City Developments : Republic Plaza Unveils a New Look with Innovative Features and Refreshed Retail Enclave after a S$70 Million Makeover
09/25/2019 | 04:18am EDT
News Release
25 September 2019
REPUBLIC PLAZA UNVEILS A NEW LOOK
WITH INNOVATIVE FEATURES AND REFRESHED RETAIL ENCLAVE
AFTER A S$70 MILLION MAKEOVER
Revamped lobby showcases an impressive 1,800 sq ft digital wall - Singapore's largest UHD LED wall in an office building
New retail enclave houses close to 40 F&B and retail outlets across three levels
CityNexus - A smart building mobile app enhances user experience with value-added services
Founder's Gallery pays tribute to the late Mr Kwek Hong Png, Founder of the Hong Leong Group - CDL's parent company, to honour his legacy
City Developments Limited (CDL) celebrated the launch of the newly revamped Republic Plaza (RP), its flagship property in the heart of Raffles Place, following an extensive S$70 million Asset Enhancement Initiative (AEI) which started in April 2018. While RP had previously undergone several enhancements, this is its first major facelift since the building was completed in 1996. The 66-storey,280-metre tall RP is one of Singapore's tallest skyscrapers. This rocket-shaped building has been a distinctive landmark in the city's skyline.
The AEI includes a major makeover of RP's main lobby, arrival frontage, individual lift lobbies as well as lift modernisation and significant interior enhancements to drive space efficiency. In addition, RP's retail podium has expanded by another 3,400 sq ft of lettable retail space created from the partial conversion of its car parking area. Public area layouts were reworked to improve pedestrian traffic, and technical specifications were upgraded to cater for a greater variety of F&B offerings.
RP now has an exciting 24,100 sq ft retail enclave across three levels, housing close to 40 F&B and retail outlets offering a variety of local and international cuisines. Dining options include popular names like Din Tai Fung, Starbucks, Café Amazon, MOS Burger, Cedele, Dimbulah, as well as several new-to-market concepts like Heybo, BIGDADDY and SUKHUMVIT 100. RP's new retail enclave also offers customisable grab-and-go concepts from outlets like SIMPLEburger Inc., MOJO and Wok Hey. Over 80% of the retail tenants are new to RP, while some returning tenants include TWG Tea, Pâtisserie Glacé, The Herbal Bar and Bose.
Mr Sherman Kwek, Group Chief Executive Officer of CDL, said, "Asset renewal and portfolio enhancement are key pillars of CDL'sG-E-T(Growth, Enhancement, Transformation) Strategy. The revamp of RP reflects our focus on rejuvenating our existing assets to unlock value and strengthen our recurring income stream. Through the AEI, RP has been transformed into a modern and vibrant destination in the Central Business District - renewing its standing as one of Singapore's most iconic Grade A office landmarks."
"Beyond infrastructure and space efficiency upgrades, we leveraged innovation and technology to redefine user experience through our proprietary CityNexus smart building app - transforming RP into a smart workplace of the future. The app interface is intuitive, bringing convenience at the touch of a finger. Post AEI, we have seen positive rental reversions at RP and achieved strong committed occupancy of over 90%, with the retail space fully leased."
Singapore's Largest UHD LED Wall in an Office Building
Apart from a stunning new glass canopy that forms the arrival frontage, another outstanding feature of the AEI is in RP's main lobby. Upon arrival, visitors are welcomed by an impressive, eye-catching digital wall which comprises 622 Ultra High Definition (UHD) LED panels. At 1,800 sq ft, RP's digital wall is not only the largest LED wall in the CBD but is also Singapore's largest UHD LED wall in an office building.
Conceptualised as a 'life-in-motion' living display, the LED wall serves as a digital canvas for a specially curated series of stunning, larger-than-life 3D motion animation, transforming RP's lobby into a living 'gallery' that offers a unique, ever-changing sensory experience, from day to night.
CityNexus - Smart Building App
Created by CDL, CityNexus is a new, innovative smart building app for all RP tenants to enhance user experience and convenience. Tenants can access a myriad of value-added services (VAS) such as building access, meeting room booking, air-con extension request and building feedback submission. For a smooth visitor experience, tenants can provide their guests with direct turnstile entry and book dedicated VIP parking lots. The app includes an 'Order-Pay-Collect' function, enabling office tenants to pre-order their meals from RP F&B outlets and pick up when ready.
CDL also collaborated with United Overseas Bank (UOB) to provide RP's F&B tenants with financial and digital solutions. UOB's solutions complement the F&B pre-order function by streamlining end-to-end transaction workflows, helping tenants to enhance operational efficiency and gain real-time insight into their finances.
More VAS will be progressively added to the CityNexus digital platform. Currently available exclusively at RP, the app will potentially be rolled out across other CDL office buildings.
Founder's Gallery
In conjunction with the launch of the revamped RP, a Founder's Gallery was unveiled to honour the late Mr Kwek Hong Png, Founder of the Hong Leong Group, CDL's parent company.
From humble beginnings, Mr Kwek Hong Png started a general trading firm named Hong Leong 丰隆 (meaning "bountiful harvests"), dealing in building materials. Under his astute leadership, Hong Leong expanded into a conglomerate involved in property, hotels, finance, trading and manufacturing.
In 1972, Hong Leong Group acquired a controlling stake in the then loss-making CDL, gradually transforming it into a bellwether stock on the Singapore Exchange. Mr Kwek Hong Png's exceptional stewardship, foresight and wisdom laid the foundations upon which CDL is built today. His determination to succeed and extraordinary legacy remain an inspiration.
The Founder's Gallery is aptly located at the main entrance of RP, CDL's flagship property. It encapsulates Mr Kwek Hong Png's achievements and philanthropic contributions and pays tribute to one of Singapore's pioneer business leaders.
Incubator4SDGs - Innovation Incubator Space
Beyond commercial space, RP also provides a platform to support aspiring social innovators, complementing CDL's sustainability commitment. A unit at RP's basement has been converted into an incubator and co-working space for start-ups and social enterprises called Incubator4SDGs. This initiative is in partnership with the Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise (raiSE), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Social Collider.
Upcoming AEIs at Other CDL Commercial Properties
RP is the second AEI that CDL has undertaken as part of its G-E-T Strategy. Last year, CDL completed a S$30 million AEI for Le Grove Serviced Residences, reconfiguring the original 97-unit property into 173 serviced apartments for lease. Other planned AEIs include upgrading works at
City Industrial Building to enhance building specifications, the repositioning of Jungceylon Shopping Mall in Phuket with experiential retail and new F&B concepts, as well as enhancement works to potentially increase lettable space in Aldgate House and 125 Old Broad Street, CDL's two freehold commercial assets in Central London.
For media enquiries on Republic Plaza's F&B / retail outlets, please contact: Cindy Foo
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.
With over 55 years of experience in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 43,000 homes and owns over 18 million square feet of lettable floor area globally.
About Republic Plaza
Republic Plaza, a stunning 66-storey tower that soars to a height of 280 metres, was one of the three tallest skyscrapers in Singapore at the time of completion. It is well served by public transport, linked directly to Raffles Place MRT interchange via a pedestrian tunnel and close to Downtown MRT and Telok Ayer MRT stations.
In 2018, Republic Plaza embarked on a S$70 million Asset Enhancement Initiative (AEI) programme to introduce new features including Singapore's largest UHD LED wall in an office building, the CityNexus smart building mobile app and a revamped retail enclave.
ANNEX A
FACT SHEET
BUILDING INFORMATION
Owner & Manager
CDL Properties Ltd
(A wholly-owned subsidiary of City Developments Limited)
Location
9 Raffles Place, Singapore 048619
(Direct link to Raffles Place MRT station via underpass)
Description
66-storey,280-metre Grade A office building (Tower I), with retail podium
and 23-storey annex block (Tower II) with multi-storey carpark, at the
heart of Raffles Place
Tenure
999-year leasehold
Site Area
Approx. 72,800 sq ft
Gross Floor Area
Approx. 1,107,600 sq ft
Total Net Lettable Area
Approx. 780,000 sq ft
Architects
RSP Architects, Planners & Engineers Pte Ltd in association with
Kisho Kurokawa Architects & Associates
Aedas (for AEI)
Year of Completion
1996 (AEI Completion: 2019)
Awards
• FIABCI Prix d'Excellence Awards 1997 - Overall Winner (World)
• Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Awards:
- BCA Best Buildable Design Award 1996
- BCA Green Mark Platinum Award 2012 (recertified - 2014, 2018)
- BCA Green Mark Pearl Award 2018 (Tower II)
- BCA Green Mark Pearl Award 2019 (Tower I)
ASSET ENHANCEMENT INITIATIVE (AEI)
AEI Highlights
•
Revamped arrival frontage, lift lobbies and main lobby with the largest
Ultra-High Definition (UHD) LED wall in a Singapore office building
•
Revamped retail enclave from B1 to L2 - approx. 3,400 sq ft of new
F&B/retail space was added following AEI
•
New smart building mobile app for tenants - CityNexus
Digital Wall
Singapore's Largest UHD LED Wall in an Office Building
•
Located in the building's main lobby, the iconic LED wall covers 1,800
sq ft (measuring 9.2 m height by 18.3 m length)
•
Creating a dramatic sense of arrival, the visually arresting digital wall
showcases stunning environment art
CityNexus
Smart Building App
• A proprietary smart building mobile app - available exclusively for
Republic Plaza's office community
• Designed to create a seamless working experience - allows tenants to
conveniently access a variety of functions through the mobile app,
maximising their productivity while working
