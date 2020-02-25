City Developments : 4Q Net Profit Rose 13% on Year

By Justina Lee



City Developments Ltd. reported a 13% rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, helped by higher revenue from its property development segment.

Net profit for the quarter ended December was 87.7 million Singapore dollars (US$62.7 million) compared with S$77.9 million in the same quarter a year earlier, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

Net profit for the full year of 2019 rose 1.3% to S$564.6 million compared with the year prior.

Revenue in the fourth quarter rose to S$946.9 million from S$788.3 million in the same period a year earlier.

