City Developments : Fourth Quarter Profit Dragged by Impairments

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--City Developments Ltd. (C09.SG) Thursday said its fourth quarter net profit fell 55% year-over-year, mainly due to impairments and in the absence of one-time gains.

Net profit for the October-to-December quarter was 77.9 million Singapore dollars (US$57.5 million), compared with S$171.9 million in the same period of the previous year, the real estate builder said in a statement to Singapore Exchange.

Excluding effects of one-time items including divestment gains in the previous year, S$94.1 million of impairment losses for hotels and S$20.1 million of allowance for expected losses on two projects in London, fourth quarter net profit would have increased 17%, it said.

Revenue for the quarter fell 41% on year to S$788.3 million, it said.

Full year net profit rose 6.7% to S$557.3 million and revenue was up 10.3% to S$4.22 billion, City Developments said.

