City Developments : 3Q Revenue Exceeded Expectations -- Earnings Review

By Justina Lee

City Developments Ltd. (C09.SG) reported its third-quarter results late Tuesday. Here is what we watched:

REVENUE: Revenue for the quarter was 885.3 million Singapore dollars (US$650.0 million), 13% lower on year. The figure, however, exceeded S$864.1 million estimated in a poll by FactSet.

EPS: Third quarter earnings per share was at 12.7 Singapore cents, which was lower than the S$0.15 estimated by Factset.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--SINGAPORE MARKET: City Developments said that while the Singapore property market continued to face challenges due to the supply overhang, residential launches were achieving healthy sales.

--HOTEL OPERATIONS: The company said it was planning an internal restructuring of its hotel business to improve operational efficiency in light of slowing global growth and stiff competition in the hospitality sector.

--GLOBAL EXPANSION: City Developments said it would continue to pursue acquisition of development sites and investment properties in its core overseas markets of the U.K., China, Japan and Australia.

