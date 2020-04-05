CDLHT: Announcement on Extension of Time to Hold Annual General Meetings

For details, please refer to the announcement posted by CDL Hospitality Trusts on the SGX website, www.sgx.com

CDL Hospitality Trusts, an associate has released the announcement on extension of time to hold Annual General Meetings to Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 6 April 2020.

A stapled group comprising:

CDL HOSPITALITY REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 8 June 2006 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

CDL HOSPITALITY BUSINESS TRUST

(a business trust constituted on 12 June 2006 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS OF CDL HOSPITALITY REAL

ESTATE INVESMENT TRUST AND CDL HOSPITALITY BUSINESS TRUST

M&C REIT Management Limited, as manager of CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("H- REIT", and the manager of H-REIT, the "H-REITManager"), and M&C Business Trust Management Limited, as trustee-manager of CDL Hospitality Business Trust ("HBT", and the trustee-manager of HBT, the "HBT Trustee-Manager", and together with the H-REIT Manager, the "Managers", and H-REIT and HBT together, "CDLHT") refers to the announcement by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") on 27 February 2020 to allow issuers with a financial year-end of 31 December 2019 to hold their annual general meetings ("AGMs") by 30 June 2020, and wishes to announce that the SGX-ST had on 3 April 2020 informed CDLHT that the SGX-ST has no objection to granting a 2- month extension until 30 June 2020 for H-REIT and HBT to hold their AGMs for the financial year ended

31 December 2019 ("FY 2019", and such waiver from the SGX-ST, the "Waiver"). The Waiver is granted to an issuer if it fulfils the following criteria (the "Criteria"):

has a financial year-end of 31 December 2019; and has received approval of a similar application for extension of time by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority or other relevant regulatory authorities (where applicable).

In light of the Waiver, the Managers wish to announce that, subject to the COVID-19 situation, the AGMs for FY 2019 will be held on or around 30 June 2020. If there are any changes regarding the date of the AGMs, the Managers will release an announcement via SGXNet as well as posting the same on the website of CDLHT. Stapled securityholders of CDLHT (the "Stapled Securityholders") should disregard the Notice of AGMs which will be issued together with the annual report FY2019 to be despatched to Stapled Securityholders prior to 15 April 2020. Further details regarding the AGMs will be set out in a new Notice of Annual General Meetings when it is issued.

In connection with the Waiver, the Managers wish to also announce that a seventh supplemental deed (the "Seventh Supplemental Deed") will be entered into prior to 15 April 2020 between the H-REIT Manager and DBS Trustee Limited, in its capacity as trustee of H-REIT, to amend the deed of trust dated 8 June 2006 constituting H-REIT, as amended, restated or supplemented from time to time (the "H-REITTrust Deed").

The board of directors of the Managers confirm that: