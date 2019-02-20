Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  City Developments Limited    CTDM   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(CTDM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

City Developments : Fourth Quarter Profit Dragged by Impairments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 08:00pm EST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--City Developments Ltd. (C09.SG) Thursday said its fourth quarter net profit fell 55% year-over-year, mainly due to impairments and in the absence of one-time gains.

Net profit for the October-to-December quarter was 77.9 million Singapore dollars (US$57.5 million), compared with S$171.9 million in the same period of the previous year, the real estate builder said in a statement to Singapore Exchange.

Excluding effects of one-time items including divestment gains in the previous year, S$94.1 million of impairment losses for hotels and S$20.1 million of allowance for expected losses on two projects in London, fourth quarter net profit would have increased 17%, it said.

Revenue for the quarter fell 41% on year to S$788.3 million, it said.

Full year net profit rose 6.7% to S$557.3 million and revenue was up 10.3% to S$4.22 billion, City Developments said.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
08:00pCITY DEVELOPMENTS : Fourth Quarter Profit Dragged by Impairments
DJ
02/15CITY DEVELOPMENTS : Hotel group Millennium & Copthorne sees Brexit-led hiring cr..
RE
01/16NEWS RELEASE : CDL Listed on Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index 2019
PU
01/16CITY DEVELOPMENTS : Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index 2019 – CDL is the Only..
PU
01/15CDL : Scheduled date for release of the Unaudited Financial Results for the year..
PU
01/07CDL : Announcement on Changes in Subsidiary Companies
PU
2018CDL : Announcement on Change of Interest in Subsidiary Companies
PU
2018CDL : Announcement on Change in Subsidiaries and Associated Companies
PU
2018SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Indonesia jumps most in nearly five months; Philippines ..
RE
2018CDLHT : Completion of the Acquisition and Lease of Hotel Cerretani Florence, MGa..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 4 072 M
EBIT 2018 921 M
Net income 2018 618 M
Debt 2018 2 353 M
Yield 2018 1,96%
P/E ratio 2018 14,68
P/E ratio 2019 15,09
EV / Sales 2018 2,69x
EV / Sales 2019 2,72x
Capitalization 8 593 M
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,1  SGD
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Group Chief Executive Officer
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED16.93%6 353
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED20.79%49 095
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.38%40 804
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.28%39 784
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD14.50%30 917
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD9.47%29 200
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.