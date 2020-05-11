Log in
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(C09)
  Report
CDL: Operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 and Presentation

05/11/2020

General Announcement::Operational Update for the quarter ended 31 March 2020

Page 1 of 1

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

Securities

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

12-May-2020 07:50:59

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Operational Update for the quarter ended 31 March 2020

Announcement Reference

SG200512OTHRMFQL

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please refer to the attached documents issued by City Developments Limited on 12 May 2020:

  1. Operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2020; and
  2. CDL Q1 2020 Operational Update Presentation.

Attachments

CDL_Operational_Update_for_Q1_2020.pdf

CDL_Q1_2020-Operational_Update_Presentation.pdf

Total size =5245K MB

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(REG. NO. 196300316Z)

OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted businesses and communities globally, with supply chain disruptions and uncertainties around future demand. In response to the evolving situation, the Group continues to enhance its business continuity plans, implementing measures to ensure the well-being of stakeholders and mitigating disruptions to operations.

As the situation remains fluid, it is not possible at this stage to predict the scale of the eventual impact of COVID-19 on the Group's business. The Group is closely monitoring its operations and will continue to adjust its measures and strategies accordingly. Below is an update on its operating performance for the first quarter ended 31 March 2020 (Q1 2020).

Operational Review

Property Development

Singapore

Despite the dampened market sentiment, the Group and its joint venture (JV) associates sold 185 units with total sales value of $278.1 million in Q1 2020 (Q1 2019: 173 units with total sales value of $516.3 million). The sales value for this quarter was lower as the majority of the residential units sold were mass and mid- market projects like Piermont Grand, Whistler Grand and The Tapestry, as well as Amber Park, a luxury project. Comparatively, Q1 2019 was mainly ultra-luxury projects like Boulevard 88 and South Beach Residences.

Since the Government's circuit breaker measures took effect from 7 April (now extended till 1 June), all six of the Group's operating sales galleries have been closed. The Group has stepped up its digital marketing efforts through virtual showflat tours and online sales presentations to potential buyers. Interest remains encouraging and in April, the Group saw an increase of over 30% in online traffic views for its launched projects.

During this circuit breaker period, the Group expects its sales volume to decline. Notwithstanding the temporary setback, the Group continued to register sales in April for projects such as Amber Park, Boulevard 88, Coco Palms, Piermont Grand, Sengkang Grand Residences, South Beach Residences, The Jovell and The Tapestry.

Construction works for the Group's development projects are also affected. The Temporary Occupation Permits (TOPs) for majority of these projects are expected only in 2022 / 2023, which allows the Group sufficient buffer to accommodate the current delay. The Group's Forest Woods JV residential project is approaching completion by Q3 2020. As it is already in an advanced stage of construction, the project's completion remains on schedule.

The Group will continue to engage its contractors and manage its construction timelines closely. It welcomes the positive news announced on 6 May by the Ministry of National Development that the Government will extend the project completion period (PCP) and the deadlines for Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty (ABSD) on land purchase by six months for property developers affected by disruptions to construction timelines and residential sales. This extension is timely as the unprecedented measures have resulted in manpower and supply chain challenges for the industry. The Group is grateful for the timeline extensions and is heartened that the Government is continually reviewing market conditions and making temporary policy tweaks as needed.

Overseas

New home sales for the Group's launched projects in China, the UK and Australia have slowed significantly, impacted by lockdowns imposed by local governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1

Investment Properties

Singapore

Majority of the Group's rental income is derived from its office asset portfolio, which is supported by medium- to long-term leases with a diversified pool of mainly blue-chip multinational corporations. As at 31 March 2020, the Group's Singapore office portfolio remains resilient with committed occupancy of 90.9%, above the island-wide occupancy of 89.0%.

However, retail and F&B businesses have been impacted by the decline in customer demand, strict safe distancing measures and closures for non-essential services. With the circuit breaker measures in place, approximately 80% of the Group's retail tenants in Singapore (totalling 426 tenants) are not operating. To support its Singapore tenants in tiding over this period, the Group is providing rental relief totalling over $23 million in property tax and rental rebates1. The full quantum of the Government's enhanced property tax rebate, announced under the Supplementary Budget 2020 on 26 March, will be passed on to its tenants. Majority of the Group's retail tenants will receive more than 2.8 months of gross rental rebates in total. In addition to the rebates, the Group is also assisting tenants with cashflow issues by allowing them to offset their rent using part of their security deposit as well as other initiatives.

Overseas

In the Group's overseas markets, the retail sectors were also similarly impacted by lockdowns imposed by local authorities. In China, rental rebates were provided to tenants at HLCC mall in Suzhou to tide them through the sharp declines in retail sales. In Thailand, where the Group's retail portfolio comprises the Jungceylon mall in Phuket and Mille Malle in Bangkok, rental rebates were given to tenants to mitigate the impact of the nationwide lockdown. Phuket's airport is closed till 16 May and Thailand's state of emergency has been extended till the end of May. In the UK, the government has mandated no eviction of tenants during this period. Any rental deferments and repayment plans need to be negotiated and agreed upon between landlords and tenants. The Group is constantly reviewing the situation and providing assistance to tenants where necessary.

Hotel Operations

The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the global hospitality sector with travel restrictions, trip cancellations, postponement of major events and a steep reduction in F&B spend.

Key operating statistics for hotels owned by the Group:

Room Occupancy

Average Room Rate

RevPAR

Q1

Q1

Incr /

Q1

Q1

Incr /

Q1

Q1

Incr /

2020

2019

(Decr)

2020

2019*

(Decr)

2020

2019*

(Decr)

%

%

%

$

$

%

$

$

%

Singapore

54.5

85.6

(31.1)

190.3

170.0

11.9

103.6

145.6

(28.8)

Rest of Asia

41.2

66.4

(25.2)

143.3

162.6

(11.9)

59.1

107.9

(45.2)

Total Asia

46.3

73.3

(27.0)

164.4

165.7

(0.8)

76.1

121.1

(37.2)

New Zealand

77.2

91.3

(14.1)

166.4

166.4

-

128.5

152.0

(15.5)

London

47.3

73.7

(26.4)

225.8

198.8

13.6

106.8

146.5

(27.1)

Rest of Europe

49.6

62.8

(13.2)

118.8

126.5

(6.1)

58.9

79.5

(25.9)

Total Europe

48.4

68.0

(19.6)

172.1

163.7

5.1

83.3

111.3

(25.2)

New York

58.5

76.9

(18.4)

229.4

263.4

(12.9)

134.2

202.6

(33.8)

Regional USA

48.6

51.5

(2.9)

161.5

165.9

(2.7)

78.5

85.5

(8.2)

Total USA

52.3

59.9

(7.6)

190.3

209.3

(9.1)

99.5

125.4

(20.7)

Total Group

52.1

70.0

(17.9)

173.9

177.4

(2.0)

90.6

124.1

(27.0)

For comparability, Q1 2019 Average Room Rate and RevPAR had been translated at constant exchange rates (31 Mar 2020).

1 This includes 100% of the property tax rebates for qualifying commercial property tenants and 30% for businesses in other non-residential properties such as offices and industrial properties.

2

For Q1 2020, global occupancy dropped to 52.1% (Q1 2019: 70.0%) and global RevPAR decreased by

27.0% to $90.60 (Q1 2019: $124.1). All regions recorded declines in RevPAR driven primarily by a drop in occupancies.

The Group's global hospitality portfolio, mainly comprising its wholly-owned subsidiary Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), has been severely impacted by closures following lockdowns imposed by local governments to curb the COVID-19 outbreak. The situation has worsened rapidly with the epicentre shifting from China and other parts of Asia to Europe and the US. As at 31 March 2020, around 30% of the Group's global portfolio of 152 hotels were temporarily closed.

Throughout Europe and the UK, the governments have mandated a shutdown of most hotels except for a few which remain open to support stays for key essential workers. Most hotels in the US remain open and are supporting personnel from hospitals, the police and students who are unable to travel home.

In New Zealand, which commenced a country-wide lockdown on 19 March and closed its borders to travellers, most of the Group's hotels had closed during this period except for a handful which was designated to support aircrew and essential workers.

The Q1 2020 RevPAR for Asia was down 37.2%, the steepest decline amongst all the regions and mainly due to hotels in Beijing, Taipei and Seoul. Europe was down 25.2% while London registered a 27.1% decline as it experienced cancellations of major citywide events. In the US, New York, being the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region, was the worst-hit key gateway city, dragging down the US's performance and causing the whole region to experience a 20.7% decline in RevPAR.

In Singapore, all 10 hotels are operational. However, RevPAR declined 28.8% due to lower occupancy. By focusing on corporate and public-sector businesses, the Group's Singapore hotels have been able to partially mitigate the occupancy impact. Several of its hotels have locked in arrangements to house those affected by the recent events such as the Malaysia border closure (from 18 March to 12 May) or been designated as dedicated facilities for overseas returnees serving out their Stay-Home Notices. These initiatives have helped to sustain occupancy rates in Singapore, allowing hotels to maintain a breakeven position in April.

For the hotels that are still operating, certain floors and sections are closed. M&C and its listed REIT- associate, CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT), are also utilising this period of low occupancy to carry out critical guests-related asset enhancement works to optimise the potential of their asset portfolio while deferring non-essential capital expenditures.

Capital Position

As at 31 March 2020, the Group's net gearing ratio (factoring in revaluation surplus from investment properties) stood at 44% with interest cover at 6.2 times.

The Group has strong cash reserves of $3.3 billion as well as undrawn and committed credit lines of $2.3 billion.

The Group's debt expiry profile also remains healthy and its total gross borrowings have a weighted average debt expiry of 2.3 years as at 31 March 2020.

For the $1.8 billion in loans due for the remainder of 2020, the Group has refinanced 17% and set aside funds for the repayment of 65%, with the balance of 18% scheduled for renewal in Q3 2020. In addition, the Group has also secured early financing or is at advanced stages of documentation for the $1.7 billion of corporate funding for its Irwell Bank residential development and its Liang Court JV.

There are no material concerns over the Group's ability to fulfil its near-term debt obligations.

3

Outlook and Prospects

Given the evolving COVID-19 situation, the recovery trajectory remains uncertain. Headwinds affecting overall demand and disrupting supply chains are expected to persist in the near-term. This will likely weigh on the Group's operations and financial performance, though the full extent of the impact for the rest of FY 2020 cannot be conclusively determined yet.

In Singapore, the financial impact arising from the outbreak is partially mitigated by the Government's support measures, including property tax rebates and wage subsidies. Similarly, the governments in other regions, such as the UK and New Zealand, have stepped in to provide economic stimulus packages and support measures such as wage and tax reliefs, which have helped to defray some of the labour costs for the Group.

The Group's hospitality business has suffered the most severely from the impact of COVID-19. The near- term outlook remains highly challenging and uncertain. The Group has a strong balance sheet and is well- positioned to absorb the pressures. While headwinds continue to persist, the Group will stay resilient as it navigates through the storm.

To mitigate the impact of the pandemic, the Group has implemented a series of business optimisation and cost control initiatives to reduce operating expenses. As a show of solidarity, the Group's Board of Directors took a voluntary 25% reduction of directors' fees. Top management took 20% pay cuts while other senior personnel took 15% pay cuts. These cuts have been effective since 1 April 2020.

The Group will continue to embrace a highly disciplined capital management approach of conserving cash and maintaining liquidity, especially during such unprecedented times. Notwithstanding this, the Group is mindful that in a crisis, there are opportunities to be seized and it must continue to drive its long-term growth plans.

On 7 April, the Group announced it had increased its stake from 12.52% to 20.87% in Singapore-listed IREIT Global, a Europe-focussed real estate investment trust. It remains confident in the long-term fundamentals of the established European economies. The Group, together with another key unitholder, Tikehau Capital, hold over 50% in aggregate. This strategic investment opportunity allows the Group to strengthen its alignment with minority unitholders' interest and support IREIT's growth plans.

On 15 April, the Group also announced the strategic investment of RMB 4.39 billion ($0.88 billion) for a 51.01% joint controlling stake in Sincere Property Group (Sincere), an established real estate developer in China. The acquisition was based on an attractive entry valuation of RMB 8.6 billion, which is almost 50% of Sincere's FY 2019 audited net asset value of RMB 16.1 billion. The transaction includes a call option exercisable in 2022 for the Group to acquire an additional 9% effective interest for RMB 0.77 billion ($0.16 billion) at the same entry valuation, which would allow the Group to have sole control and a 60.01% stake in one of China's Top 100 real estate developers. The renegotiated terms for the investment are significantly improved over the original investment terms announced in May 2019. The Group maintains a long-term view of its investments in China and remains confident of China's strong fundamentals and market outlook. This transformational deal will significantly broaden the Group's scale in China and establish itself as a major player in China's real estate market. The deal is expected to be completed by Q2 2020.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Shufen Loh @ Catherine Shufen Loh

Company Secretary

12 May 2020

4

Q1 2020

Operational Update

12 May 2020

Agenda

General Overview&

OperationsReview

COVID-19 Impact

-

SingaporeOperations

Capital Management

-

Hospitality

  • Strategic Investments

General Overview

Overview - Q1 2020

Operating Performance Affected by COVID-19 Global Pandemic

  • Business segments impacted to varying extents by containment measures to combat the outbreak:
    • Lockdowns
    • Travel restrictions
    • Safe distancing measures
  • Retail and hospitality sectors most impacted:
    • Retail: Approx. 80% of CDL's retail tenants in Singapore closed due to enhanced circuit breaker measures
    • Hotel operations: Around 30% of global hospitality portfolio closed due to government-mandated shutdowns
  • Strong capital position; well-positioned for new opportunities:

Grand Millennium Beijing

City Square Mall

Safe distancing measures implemented

    • Cash reserves of $3.3B as well as undrawn and committed credit lines of $2.3B
    • Debt expiry profile remains healthy
  • Mitigation measures implemented to address near-term uncertainty:
    • Cost-efficiencyand cash preservation initiatives
    • Tap on economic stimulus packages, wage and tax reliefs provided by governments across operating regions (e.g. Singapore, the UK and New Zealand)
    • Rental relief and support measures for tenants

4

Global Portfolio Overview

Recurring Income Assets comprise 64% of Global Portfolio

Diversified portfolio provides 'cushion' from impact of macroeconomic challenges:

  • Development assets: Lower transaction volumes mitigated by healthy pre-sales in 2018 and 2019, with profit contribution expected progressively
  • Recurring income assets: Investment properties comprise 29% of total assets

Others 18%

US 7%

China 13%

UK 14%

Total Assets:

$23.7B

Singapore

48%

Recurring

Income

Segments

China Others

64%

UK 3%

4%

Singapore

4%

23%

Singapore

25%

UK 10%

China

Others US 10%

14% 7%

5

COVID-19

Operational Performance Impact

IMPACT

Unprecedented DisruptionAcross All Business Segments

PROPERTYDEVELOPMENT

ASSETMANAGEMENT

HOSPITALITY

Lockdowns across several regions have affected sales and development works:

  • Residential sales affected by showflat closures
  • Construction works affected

Retail and F&B sector hard hit:

  • Widespread business closures in Singapore from enhanced circuit breaker measures - approx. 80% of retail tenants closed
  • Support initiatives amounting to over $30MM of property tax and rental rebates for tenants in Singapore and overseas

Sector severely impacted by hotel closures:

  • Government-mandatedclosures in multiple regions - approx. 30% of 152 hotels worldwide temporarily closed
  • All regions recorded declines in RevPAR driven primarily by a drop in occupancies

6

COVID-19

Property Development - Singapore

IMPACT

Residential Sales & Development Progress Impacted by Circuit Breaker Measures (7 Apr - 1 Jun)

Singapore

Closure of 6 sales galleries & construction works on development sites affected

  • Stepped up digital marketing efforts:
    • Virtual tours and digital collaterals
    • Online sales presentations to potential homebuyers
    • Remote assistance with sales process
    • Achieved increase of over 30% in online traffic views for launched projects in April
  • Registered residential sales in April for Amber Park, Boulevard 88, Coco Palms, Piermont Grand, Sengkang Grand Residences, South Beach Residences, The Jovell and The Tapestry
  • Works at development sites affected:
    • TOPs for most projects expected only in 2022 / 2023; sufficient buffer to accommodate the current delay
    • Forest Woods on schedule for completion by Q3 2020

CDL Homes

www.cdlhomes.com.sg

Haus on Handy I 2-bedroom virtual tour

7

COVID-19

Property Development - Overseas

IMPACT

  • Sales impacted by lockdowns& restrictions in multiple regions
  • Showflat closures
  • Construction works stalled or slowed from site closures

Current Situation

China

Nationwide travel restrictions

Lockdown measures have eased

(23 Jan - 8 Apr)

UK

Nationwide lockdown

A conditional plan to review current lockdown restrictions

(Since 24 Mar)

announced, subject to the development of the outbreak

Australia

Nationwide lockdown

Easing of measures (varies across different states)

(Since 23 Mar)

Emerald, Chongqing

The Marker, Melbourne

Artist's Impression

Artist's Impression

Teddington Riverside I Virtual tour

Note: In view of the evolving situation, dates and measures may change

8

COVID-19

Asset Management

IMPACT

Tenants Impacted by Global Shutdown of Non-essential Businesses

Widespread business closures in Singapore till 1 Jun 2020:

Over $30MM rental relief & support

Approx. 80% of retail tenants (of non-essential services) closed

to tenants in Singapore & overseas

Singapore

Retail segment hard hit by circuit breaker extension

  • Over $23MM of rental and property tax rebates to be provided to retail and commercial tenants
  • Additional assistance available to tenants with cashflow issues

Month

Ave.

Rental

Rebate

April

100%

Majority of

May

100%

Singapore retail

tenants to receive

June

50%

>2.8 months*

of gross rental

July

30%

rebates

China

Sharp decrease in retail sales in Q1 2020; recovery underway

  • Rental rebates to tenants at Suzhou HLCC mall in Q1 2020
  • Advertising & Promotion assistance available to retail tenants to drive sales

Thailand

Implementation of precautionary & safe distancing measures

across commercial & retail portfolio in Singapore

Thermal temperature scanning &

Safe distancing markers at retail and F&B outlets and taxi stand

safe distancing markers

  • Includes property tax rebates for qualifying commercial properties from the Government that will be fully passed through to tenants

State of emergency till end May;

Phuket hardest hit region

  • Rental rebates to tenants at Jungceylon Shopping Mall (Phuket) and Mille Malle (Bangkok)

UK

Portfolio shows resilience

  • UK government has mandated no eviction of tenants during this period
  • Any rental deferments and repayment plans need to be negotiated and agreed upon between landlords and tenants

9

COVID-19

Hotel Operations

IMPACT

Overview of the Group's Hotel Inventory (as at 31 March 2020)

Around 30% of 152 Hotels Worldwide Closed

Hotels

Hotel Count

Total

Closed

By region:

New York

4

1

Rest of US

14

-

London

8

4

Rest of Europe

22

17

Middle East*

43

4

Singapore

10

-

Rest of Asia

27

1

Australasia

24

17

Artis 's Impression

152

44

Total:

Artist's Impression

The Biltmore Mayfair

* All franchised hotels

M Social Auckland

10

COVID-19

Hotel Operations

IMPACT

Q1 2020 Performance Severely Impacted

Global occupancy: 52.1%

(▼ 17.9% yoy)

Global RevPAR:

$90.60

(▼ 27.0% yoy)

Global ARR:

$173.90

(▼ 2.0% yoy)

Rest of Asia

1 hotel closed

US

1 hotel closed

  • Hotels focus on supporting frontline workers (hospitals / police) and students who are unable to travel home

RevPAR

$99.50 (▼ 20.7%)

Occupancy

52.3% (▼ 7.6%)

UK & Europe

21 hotels closed

  • Government-mandatedshutdown
  • Only a few hotels open to support stays for key essential workers

RevPAR

$83.30 (▼ 25.2%)

Occupancy

48.4% (▼ 19.6%)

RevPAR

$59.10

(▼ 45.2%)

Occupancy

41.2%

(▼ 25.2%)

Singapore

All 10 hotels operational

  • Occupancy impact partially mitigated with focus on corporate & public-sector business:
    • Housing of Malaysian workers due to border closure
    • Government-designatedfacilities for residents serving their Stay-Home Notices

RevPAR

$103.60 (▼ 28.8%)

Occupancy

54.5% (▼ 31.1%)

17 hotels closed

  • Country-widelockdown in New Zealand since 19 March
  • Most hotels closed, except for a handful designated to support aircrew and essential workers

New Zealand

RevPAR

$128.50 (▼ 15.5%)

Occupancy

77.2% (▼ 14.1%)

Note: Excludes franchised hotels, such as the Middle East portfolio

11

COVID-19

Cost Management

IMPACT

Implementation of Business Optimisation and Cost Reduction Measures

Mitigate revenue impact through cost management initiatives:

Board Fees &

Board of Directors: Voluntary 25% reduction of director's fees

Management

Top management: 20% pay cuts

Cost

Senior personnel: 15% pay cuts

Effective since 1 April 2020

Value

Maximise value engineering across all projects

Engineering

Leverage existing resources

Manage working capital

Capex

Defer non-essential capex and operating costs

Initiatives to reduce costs across asset portfolio in place

Capital

Conserve cash

Management

Maintain adequate liquidity

12

COVID-19

Community Initiatives

IMPACT

Supporting Vulnerable Individuals, Families and CommunitiesAffected by COVID-19

Donated $488,000 to SupportVulnerableIndividuals,Families & MigrantWorkers

$400,000 donation to The Invictus Fund

  • Donation made by CDL, together with contributions from entire Board and the key management team
  • Supports Singapore's social service agencies to continue delivery of critical social services to vulnerable individuals, families and communities during COVID-19 period

$88,000 donation to workers at CDL development projects

  • Dollar-for-dollarmatch by CDL for contributions made by CDL employees
  • Provide workers with necessities during circuit breaker period

SupportingFrontline Workers on the COVID-19 'Battlefield'through M&C

  • Hotels in most regions open to support medical personnel, key workers, infrastructure workers and government employees
  • Singapore hotels offer discounted accommodation to affected Malaysian employees impacted by Malaysia's Movement Control Order
  • "We Clean. We Care. We Welcome." global campaign - initiatives to ensure guests have a pleasant and safe hospitality experience

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Welcoming Malaysian bus captains from SBS Transit

13

Sustainability Performance Highlights

Achieved Over $28MM Energy Savings for 8 Commercial Properties (from 2012 - 2019)

Integrated

Publication of 13th

Sustainability

dedicated

sustainability report

Report

Highlights ESG

performance outcomes against CDL's Future Value 2030 blueprint

View & download the report from

www.cdlsustainability.com

Latest ESG Milestones

2019 Environmental

Performance Highlights

Achieved energy savings of

>$28MM

for 8 CDL commercial properties from 2012 to 2019 from energy-efficientretrofitting and initiatives implemented

Only real estate

Only company in Southeast

Ranked world's top real estate,

Only Singapore

company listed for

Asia & Hong Kong to achieve

top Singapore company, and

company to win

3rd consecutive

this double 'A' honour for

1st & only Singapore company

multiple accolades

year

both climate change and

listed on Global 100

at the 5th Asia

water security

for 11 consecutive years

Sustainability

Reporting Awards

38%

reduction in Carbon Emissions Intensity from 2007 levels*

110 Green Mark

developments and office interiors

Highest amongst local developers

*On track to achieving enhanced carbon emissions intensity reduction target of 59% reduction by 2030

14

Capital

Management

Capital Management

Strong Balance Sheet & Liquidity Position

Gearing

Sufficient

Financing

Balanced

Liquidity

Flexibility

Debt Profile

% of

Net Gearing

Total Cash

Interest Cover Ratio

Fixed Rate Debt

62%

$3.3B

6.2x

42%

FY 2019: 61%

FY 2019: $3.1B

FY 2019: 14.0x

FY 2019: 40%

Net Gearing 1

Undrawn

Average

Average

(include fair value)

& Committed

Borrowing Cost

Debt Maturity

44%

Credit Facilities

2.3%

2.3 years

$2.3B

43% in FY 2019

FY 2019: $2.2B

FY 2019: 2.4%

FY 2019: 2.4 years

1 After taking in fair value on investment properties

16

Capital Management

Prudent Capital Management

  • Balanced debt expiry profile
  • Balanced debt currency mix - adopting a natural hedging strategy
  • Average borrowing cost kept low

Well-Spread Debt Maturity Profile

Debt $MM

4,000

38%

RMB (5.1%)

Others (2.1%)

Bond

Bank Loan

518213

100

JPY (5.2%)

3,600

521

3,200

USD (11.6%)

Debt

2,800

1,173

2,400

18%

20%

Currency

2,000

300

325

3,754

Mix

4,455 SGD (44.1%)

1,600

13%

1,200

1,680

6%

890

5%

3,221

800

1,515

GBP (31.9%)

400

400

396

481

69

0

191

$10.1B

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

onwards

17

Strategic

Investments

Transformational China Platform Deal

Acquisition of initial 51.01% stake in Sincere Property Group, an established China Real Estate Developer for RMB 4.39B ($0.88B) - Deal completion expected by Q2 2020

  • Renegotiated transaction includes a Call Option exercisable in 2022 for another 9.00% stake at RMB 0.77B ($0.16B)
  • Upon exercise of the Call Option, CDL will have sole control and a stake of 60.01% in one of China's Top 100 Developers 1

5

Top 50

9.2MM

Attractive

China

sqm2

Regions

entry valuation

Commercial

Development

18

Real Estate

RMB

Properties

RMB 8.6B

Developer

21.4B2

Land Bank

Cities

Beijing

Almost 50% below

($4.3B)

>2,000

audited FY 2019

2019

Sincere Property's

Top 10

Employees

4

NAV of

Contracted

Comprehensive

Tianjin

China Business

Sales

Capabilities

RMB 16.1B

Yantai

Park Developer &

across multiple

Zhengzhou

Qingdao

Operator

asset types

Luoyang

Zhenjiang

Chengdu

Changzhou

Wuxi

Suzhou

Development

64

Chongqing

Shanghai

projects

Hangzhou Ningbo

Properties

Changsha

9

13

Kunming

Investment

retail

office3

Shenzhen

Notes: Data as of 31 Dec 2019, subject to further due diligence

Properties

4

1

serviced

hotels

2.

On 100% basis

residence

1.

2019 Ranking by China Real Estate Association (中国房地产业协会)

  1. Includes 2 self-use offices in Shanghai and Chongqing
  2. Includes staff from property development, asset management and Starlight Retail

19

Strategic Increase in IREIT Global Stake

Acquisition of Additional 8% Effective Stake in IREIT Global Units for $25.5MM

Post-acquisition, CDL holds a 20.9% stake in IREIT Global's units:

  • Joint acquisition by CDL and Tikehau Capital* at a unit price of $0.49^ in April 2020
  • Collectively, CDL and Tikehau Capital hold over 50% of IREIT's units

Transaction reflects CDL and Tikehau Capital's commitment to

Sant Cugat Green, Barcelona

IREIT's growth despite COVID-19 pandemic in Europe

IREIT Global remains focused on growth and asset

diversification on two fronts:

Geography: Portfolio expansion in key European countries -

France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany

Asset class: Office and logistics sectors

IREIT Global's Asset Portfolio

Germany

5 freehold office properties

Spain

4 freehold office properties

Total Lettable Area~

Approx. 230,000 sqm

Darmstadt Campus

Bonn Campus

Total Valuation~

€630.2MM

* CDL owns 50% of the REIT Manager for IREIT Global while Tikehau Capital owns the remaining 50%

^ As at 30 Apr 2020, IREIT's share price was $0.685

~ Based on IREIT's proportionate interest in the respective properties

20

Singapore Operations

PropertyDevelopment

Singapore Property Market

Property Price Index - Residential (2014 - Q1 2020)

All Residential

180

Price decrease

(-1.0% QoQ)

Q1 20:

First quarterly decline after

three consecutive quarterly

152.1

160

increase

140

120

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

14

14

14

14

15

15

15

15

16

16

16

16

17

17

17

17

18

18

18

18

19

19

19

19

20

Source : URA, Q1 2020

22

Singapore Property Market

  • Private residential prices decreased by 1.0% in Q1 2020 as compared to Q4 2019
  • Primary home sales remained healthy in Q1 2020 with a total of 2,149 units sold, marking a 12% decline against Q4 2019

Sales volume vs Price growth

Price

growth%

25,000

22,197

20.0%

17.6%

Price growth of 4.5% over

20,000

15.0%

the 5-year period from

16,292

15,904

Q1 2015 - Q1 2020

10.0%

15,000

14,688

14,948

7.9%

5.9%

10,566

5.0%

2.8%

2.7%

1.1%

10,000

1.7%

8,795 9,912

7,316

7,440

7,972

1.1%

0.0%

-4.7%

-1.0%

5,000

-4.0%

-3.7%

-3.1%

2,149

-5.0%

4,264

-

-10.0%

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1

2020

CCR

RCR

OCR

Price growth (year on year)

Source : URA Statistics

23

Singapore Property Development

Residential Units Sold by CDL

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

185

$516,293

173

Majority of units sold were mass & mid-market projects

210,292 176,526

Q1 2020

185 units sold

(▲7%yoy)

with sales value of

$278.1 million

$278,099

Lower sales value as:

  • Q1 2020: Majority of units sold were mass and mid-market projects like Piermont Grand, Whistler Grand and The Tapestry, as well as Amber Park, a luxury project
  • Q1 2019: Mainly ultra-luxury projects sold, like Boulevard 88 and South Beach Residences

No. of Units*

Sales Value*

Total Floor Area*

($'000)

(sq ft)

* Includes Executive Condominiums (ECs) and share of JV partners, excludes Nouvel 18

24

Singapore Property Development

Steady Sales for 2019 Launched Projects

  • Sold 185 units with total sales value of $278MM in Q1 2020^
  • Continued steady sales for projects launched in 2019

Project

Location

Tenure

Equity

Total

Units

Achieved

Stake

Units

Sold*

Average

Selling

Price (ASP)

Boulevard 88

Orchard

Freehold

40%

154

92

>$3,790 psf

Boulevard

Piermont Grand

Sengkang Grand

Amber Park

Amber Road

Freehold

80%

592

204

>$2,480 psf

(July)

Residences

Haus on Handy

Handy Road

99 years

100%

188

33

>$2,870 psf

(November)

Piermont Grand

Sumang Walk

99 years

60%

820

510

>$1,090 psf

Sengkang Grand

Sengkang

99 years

50%

680

238

>$1,730 psf

Residences

Central

Nouvel 18~

Anderson

Freehold

-

156

27

>$3,460 psf

Road

Amber Park

(May)

Artist's Impression

Haus on Handy

Boulevard 88

(July)

(March)

Nouvel 18~

(July)

* As of 31 March 2020

^ Includes Executive Condominiums (ECs) and share of JV partners, excludes Nouvel 18

~ Divested project marketed by CDL

25

Singapore Property Development

Inventory of Launched Residential Projects - As of 31 Mar 2020

Total Unsold

CDL's Share of

Project

Equity Stake

Total Units

Units Sold

Unsold

Inventory

Inventory

Cuscaden Residences

25%

75

74

1

0.3

St. Regis Residences

33%

173

161

12

4.0

The Oceanfront @ Sentosa Cove

50%

264

263

1

0.5

One Shenton

100%

341

327

14

14.0

Cliveden at Grange**

100%

110

43

67

67.0

UP@Robertson Quay

100%

70

61

9

9.0

Echelon

50%

508

506

2

1.0

The Venue Residences

60%

266

265

1

0.6

Coco Palms

51%

944

940

4

2.0

Forest Woods

50%

519

516

3

1.5

New Futura

100%

124

124

0

0.0

The Tapestry

100%

861

733

128

128.0

Whistler Grand

100%

716

495

221

221.0

Boulevard 88

40%

154

92

62

24.8

Amber Park

80%

592

204

388

310.4

Haus on Handy

100%

188

33

155

155.0

Piermont Grand

60%

820

510

310

186.0

Sengkang Grand Residences

50%

680

238

442

221.0

South Beach Residences

50%

190

134

56

28.1

The Jovell

33%

428

120

308

101.6

TOTAL:

8,023

5,839

2,184

~1,476

The Venue Shoppes - sold 16 units out of 28 sold, 12 units unsold with 3 units leased ** Leasing strategy implemented

26

Diversified Residential Launch Pipeline

Singapore Pipeline comprises Mass Market and Mid-Tier segments

Launch Pipeline

Irwell Bank Road

>1,800 units*

(Est 580 units)

Upcoming Launches

Penrose (Sims Drive)^

2H 2020

Irwell Bank Road

TBA

Liang Court redevelopment^

TBA

Land cost: $583.9MM

($1,515 psf ppr)

Liang Court redevelopment^

Sims Drive^

(Est 700 units)

(566 units)

GLS site near upcoming Great World MRT station awarded in Jan 2020

GLS site near Aljunied MRT awarded in Apr 2019

Land cost: $383.5MM*

Est GFA: 60,158 sqm

($732 psf ppr)

* Includes JV partners share ^ JV project

27

Singapore Operations

Asset Management

Singapore Commercial Market

Property Price Index - Commercial (2014 - Q1 2020)

150

Q1 20: 132.6

Office

Retail

140

(-4.0% QoQ)

130

120

Q1 20: 110.5

(-3.1% QoQ)

110

100

90

80

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

14

14

14

14

15

15

15

15

16

16

16

16

17

17

17

17

18

18

18

18

19

19

19

19

20

Source : URA, Q1 2020

29

Singapore Commercial Market

Property Rental Index - Commercial (2014 - Q1 2020)

250

Office

Retail

200

Q1 20: 168.7

(-0.8% QoQ)

150

Q1 20: 98.7

(-2.3% QoQ)

100

50

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

14

14

14

14

15

15

15

15

16

16

16

16

17

17

17

17

18

18

18

18

19

19

19

19

20

Source : URA, Q1 2020

30

Singapore Commercial Portfolio

Strong Committed Occupancy and Positive Rental Reversion for Office & Retail Portfolio (As at 31 March 2020) (1)

Office

13 properties

90.9%

Committed Occupancy

2.2MM sq ft

NetLettableArea

REPUBLIC PLAZA

CITY SQUARE MALL

Retail

9 properties

94.4%

Committed Occupancy

733,000 sq ft

NetLettableArea

Lease Expiry Profile

21.1%

by % of NLA

3.8%

16.9%

Income stability from well-

14.8%

spread lease expiry profile

7.7%

6.3%

7.3%

Engagement of tenants well

5.4%

5.5%

1.5%

5.2%

4.2%

ahead of lease expiries

further strengthens risk

4.9%

0.7%

management

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025 & beyond

Office - Completed

Retail - Completed

Office

Retail

(1) Includes all Singapore assets under management (including JV project South Beach), in accordance to CDL's proportionate ownership.

31

Singapore Commercial Portfolio

Trade Mix of Office & Retail Space by % of Total Gross Rental Income (As at 31 March 2020)*

OfficeRetail

Sporting

Supermarkets

Electrical, Electronics

& Value Store,

& Telecommunications,

Goods, 3.0%

6.2%

Technology &

Banking, Insurance &

2.1%

ICT, 16.6%

Financial Services,

Others, 2.7%

Fashion &

21.6%

Accessories, 9.5%

Retail Products

Medical & General

Services, 9.3%

& Services,

Energy, Commodities,

9.3%

Maritime & Logistics,

10.5%

Leisure &

Entertainment, 9.3%

Real Estate,

Government, 0.2%

Food &

15.0%

Kids &

Manufacturing &

Education, 5.5%

Beverage,

Distribution, 3.8%

36.8%

Jewellery, Optical &

Others, 2.1%

Professional

Watches, 1.6%

Health & Beauty,

Services,

Home, Lifestyle & Gifts, 5.1%

20.9%

8.9%

  • Diverse and well-spread tenant mix across both office and retail segments:
    • Office: Representation across varied industries provides stability. Demand in Q1 sustained by Banking, Insurance and Financial Services.
    • Retail: Strategically review vacant spaces arising from the impact of COVID-19
  • Includes all Singapore assets under management (including JV project South Beach), in accordance to CDL's proportionate ownership and excludes retail gross turnover rent.

32

Hospitality

Hotel Operations Performance

Hotel Occupancy, Average Room Rate, and RevPAR by Region for CDL/M&C Hotels

Room Occupancy

Average Room Rate

RevPAR

Q1

Q1

Incr /

Q1

Q1

Incr /

Q1

Q1

Incr /

2020

2019

(Decr)

2020

2019 *

(Decr)

2020

2019 *

(Decr)

%

%

% pts

$

$

%

$

$

%

Singapore

54.5

85.6

(31.1)

190.3

170.0

11.9

103.6

145.6

(28.8)

Rest of Asia

41.2

66.4

(25.2)

143.3

162.6

(11.9)

59.1

107.9

(45.2)

Total Asia

46.3

73.3

(27.0)

164.4

165.7

(0.8)

76.1

121.1

(37.2)

New Zealand

77.2

91.3

(14.1)

166.4

166.4

-

128.5

152.0

(15.5)

London

47.3

73.7

(26.4)

225.8

198.8

13.6

106.8

146.5

(27.1)

Rest of Europe

49.6

62.8

(13.2)

118.8

126.5

(6.1)

58.9

79.5

(25.9)

Total Europe

48.4

68.0

(19.6)

172.1

163.7

5.1

83.3

111.3

(25.2)

New York

58.5

76.9

(18.4)

229.4

263.4

(12.9)

134.2

202.6

(33.8)

Regional US

48.6

51.5

(2.9)

161.5

165.9

(2.7)

78.5

85.5

(8.2)

Total US

52.3

59.9

(7.6)

190.3

209.3

(9.1)

99.5

125.4

(20.7)

Total Group

52.1

70.0

(17.9)

173.9

177.4

(2.0)

90.6

124.1

(27.0)

* For comparability, Q1 2019 Average Room Rate and RevPAR had been translated at constant exchange rates (31 Mar 2020).

34

CDL Hospitality Trusts

Trading Performance

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

$MM

$MM

%

Gross Revenue

33.0

46.3

(28.7)

Net Property Income

19.6

33.8

(42.1)

(NPI)

Gross Revenue and NPI decreased mainly due to:

  • Global COVID-19 fears directly impacting travel demand as well as strict lockdown measures including quarantines, safe distancing, travel bans and complete lockdown of cities. These disruptions caused CDLHT's properties to either close on a temporary basis or operate at low occupancies.
  • Postponement and cancellations of major MICE and social events (such as weddings) reducing demand for venue and function spaces.

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo

Pullman Hotel, Munich

35

CDL Hospitality Trusts

Trading Performance

Country

% Change

Remarks

in RevPAR

Singapore

Experienced 30% occupancy rate decline, despite accommodation demand

(39.8)

from foreign workers affected by border closures and returnees serving out

Stay-Home Notices in hotels

Maldives

Decline in Angsana Velavaru RevPAR. Gestation of Raffles Maldives

(31.2)

Meradhoo disrupted due to the COVID-19 situation and closed on 1 April

2020 to contain costs ahead of low season

New

(15.0)

Strong occupancy prior to 19 March lockdown reduced magnitude of

Zealand

RevPAR decline

Germany

(37.0)

Fewer trade events during the quarter, coupled with occupancy plunge from

the COVID-19 situation

Italy

(37.9)

Temporary closure of Hotel Cerretani Firenze - MGallery from 13 March

Japan

(33.6)

Despite healthy occupancies in Q1 2020, flexible pricing in the face of

significantly decreased international demand weighed on RevPAR

United

(27.3)

Corporate demand hit by COVID-19 concerns, followed by mandatory hotel

Kingdom

closures on 24 March

36

Disclaimer:

This document may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, availability of real estate properties, competition from other developments or companies, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, expected levels of occupancy rate, property rental income, charge out collections, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of management on future events. Numbers in tables and charts may not add up due to rounding.

Artist's impression

www.cdl.com.sg

Amber Park, Singapore

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 00:14:01 UTC
