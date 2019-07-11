City Developments : E-Application to Begin for Piermont Grand – The Highly-Anticipated First Executive Condominium Launch in 2019
News Release
11 July 2019
E-APPLICATION TO BEGIN FOR PIERMONT GRAND -
THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FIRST EXECUTIVE CONDOMINIUM LAUNCH IN 2019
Luxurious waterfront Executive Condominium overlooks My Waterway@Punggol
A three-minute walk to Sumang and Nibong LRT stations which are connected to Punggol MRT station and bus interchange
Near upcoming Punggol Digital District poised to be Singapore's Silicon Valley
Convenient access to a wide range of amenities, schools and recreational facilities
Connectivity to various parts of Singapore via Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Kallang- Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE)
For eligible Executive Condominium (EC) buyers, applications for Piermont Grand (星水嘉园), the
highly anticipated first EC launch of the year, will start from Friday 12 July - Monday 22 July 2019. Bookings will be conducted on Saturday 27 July 2019. Eligible first-time buyers will be entitled to a Central Provident Fund (CPF) housing grant of up to S$30,000.
Developed by City Developments Limited (CDL) and TID Pte. Ltd., the 820-unit Piermont Grand is a luxurious waterfront EC that overlooks My Waterway@Punggol. It is a three-minute walk to Sumang and Nibong LRT stations which are connected to Punggol MRT station and bus interchange. Residents who drive will enjoy connectivity to various parts of Singapore via the Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).
Piermont Grand is also near the upcoming Punggol Digital District which will house digitally-focused companies, JTC's business parks and the Singapore Institute of Technology's new campus. The Punggol Digital District is expected to create 28,000 new jobs.
The EC offers three-, four- and five-bedroom units. Apartment sizes are from 840 square feet (sq ft) for a three-bedroom to 1,701 sq ft for a five-bedroom premium penthouse. Penthouses and selected units will have a high ceiling in the living and dining areas as well as the bedrooms. A kitchen island is also provided for four- and five-bedroom units.
Mr Chia Ngiang Hong, Group General Manager of CDL, said, "As the first EC launch in 2019, and likely the only one for the year, the highly anticipated Piermont Grand stands out with its excellent location and desirable attributes. It is not only near two LRT stations and Punggol MRT station, which is hard to come by for an EC project, but also close to the upcoming Punggol Digital District which has an exciting future as Singapore's Silicon Valley. Moreover, residents will enjoy scenic views as Piermont Grand overlooks My Waterway@Punggol. In view of thepent-updemand for ECs, we are confident that Piermont Grand will receive keen interest from homebuyers looking for an exceptional EC in the transforming Punggol area."
Convenient access to comprehensive amenities, schools and recreational facilities
Residents will have convenient access to comprehensive shopping, dining and entertainment options at the nearby Waterway Point, Punggol Plaza and Oasis Terraces. They can also look forward to greater convenience with the upcoming Punggol Town Hub which includes a hawker centre, regional library, childcare and healthcare facilities housed under one roof.
In addition, many schools from primary to tertiary institutions are within close proximity. These include the popular Mee Toh School, Punggol Cove Primary School, Punggol Green Primary School, Global Indian International School SMART Campus and the upcoming Singapore Institute of Technology.
For recreation, residents can visit the nearby Jewel Bridge at My Waterway@Punggol with beautiful sunset views, Punggol Reservoir, Coney Island Park, SAFRA Punggol, Marina Country Club and PAR Golf Range@Punggol East.
Luxury living in an exceptional EC
At Piermont Grand, every residential tower is designed with the unique curtain wall feature of high- end residences. The layout for each apartment is carefully planned to optimise the space. All apartments come with a Haiku ceiling fan, kitchen appliances from Teka, bathroom fittings from GROHE, and a curated accessory cabinet integrated with a full-height mirror within the master bedroom wardrobe. A Wireless Smart Home System is also provided for added convenience and security.
Piermont Grand provides more than 30 facilities spread across four zones - The Cascades, The Waterfalls, The Lakes and The Hills. Key highlights include a cantilevered gymnasium alongside a 50m lap pool that overlooks My Waterway@Punggol, a children's party room, tennis court and BBQ pavilions.
Sales gallery
The Piermont Grand sales gallery, located at the junction between Punggol Walk and Sumang Link, next to Waterway Point, will open for viewing from 12 July, 10am to 7pm daily. Marketing agents are ERA, Huttons, OrangeTee & Tie and PropNex. For enquiries, please call the sales hotline: (65) 8783 1818.
