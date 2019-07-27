City Developments : CDL SDG City Challenge 2019 – 3P Partnership Promotes Healthy, Sustainable Lifestyles

News Release

27 July 2019

CDL SDG CITY CHALLENGE 2019 -

3P PARTNERSHIP PROMOTES HEALTHY, SUSTAINABLE LIFESTYLES

Second consecutive year for the national-level event promoting and supporting the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

national-level event promoting and supporting the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Guest-of-Honour Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth

Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth An extensive People, Private and Public (3P) partnership involving 14 organising and supporting partners as well as 30 vendors and operators, including ActiveSG, Building and Construction Authority (BCA), Health Promotion Board (HPB), National Environment Agency, South Beach, City Square Mall and Singapore Green Building Council

Also supported by JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, Grand Copthorne Waterfront, Orchard Hotel, W Singapore - Sentosa Cove, M Hotel, M Social Singapore and Distrii Singapore

Over 2,000 attendees, including employees, family members and friends of City Developments Limited (CDL) and its organising partners such as BCA, HPB and SportSG spent an invigorating Saturday at the SDG City Challenge. In its second iteration this year, the event was held at South Beach and City Square Mall. An extensive 3P collaboration involving 14 organising and supporting partners as well as 30 vendors and operators showcasing sustainable and healthy products, the Challenge aims to promote a green, healthy and sustainable lifestyle while raising awareness of the UN SDGs.

It brought together participants of varying ages and fitness levels, segregated into different race categories, to tackle an 800-metre run followed by a vertical ascent up 34 storeys at South Beach Tower and an obstacle course. There was also a fun-filled Eco Treasure Hunt, perfect for team and family-bonding, at City Square Mall. To build inclusiveness, a new non-competitive 'Fun' category was also introduced this year, which saw younger children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities crossing the finish line.

As part of the event, a carnival was held at the South Beach with fun-filled games and activities, which ran from 9am to 6pm. Participants could try out various ActiveSG health and fitness activities such as the 'Jacob's Ladder' station which features a cardio machine, a 'Tyre Flip' station where attendees could learn how to flip a 100-kilogram tyre, and a station with a 'Medicine Ball' filled with water. There were also 30 booths offering a plethora of environmentally friendly food, products and services (refer to Annexes A and B for details on the activities and booths).

Mr Sherman Kwek, Group Chief Executive Officer of CDL, said, "It is important to maintain our physical, mental and emotional health, especially in a highly urbanised and fast-paced city like Singapore. As a property developer and strong advocate of sustainable development, the SDG City Challenge complements CDL's vision to create green and healthy spaces for sustainable living."

"Launched by the United Nations in 2016, the 17 SDGs can actually be summed up in one simple ideal, which is 'leaving no one behind'. As part of CDL's longstanding ethos of 'Conserving as we Construct', we have embraced 13 SDGs in our business strategy and operations. In particular, we are a firm believer of SDG 17, Partnerships for the Goals, which reflects our commitment to engage our value chain to amass a larger community so as to build a sustainable future for generations to come."

1