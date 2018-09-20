Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  City Developments Limited    CTDM   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED (CTDM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

City Developments : GRESB 2018 – CDL Tops Office Sector in Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 10:13am CEST

News Release

20 September 2018

Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) 2018

CDL TOPS OFFICE SECTOR IN ASIA

Continues to be listed on leading global sustainability benchmarks Dow Jones

Sustainability Indices (for 8 years since 2011) and FTSE4Good Index Series (for 17 years since 2002)

One of only two Singapore companies included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2018

On the back of increased demand for sustainable investments, City Developments Limited (CDL) has continued to rank among the world's most sustainable companies. It has been named as the Sector Leader for Office, Asia in the 2018 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) results. This is the second consecutive year that CDL has received the top honour for the office sector in Asia category. The 2018 GRESB Real Estate Results for Asia were announced today at an event held at the Distrii auditorium in CDL's flagship office building Republic Plaza, Singapore.

Each year GRESB assesses and benchmarks the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of real assets worldwide and monitors progress towards global sustainability goals. GRESB Assessments are guided by what investors and the industry consider to be material issues in the sustainability performance of real asset investments and are aligned with international reporting frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative and Principles for Responsible Investment. GRESB Investor Members represent over USD 18 trillion in institutional capital.

In recognition of its corporate sustainability practices, CDL also continues to be listed on leading global sustainability benchmarks Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (for eight years since 2011) and FTSE4Good Index Series (for 17 years since 2002) announced recently. Notably, CDL is one of only two Singapore companies included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2018.

In total, CDL has been listed on 13 leading global sustainability benchmarks including CDP (since 2007), Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World (since 2010) and MSCI ESG Leaders indexes (since 2009).

Ms Esther An, CDL Chief Sustainability Officer, said, "For more than two decades, sustainability has been integrated into CDL's strategy and operations to future-fit our business and unlock future value. Founded on our ethos of 'Conserving as we Construct' since 1995, CDL has been committed to creating value through a three-pronged strategy as a developer, an asset owner and a corporate citizen. We develop green buildings, manage them in a resource-efficient way and engage stakeholders on sustainability. Our unique ESG integration model has enhanced our reputation and helped us to mitigate risks, improve operational performance and drive innovation for more sustainable products and practices."

Mr Sander Paul van Tongeren, Managing Director at GRESB, said, "We are proud to recognise the 2018 Sector Leaders for the significant steps they have taken to incorporate sustainability into their operations and communicating their performance to investors. The Sector Leaders have set the bar even higher for sustainability performance in 2018, while at the same time paving the way for the entire sector to follow."

With the global transition to a low carbon economy and Singapore's impending carbon tax in 20191, CDL has accelerated its climate strategy. It is the first real estate company in Singapore to have its carbon reduction targets assessed and validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi),which is fast becoming standard business practice among top global companies.2

CDL will reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per square metre 3 across its Singapore operations (Corporate Office, commercial and industrial buildings) by 59% from base-year 2007 by 2030. For its development projects, CDL also commits to use sustainable building materials, instead of their conventional equivalents, to reduce embodied carbon4 by 24% by 2030. In addition, CDL will engage its subsidiary, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc, which contributes close to 90% of emissions from CDL's key subsidiaries, to set a science-based emissions reduction target by 2025.

Due to its resource-efficient strategy and measures, CDL achieved 32.8% reduction in GHG emissions in 2017 and 27.3% reduction in energy use intensity5, on track to meet its 2030 targets. From 2012 to 2017, CDL also achieved total savings of more than S$20 million because of energy-efficient retrofitting and initiatives implemented for eight of its commercial buildings.

Looking ahead, CDL aims to join RE100 - a global renewable energy campaign led by The ClimateGroup in partnership with CDP.RE100 agglomerates business commitments to go 100% renewable energy, which is in line with CDL's climate change strategy. CDL will assess its current operations to strive towards achieving 100% renewable energy by 2050. CDL also invested S$2.25 million in a R&D collaboration with the National University Singapore (NUS) School of Design and Environment to catalyse innovations in smart, safe and climate-resilient building technologies. The NUS-CDL Smart Green Home and NUS-CDL Tropical Technologies Laboratory (T2 Lab) will be crucial in testing new ideas around renewable energy, sustainable materials, energy efficiency and the quality of indoor environment, bringing technological visions to fruition.

More information on CDL's sustainability efforts can be found at www.cdlsustainability.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Belinda Lee

Tan Hock Lee

Head, Investor Relations &

Senior Manager,

Corporate Communications

Corporate Communications

City Developments Limited

City Developments Limited

(Regn No: 196300316Z)

Tel: (65) 6428 9315

Tel: (65) 6428 9312

Email: belindalee@cdl.com.sg

Email: hocklee@cdl.com.sg

1 Large emitters will pay between S$10 and S$15 per tonne of carbon emissions by 2030, starting with S$5 per tonne from January 2019.

  • 2 https://sciencebasedtargets.org/2018/04/17/science-based-targets-go-mainstream-with-100-approved-targets/

  • 3 CDL will reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions per square metre of its Singapore operations. Scope 1 includes direct emissions which occur from sources that are owned or controlled by the company, for example, emissions from combustion in owned or controlled boilers, furnaces, vehicles, etc. and emissions from chemical production in owned or controlled process equipment. Scope 2 includes indirect emissions due to purchased electricity consumed at CDL's

Corporate Office, commercial and industrial buildings.

4 Embodied carbon of construction materials includes the GHG emissions arising from the manufacture, transport, assembly, replacement and deconstruction of building materials.

5 CDL aims to reduce energy usage intensity by 35% from 2007 levels by 2030.

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 08:12:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
10:13aCITY DEVELOPMENTS : GRESB 2018 – CDL Tops Office Sector in Asia
PU
09/19CDL : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
09/17CDL : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
09/17CDL : Announcement on Changes on Subsidiary and Associated Company
PU
09/14CDL : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
09/14CITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL Acquires Prime Grade A Commercial Building in London for..
PU
09/14CDL : Announcement on the incorporation and acquisition of subsidiaries in conne..
PU
09/03CDL : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
08/31CDL : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
08/29CDL : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08City Developments, Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016City Developments, Ltd. ADR 2016 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016My Life Is An Experiment - Cheap Stock Digest 
2015Coeur Mining's (CDE) CEO Mitchell Krebs on Q4 2014 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
2015PREMARKET GAINERS / LOSERS AS OF 9 : 10 am 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 3 942 M
EBIT 2018 899 M
Net income 2018 636 M
Debt 2018 1 607 M
Yield 2018 2,02%
P/E ratio 2018 13,69
P/E ratio 2019 13,62
EV / Sales 2018 2,46x
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
Capitalization 8 075 M
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,6  SGD
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Group Chief Executive Officer
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED-28.85%5 897
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-5.49%43 895
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.50%42 915
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.99%33 171
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-25.40%29 649
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-11.21%28 375
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.