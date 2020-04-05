CDLHT: Announcement on Extension of Time to Hold Annual General Meetings

General Announcement... Page 1 of 1
GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY AN ASSOCIATE, CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Securities
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date &Time of Broadcast
06-Apr-2020 07:37:04
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Announcement by an Associate, CDL Hospitality Trusts
Announcement Reference
SG200406OTHRS63J
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Enid Ling Peek Fong
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
CDL Hospitality Trusts, an associate has released the announcement on extension of time to hold Annual General Meetings to Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 6 April 2020.
For details, please refer to the announcement posted by CDL Hospitality Trusts on the SGX website, www.sgx.com
|
06/04/2020
|
Waiver::Extension of Time to Hold Annual General Meetings
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
M&C REIT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
WAIVER::EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
Securities
CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS - SG1T66931158 - J85
Stapled Security
Yes
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Waiver
Date &Time of Broadcast
06-Apr-2020 07:33:53
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Extension of Time to Hold Annual General Meetings
Announcement Reference
SG200406OTHRNTLV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Soo Lai Sun
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see the attached document.
Attachments
CDLHT-AGM%20Extension.060420.pdf
Total size =77K MB
A stapled group comprising:
CDL HOSPITALITY REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
(a real estate investment trust constituted on 8 June 2006 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)
CDL HOSPITALITY BUSINESS TRUST
(a business trust constituted on 12 June 2006 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)
EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS OF CDL HOSPITALITY REAL
ESTATE INVESMENT TRUST AND CDL HOSPITALITY BUSINESS TRUST
M&C REIT Management Limited, as manager of CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("H- REIT", and the manager of H-REIT, the "H-REITManager"), and M&C Business Trust Management Limited, as trustee-manager of CDL Hospitality Business Trust ("HBT", and the trustee-manager of HBT, the "HBT Trustee-Manager", and together with the H-REIT Manager, the "Managers", and H-REIT and HBT together, "CDLHT") refers to the announcement by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") on 27 February 2020 to allow issuers with a financial year-end of 31 December 2019 to hold their annual general meetings ("AGMs") by 30 June 2020, and wishes to announce that the SGX-ST had on 3 April 2020 informed CDLHT that the SGX-ST has no objection to granting a 2- month extension until 30 June 2020 for H-REIT and HBT to hold their AGMs for the financial year ended
31 December 2019 ("FY 2019", and such waiver from the SGX-ST, the "Waiver"). The Waiver is granted to an issuer if it fulfils the following criteria (the "Criteria"):
-
has a financial year-end of 31 December 2019; and
-
has received approval of a similar application for extension of time by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority or other relevant regulatory authorities (where applicable).
In light of the Waiver, the Managers wish to announce that, subject to the COVID-19 situation, the AGMs for FY 2019 will be held on or around 30 June 2020. If there are any changes regarding the date of the AGMs, the Managers will release an announcement via SGXNet as well as posting the same on the website of CDLHT. Stapled securityholders of CDLHT (the "Stapled Securityholders") should disregard the Notice of AGMs which will be issued together with the annual report FY2019 to be despatched to Stapled Securityholders prior to 15 April 2020. Further details regarding the AGMs will be set out in a new Notice of Annual General Meetings when it is issued.
In connection with the Waiver, the Managers wish to also announce that a seventh supplemental deed (the "Seventh Supplemental Deed") will be entered into prior to 15 April 2020 between the H-REIT Manager and DBS Trustee Limited, in its capacity as trustee of H-REIT, to amend the deed of trust dated 8 June 2006 constituting H-REIT, as amended, restated or supplemented from time to time (the "H-REITTrust Deed").
The board of directors of the Managers confirm that:
-
H-REITand HBT have fulfilled the Criteria;
-
the Waiver will not be in contravention of any laws and regulations governing H-REIT, HBT and CDLHT and their respective trust deeds (H-REIT Trust Deed as supplemented by the Seventh Supplemental Deed which will be entered into prior to 15 April 2020); and
-
the annual report for FY 2019 will be issued to the Stapled Securityholders by 15 April 2020.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Vincent Yeo Wee Eng
Chief Executive Officer
M&C REIT Management Limited
(Company Registration Number 200607091Z)
as manager of CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Vincent Yeo Wee Eng
Chief Executive Officer
M&C Business Trust Management Limited (Company Registration Number 200607118H)
as trustee-manager of CDL Hospitality Business Trust
6 April 2020
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representatives examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other companies, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business). Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of the Managers on future events.
The value of Stapled Securities and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Stapled Securities are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the H-REIT Manager, the HBT Trustee-Manager or any of their respective affiliates. An investment in Stapled Securities is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.
Investors have no right to request that the H-REIT Manager and the HBT Trustee-Manager or any of their respective affiliates redeem or purchase their Stapled Securities while the Stapled Securities are listed. It is intended that Security Holders may only deal in their Stapled Securities through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Stapled Securities on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Stapled Securities.
The past performance of CDL Hospitality Trusts is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of CDL Hospitality Trusts
Disclaimer
CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 00:10:09 UTC