City Developments : Expects Covid-19 to Hurt Financials, Operations in 2020

By P.R. Venkat



City Developments Ltd. expects its financial and operational performance will suffer for the rest of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has weighed on its hospitality and retail businesses.

The group's hospitality business has been severely hurt by Covid-19 and the near-term outlook remains highly challenging and uncertain, City Developments said Tuesday.

"The full extent of the impact for the rest of FY 2020 cannot be conclusively determined yet," said the company, whose businesses spread from the U.S. to New Zealand.

Still, City Developments said it has a strong balance sheet and is well positioned to absorb the pressures.

The company has cash reserves of 3.3 billion Singapore dollars (US$2.33 billion) as well as undrawn and committed credit lines of S$2.3 billion, it said.

"There are no material concerns over the group's ability to fulfil its near-term debt obligations," the company said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com