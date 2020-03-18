CDLINZ: Announcement on Market Update

General Announcement::Announcement by Subsidiary Company, CDL Investments New Zeal... Page 1 of 1
GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY SUBSIDIARY COMPANY, CDL INVESTMENTS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Securities
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date &Time of Broadcast
18-Mar-2020 12:17:59
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Announcement by Subsidiary Company, CDL Investments New Zealand Limited
Announcement Reference
SG200318OTHRRRRD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Enid Ling Peek Fong
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the Announcement released by CDL Investments New Zealand Limited on 18 March 2020 titled "Market Update - 18 March 2020".
Attachments
03.18.2020_CDLINZ_Market_Update_COVID-19.pdf
Total size =22K MB
CDL INVESTMENTS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
MARKET UPDATE - 18 MARCH 2020
CDI refers to the release made by its majority shareholder Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand (NZX:MCK) earlier today and advises:
--Its property development operations are not currently affected by the COVID-19 entry and self-isolation restrictions imposed by the New Zealand Government last Saturday and land development work is continuing;
--Sales at its subdivisions are proceeding in line with forecasts and no new profit guidance is justified at this time;
--The Board has reaffirmed payment of the 3.5 cents per share dividend declared in February; and
--As stated in its 2019 results announcement in February, CDI is targeting an earnings result for this year which reflects current market conditions;
CDI will update the market as required under the NZX Listing Rules should there be changes to any of the above.
About CDL Investments New Zealand Limited:
CDL Investments New Zealand Limited (NZX:CDI) has a proud track record of acquiring and developing residential sections in New Zealand for over two decades. With a focus on creating and developing a range of high-quality residential sections to New Zealanders, CDI has successfully completed numerous subdivision projects in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Hastings, Havelock North, Taupo, Nelson, Christchurch, Rolleston (Canterbury) and Queenstown. CDI is a majority-owned subsidiary of NZX-listed Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited.
ENDS
Disclaimer
CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 04:51:01 UTC