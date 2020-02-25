City Developments : 4Q Revenue Misses Expectations -- Earnings Review

By Ronnie Harui

City Developments Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter results Wednesday. Here is what we watched:

REVENUE: Revenue was 946.9 million Singapore dollars (US$677.1 million), 20% higher on year. The figure was lower than the consensus estimate of S$1.01 billion provided by FactSet.

EPS: Fourth-quarter earnings per share was 9.0 Singapore cents, which was lower than the S$0.14 estimated by FactSet.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--HOTEL OPERATIONS: The coronavirus outbreak is "one of the biggest disruptors that has created a thick cloud of uncertainty, placing the global economic and social resilience to the test," Executive Chairman Kwek Leng Beng said in a statement. "The situation remains fluid and the full impact on businesses, operations and supply chains is still unknown."

--ACQUISITIONS: The company "will continue to build a diversified portfolio, enabling us to tap on various sustainable income streams to withstand cyclical headwinds and market shifts," Group Chief Executive Officer Sherman Kwek said in a statement.

