Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  City Developments Limited    C09   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(C09)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

City Developments : Expects Covid-19 to Hurt Financials, Operations in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 08:34pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

City Developments Ltd. expects its financial and operational performance will suffer for the rest of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has weighed on its hospitality and retail businesses.

The group's hospitality business has been severely hurt by Covid-19 and the near-term outlook remains highly challenging and uncertain, City Developments said Tuesday.

"The full extent of the impact for the rest of FY 2020 cannot be conclusively determined yet," said the company, whose businesses spread from the U.S. to New Zealand.

Still, City Developments said it has a strong balance sheet and is well positioned to absorb the pressures.

The company has cash reserves of 3.3 billion Singapore dollars (US$2.33 billion) as well as undrawn and committed credit lines of S$2.3 billion, it said.

"There are no material concerns over the group's ability to fulfil its near-term debt obligations," the company said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
08:34pCITY DEVELOPMENTS : Expects Covid-19 to Hurt Financials, Operations in 2020
DJ
08:15pCDL : Operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 and Presentation
PU
05/04CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
05/04CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/15CDL : Announcement on the Group's Investment in Sincere Property, China
PU
04/15CITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL to Acquire 51.01% Joint Controlling Stake in Sincere Pro..
PU
04/12CITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL Integrated Sustainability Report 2020 Discloses ESG Perf..
PU
04/09CDL : Integrated Sustainability Report 2020
PU
04/09CDL : Publication of 2019 Annual Report
PU
04/09CDLHT : Announcement on the Update on Transactions Timelines and Impact of COVID..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 3 489 M
EBIT 2020 703 M
Net income 2020 618 M
Debt 2020 5 959 M
Yield 2020 2,43%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,79x
EV / Sales2021 3,13x
Capitalization 7 273 M
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,40  SGD
Last Close Price 8,02  SGD
Spread / Highest target 76,4%
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED0.25%5 140
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.78%38 280
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED0.38%36 466
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.28%28 518
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.41%28 206
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.39%27 839
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group