City Developments : 2Q Net Profit S$162.4 Million, Falls 26.4% on Year

By Yi Wei Wong

City Developments Ltd. (C09.SG) reported Thursday its net profit fell 26.4% on year in the second quarter due to smaller contributions from its property development business.

Net profit in the quarter was 162.4 million Singapore dollars (US$117.5 million), compared with S$220.7 million in the same period last year, the property company said.

Total revenue for the quarter fell to S$850.4 million, from S$1.36 billion a year ago.

The company intends to further develop its presence in China after entering into a partnership with Sincere Property Group.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com