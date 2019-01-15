Log in
CDL: Scheduled date for release of the Unaudited Financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2018

01/15/2019 | 11:54pm EST

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::NOTIFICATION OF RESULTS RELEASE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

Securities

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast 16-Jan-2019 12:19:51

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Notification of Results Release

Announcement Reference

SG190116OTHRZZGL

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

City Developments Limited will be releasing the unaudited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Full Year Results") before the commencement of trading hours of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 21 February 2019.

A briefing in connection with the 2018 Full Year Results will be held at 10.00 am for invited analysts and the media on the same day and a live webcast will be available for viewing atwww.cdl.com.sg/fy2018.

By Order of the Board

Enid Ling Peek Fong Company Secretary

16 January 2019

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended 31/12/2018

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 04:53:04 UTC
