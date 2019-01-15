CDL: Scheduled date for release of the Unaudited Financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2018

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::NOTIFICATION OF RESULTS RELEASE
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Securities
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date &Time of Broadcast 16-Jan-2019 12:19:51
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference
SG190116OTHRZZGL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Enid Ling Peek Fong
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
City Developments Limited will be releasing the unaudited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Full Year Results") before the commencement of trading hours of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 21 February 2019.
A briefing in connection with the 2018 Full Year Results will be held at 10.00 am for invited analysts and the media on the same day and a live webcast will be available for viewing atwww.cdl.com.sg/fy2018.
By Order of the Board
Enid Ling Peek Fong Company Secretary
16 January 2019
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 31/12/2018
Disclaimer
CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 04:53:04 UTC