City Developments : 375 units at Piermont Grand snapped up during Launch Weekend - Best-selling Property Launch in 2019

28 July 2019
375 UNITS AT PIERMONT GRAND SNAPPED UP DURING LAUNCH WEEKEND
BEST-SELLINGPROPERTY LAUNCH IN 2019
375 units of 820 units sold during launch weekend
Units sold at an average of S$1,080 psf
Home buyers are drawn to the luxury Executive Condominium's excellent location and exceptional attributes
Bookings for Piermont Grand Executive Condominium (EC) - the first and likely sole EC launch this year - commenced on Saturday, 27 July 2019 for eligible buyers. As of 6pm on Sunday, 28 July 2019, 375 units (46%) of 820 units have been snapped up by eligible buyers. This makes Piermont Grand by far the best-selling property launch in 2019. Eligible second-time buyers accounted for about 65% of the units sold.
In line with prevailing EC regulations, only 30% of the project can be allocated to second-time buyers during launch. Interested second-time buyers who are not able to purchase during the initial launch period can look forward to making their bookings for remaining units one month after the public launch.
Developed by City Developments Limited (CDL) and TID Pte. Ltd., the luxurious EC overlooks My Waterway@Punggol and is a three-minute walk to Sumang and Nibong LRT stations, which are connected to Punggol MRT station and bus interchange.
Piermont Grand offers three-, four- and five-bedroom units. Apartment sizes are from 840 square feet (sq ft) for a three-bedroom to 1,701 sq ft for a five-bedroom premium penthouse. Penthouses and selected units will have a high ceiling in the living and dining areas as well as the bedrooms. A kitchen island is also provided for four- and five-bedroom units.
The units were sold at an average of S$1,080 psf, with prices starting from S$888,000 for a three- bedroom, S$1.34 million for a four-bedroom premium and S$1.508 million for a five-bedroom premium. Take-up was good for all unit types.
Mr Chia Ngiang Hong, Group General Manager of CDL, said, "We are very pleased with the strongtake-upfor Piermont Grand, which reflects its exceptional attributes. Located right next to two LRT stations and near Punggol MRT station, Piermont Grand is a new EC that is indeed hard to come by. Buyers are also attracted to the project as it is a landmark waterfront residence providing scenic views and luxurious comforts. We have elevated the EC offering with well curated facilities and premium fittings and finishes that are comparable to private condominiums. Moreover, there is potential for significant upside given the development's proximity to the upcoming Punggol Digital District."
In addition to being well-connectedisland-wide via public transportation and the Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway, Piermont Grand offers convenient access to comprehensive shopping, dining and entertainment options at the nearby Waterway Point, Punggol Plaza, Oasis Terraces and the future Punggol Town Hub.
Several schools and tertiary institutions are in the vicinity, including the popular Mee Toh School, Punggol Cove Primary School, Punggol Green Primary School, Global Indian International School SMART Campus and the upcoming Singapore Institute of Technology.
Within the luxurious Piermont Grand EC, every residential tower is designed with the unique curtain wall feature of high-end residences. All apartments come with a Haiku ceiling fan, Teka kitchen appliances, GROHE bathroom fittings, and a curated accessory cabinet integrated with a full-height mirror within the master bedroom wardrobe. Residents can enjoy more than 30 facilities including a cantilevered gymnasium alongside a 50m lap pool overlooking My Waterway@Punggol.
The Piermont Grand sales gallery, located at the junction between Punggol Walk and Sumang Link, next to Waterway Point, is open 10am to 7pm daily. Marketing agents are ERA, Huttons, OrangeTee & Tie and PropNex. For enquiries, please call the sales hotline: (65) 8783 1818.
More information about Piermont Grand can be found in this earlier news releaseon the EC.
