CDL: Scheduled date for release of the Unaudited Financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2018

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

No

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast 16-Jan-2019 12:19:51

New

Notification of Results Release

SG190116OTHRZZGL

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretary

City Developments Limited will be releasing the unaudited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Full Year Results") before the commencement of trading hours of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 21 February 2019.

A briefing in connection with the 2018 Full Year Results will be held at 10.00 am for invited analysts and the media on the same day and a live webcast will be available for viewing atwww.cdl.com.sg/fy2018.

By Order of the Board

Enid Ling Peek Fong Company Secretary

16 January 2019

For Financial Period Ended 31/12/2018