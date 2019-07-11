Log in
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(CTDM)
City Developments : E-Application to Begin for Piermont Grand – The Highly-Anticipated First Executive Condominium Launch in 2019

07/11/2019 | 03:38am EDT

News Release

11 July 2019

E-APPLICATION TO BEGIN FOR PIERMONT GRAND -

THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FIRST EXECUTIVE CONDOMINIUM LAUNCH IN 2019

  • Luxurious waterfront Executive Condominium overlooks My Waterway@Punggol
  • A three-minute walk to Sumang and Nibong LRT stations which are connected to Punggol MRT station and bus interchange
  • Near upcoming Punggol Digital District poised to be Singapore's Silicon Valley
  • Convenient access to a wide range of amenities, schools and recreational facilities
  • Connectivity to various parts of Singapore via Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Kallang- Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE)

For eligible Executive Condominium (EC) buyers, applications for Piermont Grand (星水嘉园), the

highly anticipated first EC launch of the year, will start from Friday 12 July - Monday 22 July 2019. Bookings will be conducted on Saturday 27 July 2019. Eligible first-time buyers will be entitled to a Central Provident Fund (CPF) housing grant of up to S$30,000.

Developed by City Developments Limited (CDL) and TID Pte. Ltd., the 820-unit Piermont Grand is a luxurious waterfront EC that overlooks My Waterway@Punggol. It is a three-minute walk to Sumang and Nibong LRT stations which are connected to Punggol MRT station and bus interchange. Residents who drive will enjoy connectivity to various parts of Singapore via the Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

Piermont Grand is also near the upcoming Punggol Digital District which will house digitally-focused companies, JTC's business parks and the Singapore Institute of Technology's new campus. The Punggol Digital District is expected to create 28,000 new jobs.

The EC offers three-, four- and five-bedroom units. Apartment sizes are from 840 square feet (sq ft) for a three-bedroom to 1,701 sq ft for a five-bedroom premium penthouse. Penthouses and selected units will have a high ceiling in the living and dining areas as well as the bedrooms. A kitchen island is also provided for four- and five-bedroom units.

Mr Chia Ngiang Hong, Group General Manager of CDL, said, "As the first EC launch in 2019, and likely the only one for the year, the highly anticipated Piermont Grand stands out with its excellent location and desirable attributes. It is not only near two LRT stations and Punggol MRT station, which is hard to come by for an EC project, but also close to the upcoming Punggol Digital District which has an exciting future as Singapore's Silicon Valley. Moreover, residents will enjoy scenic views as Piermont Grand overlooks My Waterway@Punggol. In view of the pent-updemand for ECs, we are confident that Piermont Grand will receive keen interest from homebuyers looking for an exceptional EC in the transforming Punggol area."

Convenient access to comprehensive amenities, schools and recreational facilities

Residents will have convenient access to comprehensive shopping, dining and entertainment options at the nearby Waterway Point, Punggol Plaza and Oasis Terraces. They can also look forward to greater convenience with the upcoming Punggol Town Hub which includes a hawker centre, regional library, childcare and healthcare facilities housed under one roof.

1

In addition, many schools from primary to tertiary institutions are within close proximity. These include the popular Mee Toh School, Punggol Cove Primary School, Punggol Green Primary School, Global Indian International School SMART Campus and the upcoming Singapore Institute of Technology.

For recreation, residents can visit the nearby Jewel Bridge at My Waterway@Punggol with beautiful sunset views, Punggol Reservoir, Coney Island Park, SAFRA Punggol, Marina Country Club and PAR Golf Range@Punggol East.

Luxury living in an exceptional EC

At Piermont Grand, every residential tower is designed with the unique curtain wall feature of high- end residences. The layout for each apartment is carefully planned to optimise the space. All apartments come with a Haiku ceiling fan, kitchen appliances from Teka, bathroom fittings from GROHE, and a curated accessory cabinet integrated with a full-height mirror within the master bedroom wardrobe. A Wireless Smart Home System is also provided for added convenience and security.

Piermont Grand provides more than 30 facilities spread across four zones - The Cascades, The Waterfalls, The Lakes and The Hills. Key highlights include a cantilevered gymnasium alongside a 50m lap pool that overlooks My Waterway@Punggol, a children's party room, tennis court and BBQ pavilions.

Sales gallery

The Piermont Grand sales gallery, located at the junction between Punggol Walk and Sumang Link, next to Waterway Point, will open for viewing from 12 July, 10am to 7pm daily. Marketing agents are ERA, Huttons, OrangeTee & Tie and PropNex. For enquiries, please call the sales hotline: (65) 8783 1818.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Belinda Lee

Tan Hock Lee

Head, Investor Relations and

Senior Manager,

Corporate Communications

Corporate Communications

City Developments Limited

City Developments Limited

(Regn No: 196300316Z)

Tel:

(65) 6877 8315

Tel:

(65) 6877 8369

Email:

belindalee@cdl.com.sg

Email:

hocklee@cdl.com.sg

Follow CDL on social media:

Instagram: @citydevelopments / instagram.com/citydevelopments

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/city-developments-limited

Twitter: @CityDevLtd / twitter.com/citydevltd

2

FACT SHEET

DEVELOPMENT DETAILS

Developer

Pavo Properties Pte Ltd

[A joint venture between CDL Constellation Pte Ltd (a wholly owned

subsidiary of City Developments Limited) and TID Pte. Ltd.]

Project Name

Piermont Grand (星水嘉)

Location

22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 38, 40, 42, 44, 46 Sumang Walk

Development Layout

Thirteen blocks of 10- to 18-storey residential towers

Tenure of Land

99 years

Land Area

Approximately 27,056 sqm / 291,235 sq ft

Number of Apartments

820

Configuration/ Sizes

3-Bedroom

840 - 1,012 sq ft: 232 units

3-Bedroom Superior

904 -1,044 sq ft: 102 units

3-Bedroom Deluxe

947 - 990 sq ft: 72 units

3-Bedroom Premium

1,012 - 1,216 sq ft: 101 units

4-Bedroom Premium

1,302 - 1,410 sq ft: 178 units

5-Bedroom Premium

1,432 - 1,561 sq ft: 81 units

Penthouses

990 - 1,701 sq ft: 54 units

(3-Bedroom to 5-Bedroom

Premium)

Recreational Facilities

The Cascades

1.

Feature Cascades

2.

Guard House

3.

Entrance Court

4.

Resident's Side Gate

5.

Sheltered Drop-off

6.

Drop-Off Lounge

The Waterfalls

  1. Lap Pool Deck
  2. 50m Lap Pool
  3. Cascading Planters
  4. Yoga Deck
  5. Water Cascades

3

12.

Boardwalk

13.

Gymnasium

14.

Lookout BBQ Pavilion

15.

Dip Pool

16.

Changing Rooms

The Lakes

17.

Clubhouse Function Room

18.

Family Pool

19.

Relaxation Pool Deck

20.

Play Lawn

21.

Children's Play Pool

22.

Playground and Outdoor Fitness Area

23.

Children's Party Room

24.

Party BBQ Pavilion

The Hills

25.

Bio Pond

26.

BBQ Pavilion with Community Garden

27.

Recreational Tennis Court

28.

Reading Corners

29.

Cabana

30.

Rolling Lawn

31.

Hydrotherapy Pool

32.

Spa BBQ Pavilion

Other Facilities

A.

Bin Centre

B.

Substation

C. Transformer Room and Genset

D. MDF Room

E.

Carpark Ventilation

Expected Vacant

28 February 2023

Possession

CONSULTANTS

Architect

P&T Consultants Pte Ltd

Landscape Consultant

Tinderbox Pte Ltd

Builder

Woh Hup (Private) Limited

M&E Engineer

Belmacs Pte Ltd

C&S Engineer

P&T Consultant Pte Ltd

Project Interior

Index Design Pte Ltd

Designer

4

LOCATION MAP

Sales Gallery

Piermont Grand - Actual Site

Location: Junction between Punggol Walk and Sumang Link, next to

Location: 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 38, 40, 42, 44, 46 Sumang Walk

Waterway Point

All information contained in the Fact Sheet is current at time of release and is subject to such changes as required by the developer or the relevant authorities.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 07:37:07 UTC
