 Latest news on CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED 08:34p CITY DEVELOPMENTS : Expects Covid-19 to Hurt Financials, Operations in 2020 DJ 08:15p CDL : Operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 and Presentation PU 05/04 CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend FA 05/04 CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 04/15 CDL : Announcement on the Group's Investment in Sincere Property, China PU 04/15 CITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL to Acquire 51.01% Joint Controlling Stake in Sincere Pro.. PU 04/12 CITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL Integrated Sustainability Report 2020 Discloses ESG Perf.. PU 04/09 CDL : Integrated Sustainability Report 2020 PU 04/09 CDL : Publication of 2019 Annual Report PU 04/09 CDLHT : Announcement on the Update on Transactions Timelines and Impact of COVID.. PU