City Developments : 375 units at Piermont Grand snapped up during Launch Weekend - Best-selling Property Launch in 2019

07/28/2019 | 09:45am EDT

News Release

28 July 2019

375 UNITS AT PIERMONT GRAND SNAPPED UP DURING LAUNCH WEEKEND

    • BEST-SELLINGPROPERTY LAUNCH IN 2019
  • 375 units of 820 units sold during launch weekend
  • Units sold at an average of S$1,080 psf
  • Home buyers are drawn to the luxury Executive Condominium's excellent location and exceptional attributes

Bookings for Piermont Grand Executive Condominium (EC) - the first and likely sole EC launch this year - commenced on Saturday, 27 July 2019 for eligible buyers. As of 6pm on Sunday, 28 July 2019, 375 units (46%) of 820 units have been snapped up by eligible buyers. This makes Piermont Grand by far the best-selling property launch in 2019. Eligible second-time buyers accounted for about 65% of the units sold.

In line with prevailing EC regulations, only 30% of the project can be allocated to second-time buyers during launch. Interested second-time buyers who are not able to purchase during the initial launch period can look forward to making their bookings for remaining units one month after the public launch.

Developed by City Developments Limited (CDL) and TID Pte. Ltd., the luxurious EC overlooks My Waterway@Punggol and is a three-minute walk to Sumang and Nibong LRT stations, which are connected to Punggol MRT station and bus interchange.

Piermont Grand offers three-, four- and five-bedroom units. Apartment sizes are from 840 square feet (sq ft) for a three-bedroom to 1,701 sq ft for a five-bedroom premium penthouse. Penthouses and selected units will have a high ceiling in the living and dining areas as well as the bedrooms. A kitchen island is also provided for four- and five-bedroom units.

The units were sold at an average of S$1,080 psf, with prices starting from S$888,000 for a three- bedroom, S$1.34 million for a four-bedroom premium and S$1.508 million for a five-bedroom premium. Take-up was good for all unit types.

Mr Chia Ngiang Hong, Group General Manager of CDL, said, "We are very pleased with the strong take-upfor Piermont Grand, which reflects its exceptional attributes. Located right next to two LRT stations and near Punggol MRT station, Piermont Grand is a new EC that is indeed hard to come by. Buyers are also attracted to the project as it is a landmark waterfront residence providing scenic views and luxurious comforts. We have elevated the EC offering with well curated facilities and premium fittings and finishes that are comparable to private condominiums. Moreover, there is potential for significant upside given the development's proximity to the upcoming Punggol Digital District."

In addition to being well-connectedisland-wide via public transportation and the Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway, Piermont Grand offers convenient access to comprehensive shopping, dining and entertainment options at the nearby Waterway Point, Punggol Plaza, Oasis Terraces and the future Punggol Town Hub.

1

Several schools and tertiary institutions are in the vicinity, including the popular Mee Toh School, Punggol Cove Primary School, Punggol Green Primary School, Global Indian International School SMART Campus and the upcoming Singapore Institute of Technology.

Within the luxurious Piermont Grand EC, every residential tower is designed with the unique curtain wall feature of high-end residences. All apartments come with a Haiku ceiling fan, Teka kitchen appliances, GROHE bathroom fittings, and a curated accessory cabinet integrated with a full-height mirror within the master bedroom wardrobe. Residents can enjoy more than 30 facilities including a cantilevered gymnasium alongside a 50m lap pool overlooking My Waterway@Punggol.

The Piermont Grand sales gallery, located at the junction between Punggol Walk and Sumang Link, next to Waterway Point, is open 10am to 7pm daily. Marketing agents are ERA, Huttons, OrangeTee & Tie and PropNex. For enquiries, please call the sales hotline: (65) 8783 1818.

More information about Piermont Grand can be found in this earlier news releaseon the EC.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Belinda Lee

Tan Hock Lee

Head, Investor Relations and

Assistant Vice President

Corporate Communications

Corporate Communications

City Developments Limited

City Developments Limited

(Regn No: 196300316Z)

Tel:

(65) 6877 8315

Tel:

(65) 6877 8369

Email:

belindalee@cdl.com.sg

Email:

hocklee@cdl.com.sg

Follow CDL on social media:

Instagram: @citydevelopments / instagram.com/citydevelopments

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/city-developments-limited

Twitter: @CityDevLtd / twitter.com/citydevltd

2

FACT SHEET

DEVELOPMENT DETAILS

Developer

Pavo Properties Pte Ltd

[A joint venture between CDL Constellation Pte Ltd (a wholly owned

subsidiary of City Developments Limited) and TID Pte. Ltd.]

Project Name

Piermont Grand (星水嘉)

Location

22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 38, 40, 42, 44, 46 Sumang Walk

Development Layout

Thirteen blocks of 10- to 18-storey residential towers

Tenure of Land

99 years

Land Area

Approximately 27,056 sqm / 291,235 sq ft

Number of Apartments

820

Configuration/ Sizes

3-Bedroom

840 - 1,012 sq ft: 232 units

3-Bedroom Superior

904 -1,044 sq ft: 102 units

3-Bedroom Deluxe

947 - 990 sq ft: 72 units

3-Bedroom Premium

1,012 - 1,216 sq ft: 101 units

4-Bedroom Premium

1,302 - 1,410 sq ft: 178 units

5-Bedroom Premium

1,432 - 1,561 sq ft: 81 units

Penthouses

990 - 1,701 sq ft: 54 units

(3-Bedroom to 5-Bedroom

Premium)

Recreational Facilities

The Cascades

1.

Feature Cascades

2.

Guard House

3.

Entrance Court

4.

Resident's Side Gate

5.

Sheltered Drop-off

6.

Drop-Off Lounge

The Waterfalls

  1. Lap Pool Deck
  2. 50m Lap Pool
  3. Cascading Planters
  4. Yoga Deck
  5. Water Cascades

3

12.

Boardwalk

13.

Gymnasium

14.

Lookout BBQ Pavilion

15.

Dip Pool

16.

Changing Rooms

The Lakes

17.

Clubhouse Function Room

18.

Family Pool

19.

Relaxation Pool Deck

20.

Play Lawn

21.

Children's Play Pool

22.

Playground and Outdoor Fitness Area

23.

Children's Party Room

24.

Party BBQ Pavilion

The Hills

25.

Bio Pond

26.

BBQ Pavilion with Community Garden

27.

Recreational Tennis Court

28.

Reading Corners

29.

Cabana

30.

Rolling Lawn

31.

Hydrotherapy Pool

32.

Spa BBQ Pavilion

Other Facilities

A.

Bin Centre

B.

Substation

C. Transformer Room and Genset

D. MDF Room

E.

Carpark Ventilation

Expected Vacant

28 February 2023

Possession

CONSULTANTS

Architect

P&T Consultants Pte Ltd

Landscape Consultant

Tinderbox Pte Ltd

Builder

Woh Hup (Private) Limited

M&E Engineer

Belmacs Pte Ltd

C&S Engineer

P&T Consultant Pte Ltd

Project Interior

Index Design Pte Ltd

Designer

4

LOCATION MAP

Sales Gallery

Piermont Grand - Actual Site

Location: Junction between Punggol Walk and Sumang Link, next to

Location: 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 38, 40, 42, 44, 46 Sumang Walk

Waterway Point

All information contained in the Fact Sheet is current at time of release and is subject to such changes as required by the developer or the relevant authorities.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2019 13:44:06 UTC
