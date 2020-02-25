Log in
City Developments Limited    C09   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(C09)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 02/24
10.49 SGD   -1.87%
07:39pCITY DEVELOPMENTS : 4Q Net Profit Rose 13% on Year
DJ
07:13pCDL : Notice of Record Date for Special Final Dividend
PU
07:03pCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
City Developments : 4Q Net Profit Rose 13% on Year

02/25/2020 | 07:39pm EST

By Justina Lee

City Developments Ltd. reported a 13% rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, helped by higher revenue from its property development segment.

Net profit for the quarter ended December was 87.7 million Singapore dollars (US$62.7 million) compared with S$77.9 million in the same quarter a year earlier, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

Net profit for the full year of 2019 rose 1.3% to S$564.6 million compared with the year prior.

Revenue in the fourth quarter rose to S$946.9 million from S$788.3 million in the same period a year earlier.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 3 596 M
EBIT 2019 784 M
Net income 2019 582 M
Debt 2019 5 401 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,19x
EV / Sales2020 3,81x
Capitalization 9 668 M
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 12,16  SGD
Last Close Price 10,66  SGD
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED-0.94%6 801
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.63%41 299
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.49%37 245
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.29%31 605
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.52%28 600
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.83%27 636
