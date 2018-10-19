Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  City Developments Limited    CTDM   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (CTDM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

City Developments : CDL to Preview Highly-Anticipated Whistler Grand – the Latest Residential Launch in West Coast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 06:58am CEST

News Release

19 October 2018

CDL TO PREVIEW HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED WHISTLER GRAND -

THE LATEST RESIDENTIAL LAUNCH IN WEST COAST

  • Most affordable launch for Q4 2018 with average selling price of S$1,380 per square foot

  • Excellent location with seamless connectivity to Jurong Lake District, Singapore's second Central Business District

  • Easy access to amenities and transportation network via at least four MRT stations across different MRT lines, including upcoming Jurong Region and Cross Island Lines

  • Over 60 recreational facilities spread cross six clubs

  • Wireless smart home technology for enhanced security and convenience

This weekend, City Developments Limited (CDL) will commence previews for the 716-unit Whistler Grand (御峰) - the latest residential launch in West Coast.1 Located along West Coast Vale, the new premium residential development enjoys excellent connectivity to Jurong Lake District, touted as Singapore's second Central Business District (CBD). It has convenient access to four MRT stations: Jurong East MRT station (interchange station for the North-South and East-West MRT Lines), Clementi MRT station (on the East-West MRT Line), upcoming Pandan Reservoir MRT station (on the Jurong Region MRT Line) and a future MRT station (on the Cross Island MRT Line).

Designed as a lush sanctuary, Whistler Grand has two distinctive 36-storey towers that offer panoramic views of the city, Pandan Reservoir and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve. About 80% of the site area (totalling the size of two football fields) has been devoted to landscaping and over 60 recreational facilities across six clubs.

Special prices at the official launch will start from S$608,000 for one-bedroom, S$792,000 for two-bedroom, S$1.198 million for three-bedroom, S$1.568 million for four-bedroom and S$1.788 million for five-bedroom. Dual-key options for three- and four-bedroom units are available. Average selling price is S$1,380 per square foot. Typical unit sizes range from 441 square feet (sq ft) for a one-bedroom to 1,442 sq ft for the five-bedroom. The development also offers two exclusive 5-bedroom flexi penthouses.

Ms Lee Mei Ling, CDL Head of Property Development, said, "Whistler Grand is one of the most anticipated launches. We have received keen interest for this project as it is the latest residential launch in West Coast. There is renewed buzz for this area in view of the masterplan for the upcoming Jurong Lake District. The vision to establish a new vibrant hub in this district has made West Coast one of the most exciting future-ready enclaves to live, work and play."

"Seamless connectivity to the upcoming Jurong Lake District and various parts of Singapore by major roads and MRT lines is a key draw. We expect a good take-up given Whistler Grand's excellent location, compelling propositions and it is the most affordable launch this quarter."

Excellent Connectivity to Jurong Lake District and Established Jurong Gateway Precinct

Besides being close to MRT stations, Whistler Grand is a 10-minute drive to the established Jurong Gateway Precinct, offering 250,000 square metres of retail, entertainment and dining spaces sprawled

1 The project is expected to be officially launched in early November.

across Big Box, IMM, JCube, JEM, and Westgate, as well as integrated healthcare facilities such as Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The development is also located within one kilometre of Nan Hua Primary School and Qifa Primary

School, and is near established education institutions such as Canadian International School, National University of Singapore, Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic.

Moreover, Whistler Grand's proximity to Fusionopolis, International Business Park, Mapletree Business City and leisure hotspots including Holland Village, Rochester Mall, HortPark and West Coast

Park will be attractive to professionals and expatriates.

Over 60 Facilities and Two Sky Terraces

The 210,883 sq ft landscaped sanctuary features over 60 facilities across six clubs including a Cantilevered Gym, Lap Pool (88-metre), Pool Cabanas, Spa Lagoon, Sky Lounge, Aqua Swing, Urban Farming and Parkour Gym.

At two sky terraces, Sky Club (level 24) and Star Club (level 30), residents can enjoy sweeping views while ideating, meditating, entertaining, or gazing into the night sky from the astronomy observation deck.

With Whistler Grand's unblocked orientation especially on the sky terraces, residents will be surrounded by the gentle whistling wind, a sensory experience akin to what one can experience at Canada's resort town of Whistler which hosted the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Residents can also unwind on the River Hammock or laze in a teepee tent at the Glamping Garden. Active young ones can take play to a new level at the Adventure Club featuring a Climbing Wall, Aqua

Flying Fox, Aqua Course, Water Slide and Trampoline for the kids.

Furthermore, residents will have exclusive access to fee-based Residential Services that are thoughtfully tailored to meet their needs.

Curated Fittings for Varied Lifestyle Requirements

Catering to varied lifestyle requirements, select units offer curated features such as integrated storage with shoe rack and full-height mirror at the foyer, walk-in wardrobe or accessories cabinet in the master bedroom. Dual-key three- and four-bedroom units comprise a studio with its own fully-equipped kitchenette and bathroom.

Each apartment is adorned with luxurious sanitary wares and fittings from brands like Duravit and Grohe, as well as finest kitchen appliances from Bosch.

Wireless Smart Home System for Enhanced Security

To enhance house security, all units are installed with the Wireless Smart Home System, comprising Smart Home Gateway with Pan and Tilt Camera, Smart Voice Assistant, Smart Digital Lockset, Smart Door Sensor, Smart Air Conditioner Control and Smart Lighting Control.

Show flat

The Whistler Grand show flat, located along West Coast Vale, will be opened from Saturday, 20

October 2018, from 10.00 am - 7.00 pm. Marketing agents for Whistler Grand are ERA, Huttons and PropNex. For enquiries, please call the sales hotline: (65) 8783 1818.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Belinda Lee

Head, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications City Developments Limited

(Regn No: 196300316Z)

Tel: (65) 6428 9315

Email: belindalee@cdl.com.sg

Gerry De Silva

Head, Group Corporate Affairs Hong Leong Group SingaporeTel: (65) 6428 9308 Email: Gerry@cdl.com.sg

Tan Hock Lee

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications City Developments Limited

Rachel Lim

Asst. Manager, Corporate Communications City Developments Limited

Tel: (65) 6428 9312 Email:hocklee@cdl.com.sg

Tel: (65) 6428 9313 Email: rachellim@cdl.com.sg

FACT SHEET

DEVELOPMENT DETAILS

Developer

CDL Pegasus Pte. Ltd.

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of City Developments Limited)

Project Name

Whistler Grand (御峰)

Address

105, 107 and 109 West Coast Vale

Development Layout

Two 36-storey residential towers with two shops and over 60 facilities, including a Cantilevered Gym, Lap Pool (88-metre), Pool Cabanas, Spa Lagoon, Sky Lounge, Aqua Swing, Urban Farming and Parkour Gym.

Tenure of Land

99 years commencing from 7 May 2018

Site Area

Approximately 19,591.50 square metres / 210,883 square feet

Number of Apartments

716

Configuration/ Sizes

1-Bedroom

441 - 517 sq ft: 69 units

1-Bedroom + Study

506 - 614 sq ft: 69 units

2-Bedroom

603 - 700 sq ft: 165 units

2-Bedroom Premium + Study

764 - 850 sq ft: 105 units

3-Bedroom

958 - 1,066 sq ft: 70 units

3-Bedroom Premium + Flexi

1,066 - 1,173 sq ft: 70 units

3-Bedroom Dual Key

990 - 1,098 sq ft: 35 units

4-Bedroom

1,281 - 1,464 sq ft: 66 units

4-Bedroom Dual Key

1,270 - 1,378 sq ft: 31 units

5-Bedroom

1,442 sq ft: 34 units

Penthouse (5-Bedroom + Flexi)

2,217 - 2,422 sq ft: 2 units

Recreational Facilities

Arrival Club

  • 39. Kids Aqua Flying Fox

    • 1. Grand Arrival

  • 40. Kids Sports Pool

    • 2. Residential Services Counter

  • 41. Family Deck

    • 3. Arrival Lounge

  • 42. Adventure Lounge

  • 43. Table Tennis

    Wellness Club

  • 44. Fitness Zone

    • 4. Lawn Deck

  • 45. 3G Fitness

    • 5. Wellness Lawn

  • 46. Parkour Gym

    • 6. Changing Room with Steam

  • 47. Kids Climbing Wall

    Bath

  • 48. Tennis Court

    • 7. Club Gourmet

  • 49. Golf Practice

    • 8. Club Pavilion

  • 50. Putting Green

    • 9. Cantilevered Gym

  • 51. BBQ Pavilion

    • 10. Lap Pool

  • 52. Alfresco Deck

    • 11. Pool Deck

  • 53. Social Lawn

    • 12. Pool Cabanas

  • 54. Kids Xylophone

    • 13. Spa Lounge

  • 55. Kids Trampoline

    • 14. Spa Pool

  • 56. Kids Playground

    • 15. Pool Pavilion

  • 57. Toddlers Playground

Leisure Club

Botanical Patio

  • 16. Relaxation Plaza

    • 58. Jasmine Patio

  • 17. Reading Pavilion

    • 59. Ginger Patio

  • 18. Leisure Stream

    • 60. Bird of Paradise Patio

  • 19. Mini Lawn Bowling

    • 61. Daisy Patio

  • 20. Chess Lawn

    • 62. Hibiscus Patio

  • 21. Urban Farming

    • 63. Pandan Patio

  • 22. Scented Garden

    • 64. Fern Patio

  • 23. Herb Garden

    • 65. Heliconia Patio

  • 24. Garden Lounge

  • 25. Hammock Lawn

    Sky Club (Level 24)

  • 26. Pilates Deck

    • 66. Sky Dining

  • 27. Pebble Walk

    • 67. Sky Walk

  • 28. Glamping Garden

    • 68. Sky Lounge

  • 29. River Hammock

  • 30. Spa Lagoon

    Star Club (Level 30)

  • 31. Hydrotherapy Pool

    69. Stargaze

  • 32. Yoga Deck

OthersAdventure Club

  • A. Guardhouse

    • 33. Outdoor Lounge

  • B. Bin Centre

    • 34. Kids Aqua Course

  • C. Substation and Genset

    • 35. Kids Play Pool

  • D. Shops

    • 36. Kids Water Slide

  • E. Side Gate

  • 37. Misty Pond

  • 38. Aqua Swing

Estimated T.O.P

October 2021

CONSULTANTS

Architect

ADDP Architects LLP

Landscape Consultant

Coen Design International Pte Ltd

Builder

Woh Hup Pte Ltd

M&E Engineer

United Project Consultants Pte Ltd

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 04:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
06:58aCITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL to Preview Highly-Anticipated Whistler Grand – the..
PU
10/18CDL : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
10/17CDL : Application for Striking Off of Subsidiary
PU
10/17CDL : Scheduled date for release of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Thir..
PU
10/16CDL : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
10/11CDL : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
10/10M&C : Announcement relating to an amendment on the date of resignation of direct..
PU
10/10CDL : Announcement on Change in Subsidiaries and Associated Companies
PU
10/03CITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL Previews Phase One of Teddington Riverside – Rare ..
PU
10/02M&C : Announcement on Resignation of Director
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25CapitaLand Bouncing Back On Renewed Asset Recycling 
08/08City Developments, Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016City Developments, Ltd. ADR 2016 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016My Life Is An Experiment - Cheap Stock Digest 
2015Coeur Mining's (CDE) CEO Mitchell Krebs on Q4 2014 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 3 941 M
EBIT 2018 907 M
Net income 2018 636 M
Debt 2018 1 607 M
Yield 2018 2,15%
P/E ratio 2018 12,89
P/E ratio 2019 12,88
EV / Sales 2018 2,30x
EV / Sales 2019 2,19x
Capitalization 7 460 M
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,6  SGD
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Group Chief Executive Officer
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED-33.97%5 414
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-21.23%38 046
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-31.14%32 110
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-9.68%31 734
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-20.31%25 868
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO LTD-6.16%22 854
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.