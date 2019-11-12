Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  City Developments Limited    CTDM   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(CTDM)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

City Developments : 3Q Net Profit Fell 34% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 07:51pm EST

By Justina Lee

City Developments Ltd. (C09.SG) reported an 34% fall in net profit for the third quarter due to lower revenue.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, net profit was 115 million Singapore dollars (US$84.4 million), compared with S$173.3 million in the same period last year, the property developer said in a filing to the stock exchange late Tuesday.

Revenue in the quarter declined 13% to S$885.3 million, from S$1.02 billion a year earlier.

The company has maintained its strong cash position of S$3.00 billion and a net gearing ratio of 43% as of Sept. 30, it said.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
07:51pCITY DEVELOPMENTS : 3Q Net Profit Fell 34% on Year
DJ
11/07CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
11/03CITY DEVELOPMENTS : Sengkang Grand Residences is Best-selling Integrated Project..
PU
11/01CDL : Announcement on Change of Interest in IREIT Global
PU
10/30CDLHT : Announcement on the Unaudited Financial Statements of CDL Hospitality Tr..
PU
10/25FSGL : Announcement on (i) Unaudited Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Stat..
PU
10/25GPHC : Announcement on Quarterly Report for Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
PU
10/23CITY DEVELOPMENTS : Sengkang Grand Residences Sales Gallery Opens for Viewing on..
PU
10/11M&C : Announcement on Cancellation of Listing and Directorate Changes
PU
10/01CDLHT : Announcement on Notification on Dissolution of Subsidiary
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 3 715 M
EBIT 2019 825 M
Net income 2019 544 M
Debt 2019 4 648 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,93x
EV / Sales2020 3,39x
Capitalization 9 949 M
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,28  SGD
Last Close Price 10,97  SGD
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED30.92%7 319
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.90%44 926
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.49%38 369
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.94%31 991
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED16.75%31 898
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.20.05%26 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group