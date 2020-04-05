Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  City Developments Limited    C09   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(C09)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CDLHT: Announcement on Extension of Time to Hold Annual General Meetings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 08:11pm EDT

General Announcement... Page 1 of 1

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY AN ASSOCIATE, CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

Securities

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

06-Apr-2020 07:37:04

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement by an Associate, CDL Hospitality Trusts

Announcement Reference

SG200406OTHRS63J

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

CDL Hospitality Trusts, an associate has released the announcement on extension of time to hold Annual General Meetings to Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 6 April 2020.

For details, please refer to the announcement posted by CDL Hospitality Trusts on the SGX website, www.sgx.com

06/04/2020

Waiver::Extension of Time to Hold Annual General Meetings

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

M&C REIT MANAGEMENT LIMITED

WAIVER::EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

Securities

CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS - SG1T66931158 - J85

Stapled Security

Yes

Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security

Name

DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Waiver

Date &Time of Broadcast

06-Apr-2020 07:33:53

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Extension of Time to Hold Annual General Meetings

Announcement Reference

SG200406OTHRNTLV

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Soo Lai Sun

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please see the attached document.

Attachments

CDLHT-AGM%20Extension.060420.pdf

Total size =77K MB

A stapled group comprising:

CDL HOSPITALITY REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 8 June 2006 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

CDL HOSPITALITY BUSINESS TRUST

(a business trust constituted on 12 June 2006 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS OF CDL HOSPITALITY REAL

ESTATE INVESMENT TRUST AND CDL HOSPITALITY BUSINESS TRUST

M&C REIT Management Limited, as manager of CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("H- REIT", and the manager of H-REIT, the "H-REITManager"), and M&C Business Trust Management Limited, as trustee-manager of CDL Hospitality Business Trust ("HBT", and the trustee-manager of HBT, the "HBT Trustee-Manager", and together with the H-REIT Manager, the "Managers", and H-REIT and HBT together, "CDLHT") refers to the announcement by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") on 27 February 2020 to allow issuers with a financial year-end of 31 December 2019 to hold their annual general meetings ("AGMs") by 30 June 2020, and wishes to announce that the SGX-ST had on 3 April 2020 informed CDLHT that the SGX-ST has no objection to granting a 2- month extension until 30 June 2020 for H-REIT and HBT to hold their AGMs for the financial year ended

31 December 2019 ("FY 2019", and such waiver from the SGX-ST, the "Waiver"). The Waiver is granted to an issuer if it fulfils the following criteria (the "Criteria"):

  1. has a financial year-end of 31 December 2019; and
  2. has received approval of a similar application for extension of time by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority or other relevant regulatory authorities (where applicable).

In light of the Waiver, the Managers wish to announce that, subject to the COVID-19 situation, the AGMs for FY 2019 will be held on or around 30 June 2020. If there are any changes regarding the date of the AGMs, the Managers will release an announcement via SGXNet as well as posting the same on the website of CDLHT. Stapled securityholders of CDLHT (the "Stapled Securityholders") should disregard the Notice of AGMs which will be issued together with the annual report FY2019 to be despatched to Stapled Securityholders prior to 15 April 2020. Further details regarding the AGMs will be set out in a new Notice of Annual General Meetings when it is issued.

In connection with the Waiver, the Managers wish to also announce that a seventh supplemental deed (the "Seventh Supplemental Deed") will be entered into prior to 15 April 2020 between the H-REIT Manager and DBS Trustee Limited, in its capacity as trustee of H-REIT, to amend the deed of trust dated 8 June 2006 constituting H-REIT, as amended, restated or supplemented from time to time (the "H-REITTrust Deed").

The board of directors of the Managers confirm that:

  1. H-REITand HBT have fulfilled the Criteria;
  1. the Waiver will not be in contravention of any laws and regulations governing H-REIT, HBT and CDLHT and their respective trust deeds (H-REIT Trust Deed as supplemented by the Seventh Supplemental Deed which will be entered into prior to 15 April 2020); and
  2. the annual report for FY 2019 will be issued to the Stapled Securityholders by 15 April 2020.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Vincent Yeo Wee Eng

Chief Executive Officer

M&C REIT Management Limited

(Company Registration Number 200607091Z)

as manager of CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Vincent Yeo Wee Eng

Chief Executive Officer

M&C Business Trust Management Limited (Company Registration Number 200607118H)

as trustee-manager of CDL Hospitality Business Trust

6 April 2020

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representatives examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other companies, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business). Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of the Managers on future events.

The value of Stapled Securities and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Stapled Securities are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the H-REIT Manager, the HBT Trustee-Manager or any of their respective affiliates. An investment in Stapled Securities is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request that the H-REIT Manager and the HBT Trustee-Manager or any of their respective affiliates redeem or purchase their Stapled Securities while the Stapled Securities are listed. It is intended that Security Holders may only deal in their Stapled Securities through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Stapled Securities on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Stapled Securities.

The past performance of CDL Hospitality Trusts is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of CDL Hospitality Trusts

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 00:10:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
04/02CDLHT : Announcement on Cessation of Quarterly Reporting
PU
03/30CITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL Appoints Veteran Hotelier as Group Chief Executive Offic..
PU
03/29FSGL : Announcement on Extension of time to hold Annual General Meeting
PU
03/26FSGL : Announcement on Extension of time to hold Annual General Meeting and Revi..
PU
03/25MCHNZ : Operational & Forecast Update – 25 March 2020
PU
03/25CDLINZ : Announcement on Market Update – 25 March 2020
PU
03/17CDLINZ : Announcement on Market Update
PU
03/17MCHNZ : Announcement on Operational & Forecast Update
PU
03/13CDL : Announcement on Recent Media Articles
PU
03/05MCHNZ : Announcement on Appealing APTR Judicial Review Judgment
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 3 596 M
EBIT 2019 784 M
Net income 2019 582 M
Debt 2019 5 401 M
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,26x
EV / Sales2020 3,23x
Capitalization 6 339 M
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,99  SGD
Last Close Price 6,99  SGD
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 71,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED-0.55%4 618
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.69%38 207
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.21%33 994
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.11%29 439
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.17%29 168
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.08%26 091
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group