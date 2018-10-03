City Developments : CDL Previews Phase One of Teddington Riverside – Rare Luxurious Waterfront Development on River Thames, London

News Release

3 October 2018

CDL PREVIEWS PHASE ONE OF TEDDINGTON RIVERSIDE -

RARE LUXURIOUS WATERFRONT DEVELOPMENT ON

RIVER THAMES, LONDON

− Newest residential development on the river in South West London and London Borough of Richmond upon Thames

−

Offers idyllic riverside lifestyle with convenient access to Central London, reputable schools and amenities

City Developments Limited (CDL) (through its subsidiary Pinenorth Properties Limited) will preview Phase One of Teddington Riverside - a rare luxurious residential waterfront development along London's scenic River Thames. The Asian roadshow starts with an exhibition at The St. Regis Singapore this weekend on 6 and 7 October 2018 and will also cover China and Hong Kong.

The 999-leasehold project is the only riverside development overlooking the picturesque Teddington Lock on the River Thames. The 240-unit project sits on a sizable 196,022 square feet (sq ft) site. It has 217 apartments comprising one-, two- and three-bedroom units in four blocks; six townhouses; two duplex apartments which are part of the restored Weir Cottage and 15 affordable housing units.

Teddington Riverside's Phase One preview will comprise the five-storey Carlton House and seven-storey Shepperton House1. Unit sizes are from 549 sq ft for a one-bedroom, 764 sq ft for a two-bedroom and 1,152 sq ft for a three-bedroom. Apartments with views of the river are available for purchase. During the preview weekend, an exclusive promotion will be available. Prices start from £670,000 for a one-bedroom, £980,000 for a two-bedroom and £1.63 million for a three-bedroom unit, and the project comes with a 10-year building warranty.

Teddington Riverside is a 28-minute drive away from Heathrow Airport, 36-minute train ride to Waterloo in Central London and 48-minute drive to Gatwick Airport. The development is also minutes' drive to Kingston and Richmond shopping districts with various amenities including department stores, boutiques, cafes, restaurants and theatres.

Furthermore, Teddington Riverside is a 10-minute drive to Waldegrave School, described by UK's The Sunday Times as the best state secondary school in the country. Other reputable American and German international schools, universities, primary and secondary schools, as well as hospitals such as Kingston A&E, New Victoria and Parkside are also nearby.

Mr Mark Yip, CDL Chief Revenue Officer said, "We believe that London will remain a world-class city and a key financial hub in Europe. Connectivity to the world and infrastructure within are of paramount importance when choosing a property and these key factors still hold true in London. In addition, the weaker pound sterling has piqued interest among investors and offers a good opportunity to own a prime piece of London property."

"Teddington Riverside has the best of South West London's culture, parks and schools on its doorstep and benefits from excellent connectivity to Central London and major airports. The fact that the site used to house the former Teddington Studios has also been a key talking point for this project. Above

1Carlton House and Shepperton House are expected to be completed by November 2018 and March 2019 respectively. The rest of the development will be completed by 2019.

all, not many people can have the famed River Thames as the backdrop of their home. We are confident that Teddington Riverside will attract discerning investors with its rare riverside address and the idyllic lifestyle it offers."

Idyllic and Refined Riverside Lifestyle

Teddington Riverside is adjacent to The Lensbury - a highly sought-after premium leisure club, conference centre, hotel and spa. It has a sports complex that includes a full-sized rugby pitch and several international rugby teams have used The Lensbury as their base for the Rugby World Cup 2015 and Six Nations. Buyers of Teddington Riverside will have priority in getting a membership at The Lensbury, home to an acclaimed indoor pool complex overlooking the river. Other facilities include a watersports centre, gymnasium, one of the largest studio class programmes in the country, squash court and tennis courts.

In addition to the River Thames, nature lovers will be surrounded by the vast greeneries of Bushy Park, Hampton Court Park, Kew Gardens and Richmond Park.

Teddington Riverside also offers 24-hour security and concierge services, as well as exclusive chauffeur service to take residents to the nearest rail and underground network, Teddington Train Station, which is a five-minute drive away. For those who drive, there will be 292 underground parking lots with lift access to each block.

Calm and Restful Retreats with High-Quality Fittings

All apartments at Teddington Riverside's Carlton House and Shepperton House are spacious and furnished with high-quality fixtures and fittings, including underfloor heating and timber floors in the living spaces. Generous open-plan lateral living and dining flows through the apartments, providing ease and flexibility for formal or casual dining. State-of-the-art kitchens are fitted with Siemens appliances and Bianco stone worktops. Meticulously designed as calm and restful retreats, all bedrooms come with ample storage space and natural broadloom carpets.

The Teddington Riverside sales exhibition at Senator Room, The St. Regis Singapore (29 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247911), is open from 11am to 6pm. For enquiries, please call the sales hotline (65) 8600 3900 or email cdlhomes@cdl.com.sg

For media enquiries, please contact:

FACT SHEET Development Details Developer Pinenorth Properties Limited (A subsidiary of City Developments Limited) Project Name Teddington Riverside Address Broom Road, Teddington, TW11 9NT (London, Zone 6, Borough of Richmond upon Thames) Tenure of Land 999-year leasehold (with a share for freehold) Site Area Approximately 18,211 square metres (sqm) / 196,022 square feet (sq ft) Recreational Facilities Children Play Area Estimated Completion 2019 Consultants Architect Hamiltons Architects Landscape Consultant Macfarlane Associates Main Contractor J Reddington Ltd M&E Engineer Hoare Lee LLP C&S Engineer Waterman Group Quantity Surveyor Gleeds Project Interior Designer Show units interior designers: Henrietta Holroyd (1 & 3 bedroom) / Emma Sims Hilditch (2 bedroom)

