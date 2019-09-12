CDL: Recommended Final Cash Offer for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc - Final Offer Declared Unconditional In All Respects

Please refer to the attached announcement relating to the Final Offer being declared unconditional in all respects, which was issued on London Stock Exchange on 12 September 2019, London time.

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 196300316Z)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Recommended Final Cash Offer for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc ("M&C") by Agapier Investments Limited ("Bidco") (a company indirectly and wholly-owned by City Developments Limited)

Offer Update - Final Offer Declared Unconditional in all Respects

City Developments Limited (the "Company") refers to the recommended final cash offer made by Bidco for M&C (the "Final Offer") which was jointly announced by the Company, BidCo and independent non-executive directors of M&C on the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE").

The full terms of, and conditions to, the Final Offer and the procedures for acceptance were set out in the offer document dated 15 August 2019 (the "Offer Document").

Bidco has, on 12 September 2019 (London time), announced on the LSE, among other things, (i) that the Acceptance Condition (as defined in the Offer Document) has been satisfied, and that the Final Offer has become unconditional as to acceptances and in all respects; (ii) the level of valid acceptances received in respect of the Final Offer as at 5.00 p.m. (London time) on 12 September 2019; and (iii) that the Final Offer remains open for acceptance until 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 27 September 2019. A copy of the said announcement is set out in the Schedule to this Announcement and is also available on the Company's website at www.cdl.com.sg/Millennium-Offer.

The Company wishes to advise shareholders of the Company to refrain from taking any action in respect of their shares or other securities in the Company which may be prejudicial to their interests, and to exercise caution when dealing in such shares or other securities.

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

Shufen Loh @ Catherine Shufen Loh

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretaries

13 September 2019

1