City Developments : 375 units at Piermont Grand snapped up during Launch Weekend - Best-selling Property Launch in 2019

28 July 2019

375 UNITS AT PIERMONT GRAND SNAPPED UP DURING LAUNCH WEEKEND

BEST-SELLING PROPERTY LAUNCH IN 2019

375 units of 820 units sold during launch weekend

Units sold at an average of S$1,080 psf

Home buyers are drawn to the luxury Executive Condominium's excellent location and exceptional attributes

Bookings for Piermont Grand Executive Condominium (EC) - the first and likely sole EC launch this year - commenced on Saturday, 27 July 2019 for eligible buyers. As of 6pm on Sunday, 28 July 2019, 375 units (46%) of 820 units have been snapped up by eligible buyers. This makes Piermont Grand by far the best-selling property launch in 2019. Eligible second-time buyers accounted for about 65% of the units sold.

In line with prevailing EC regulations, only 30% of the project can be allocated to second-time buyers during launch. Interested second-time buyers who are not able to purchase during the initial launch period can look forward to making their bookings for remaining units one month after the public launch.

Developed by City Developments Limited (CDL) and TID Pte. Ltd., the luxurious EC overlooks My Waterway@Punggol and is a three-minute walk to Sumang and Nibong LRT stations, which are connected to Punggol MRT station and bus interchange.

Piermont Grand offers three-, four- and five-bedroom units. Apartment sizes are from 840 square feet (sq ft) for a three-bedroom to 1,701 sq ft for a five-bedroom premium penthouse. Penthouses and selected units will have a high ceiling in the living and dining areas as well as the bedrooms. A kitchen island is also provided for four- and five-bedroom units.

The units were sold at an average of S$1,080 psf, with prices starting from S$888,000 for a three- bedroom, S$1.34 million for a four-bedroom premium and S$1.508 million for a five-bedroom premium. Take-up was good for all unit types.

Mr Chia Ngiang Hong, Group General Manager of CDL, said, "We are very pleased with the strong take-upfor Piermont Grand, which reflects its exceptional attributes. Located right next to two LRT stations and near Punggol MRT station, Piermont Grand is a new EC that is indeed hard to come by. Buyers are also attracted to the project as it is a landmark waterfront residence providing scenic views and luxurious comforts. We have elevated the EC offering with well curated facilities and premium fittings and finishes that are comparable to private condominiums. Moreover, there is potential for significant upside given the development's proximity to the upcoming Punggol Digital District."

In addition to being well-connectedisland-wide via public transportation and the Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway, Piermont Grand offers convenient access to comprehensive shopping, dining and entertainment options at the nearby Waterway Point, Punggol Plaza, Oasis Terraces and the future Punggol Town Hub.

