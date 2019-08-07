Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  City Developments Limited    CTDM   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(CTDM)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

City Developments : 2Q Net Profit S$162.4 Million, Falls 26.4% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

By Yi Wei Wong

City Developments Ltd. (C09.SG) reported Thursday its net profit fell 26.4% on year in the second quarter due to smaller contributions from its property development business.

Net profit in the quarter was 162.4 million Singapore dollars (US$117.5 million), compared with S$220.7 million in the same period last year, the property company said.

Total revenue for the quarter fell to S$850.4 million, from S$1.36 billion a year ago.

The company intends to further develop its presence in China after entering into a partnership with Sincere Property Group.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
06:36aCDL : Recommended Pre-conditional Final Cash Offer for Millennium & Copthorne Ho..
PU
08/08CITY DEVELOPMENTS : 2Q Revenue Fell Sharply -- Earnings Review
DJ
08/08M&C : Announcement on the Potential Sale of the Millennium Cincinnati Hotel
PU
08/07CITY DEVELOPMENTS : 2Q Net Profit S$162.4 Million, Falls 26.4% on Year
DJ
08/07CDL : Unaudited Second Quarter and Half Year Financial Statement for the period ..
PU
08/07CITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL Posts 18.3% Increase in Profit to S$362 Million for 1H 2..
PU
08/07CDL : Notice of Book Closure Date for Special Interim Ordinary Dividend
PU
08/02M&C : Announcement on Half Year and Second Quarter Results Ended 30 June 2019
PU
07/29GPHC : Announcement on Quarterly Report for Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
PU
07/28CITY DEVELOPMENTS : 375 units at Piermont Grand snapped up during Launch Weekend..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 3 430 M
EBIT 2019 876 M
Net income 2019 577 M
Debt 2019 5 821 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,09x
EV / Sales2020 2,92x
Capitalization 8 198 M
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,87  SGD
Last Close Price 9,04  SGD
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Group Chief Executive Officer
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED10.92%5 933
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.99%42 213
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.41%35 499
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-18.99%32 723
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.16%27 496
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD1.04%26 847
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group