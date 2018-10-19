City Developments : CDL to Preview Highly-Anticipated Whistler Grand – the Latest Residential Launch in West Coast

News Release

19 October 2018

CDL TO PREVIEW HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED WHISTLER GRAND -

THE LATEST RESIDENTIAL LAUNCH IN WEST COAST

 Most affordable launch for Q4 2018 with average selling price of S$1,380 per square foot

 Excellent location with seamless connectivity to Jurong Lake District, Singapore's second Central Business District

 Easy access to amenities and transportation network via at least four MRT stations across different MRT lines, including upcoming Jurong Region and Cross Island Lines

 Over 60 recreational facilities spread cross six clubs

 Wireless smart home technology for enhanced security and convenience

This weekend, City Developments Limited (CDL) will commence previews for the 716-unit Whistler Grand (御峰) - the latest residential launch in West Coast.1 Located along West Coast Vale, the new premium residential development enjoys excellent connectivity to Jurong Lake District, touted as Singapore's second Central Business District (CBD). It has convenient access to four MRT stations: Jurong East MRT station (interchange station for the North-South and East-West MRT Lines), Clementi MRT station (on the East-West MRT Line), upcoming Pandan Reservoir MRT station (on the Jurong Region MRT Line) and a future MRT station (on the Cross Island MRT Line).

Designed as a lush sanctuary, Whistler Grand has two distinctive 36-storey towers that offer panoramic views of the city, Pandan Reservoir and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve. About 80% of the site area (totalling the size of two football fields) has been devoted to landscaping and over 60 recreational facilities across six clubs.

Special prices at the official launch will start from S$608,000 for one-bedroom, S$792,000 for two-bedroom, S$1.198 million for three-bedroom, S$1.568 million for four-bedroom and S$1.788 million for five-bedroom. Dual-key options for three- and four-bedroom units are available. Average selling price is S$1,380 per square foot. Typical unit sizes range from 441 square feet (sq ft) for a one-bedroom to 1,442 sq ft for the five-bedroom. The development also offers two exclusive 5-bedroom flexi penthouses.

Ms Lee Mei Ling, CDL Head of Property Development, said, "Whistler Grand is one of the most anticipated launches. We have received keen interest for this project as it is the latest residential launch in West Coast. There is renewed buzz for this area in view of the masterplan for the upcoming Jurong Lake District. The vision to establish a new vibrant hub in this district has made West Coast one of the most exciting future-ready enclaves to live, work and play."

"Seamless connectivity to the upcoming Jurong Lake District and various parts of Singapore by major roads and MRT lines is a key draw. We expect a good take-up given Whistler Grand's excellent location, compelling propositions and it is the most affordable launch this quarter."

Excellent Connectivity to Jurong Lake District and Established Jurong Gateway Precinct

Besides being close to MRT stations, Whistler Grand is a 10-minute drive to the established Jurong Gateway Precinct, offering 250,000 square metres of retail, entertainment and dining spaces sprawled

1 The project is expected to be officially launched in early November.

across Big Box, IMM, JCube, JEM, and Westgate, as well as integrated healthcare facilities such as Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The development is also located within one kilometre of Nan Hua Primary School and Qifa Primary

School, and is near established education institutions such as Canadian International School, National University of Singapore, Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic.

Moreover, Whistler Grand's proximity to Fusionopolis, International Business Park, Mapletree Business City and leisure hotspots including Holland Village, Rochester Mall, HortPark and West Coast

Park will be attractive to professionals and expatriates.

Over 60 Facilities and Two Sky Terraces

The 210,883 sq ft landscaped sanctuary features over 60 facilities across six clubs including a Cantilevered Gym, Lap Pool (88-metre), Pool Cabanas, Spa Lagoon, Sky Lounge, Aqua Swing, Urban Farming and Parkour Gym.

At two sky terraces, Sky Club (level 24) and Star Club (level 30), residents can enjoy sweeping views while ideating, meditating, entertaining, or gazing into the night sky from the astronomy observation deck.

With Whistler Grand's unblocked orientation especially on the sky terraces, residents will be surrounded by the gentle whistling wind, a sensory experience akin to what one can experience at Canada's resort town of Whistler which hosted the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Residents can also unwind on the River Hammock or laze in a teepee tent at the Glamping Garden. Active young ones can take play to a new level at the Adventure Club featuring a Climbing Wall, Aqua

Flying Fox, Aqua Course, Water Slide and Trampoline for the kids.

Furthermore, residents will have exclusive access to fee-based Residential Services that are thoughtfully tailored to meet their needs.

Curated Fittings for Varied Lifestyle Requirements

Catering to varied lifestyle requirements, select units offer curated features such as integrated storage with shoe rack and full-height mirror at the foyer, walk-in wardrobe or accessories cabinet in the master bedroom. Dual-key three- and four-bedroom units comprise a studio with its own fully-equipped kitchenette and bathroom.

Each apartment is adorned with luxurious sanitary wares and fittings from brands like Duravit and Grohe, as well as finest kitchen appliances from Bosch.

Wireless Smart Home System for Enhanced Security

To enhance house security, all units are installed with the Wireless Smart Home System, comprising Smart Home Gateway with Pan and Tilt Camera, Smart Voice Assistant, Smart Digital Lockset, Smart Door Sensor, Smart Air Conditioner Control and Smart Lighting Control.

Show flat

The Whistler Grand show flat, located along West Coast Vale, will be opened from Saturday, 20

October 2018, from 10.00 am - 7.00 pm. Marketing agents for Whistler Grand are ERA, Huttons and PropNex. For enquiries, please call the sales hotline: (65) 8783 1818.

FACT SHEET DEVELOPMENT DETAILS Developer CDL Pegasus Pte. Ltd. (A wholly-owned subsidiary of City Developments Limited) Project Name Whistler Grand (御峰) Address 105, 107 and 109 West Coast Vale Development Layout Two 36-storey residential towers with two shops and over 60 facilities, including a Cantilevered Gym, Lap Pool (88-metre), Pool Cabanas, Spa Lagoon, Sky Lounge, Aqua Swing, Urban Farming and Parkour Gym. Tenure of Land 99 years commencing from 7 May 2018 Site Area Approximately 19,591.50 square metres / 210,883 square feet Number of Apartments 716 Configuration/ Sizes 1-Bedroom 441 - 517 sq ft: 69 units 1-Bedroom + Study 506 - 614 sq ft: 69 units 2-Bedroom 603 - 700 sq ft: 165 units 2-Bedroom Premium + Study 764 - 850 sq ft: 105 units 3-Bedroom 958 - 1,066 sq ft: 70 units 3-Bedroom Premium + Flexi 1,066 - 1,173 sq ft: 70 units 3-Bedroom Dual Key 990 - 1,098 sq ft: 35 units 4-Bedroom 1,281 - 1,464 sq ft: 66 units 4-Bedroom Dual Key 1,270 - 1,378 sq ft: 31 units 5-Bedroom 1,442 sq ft: 34 units Penthouse (5-Bedroom + Flexi) 2,217 - 2,422 sq ft: 2 units