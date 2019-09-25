City Developments : Republic Plaza Unveils a New Look with Innovative Features and Refreshed Retail Enclave after a S$70 Million Makeover

News Release

25 September 2019

REPUBLIC PLAZA UNVEILS A NEW LOOK

WITH INNOVATIVE FEATURES AND REFRESHED RETAIL ENCLAVE

AFTER A S$70 MILLION MAKEOVER

Revamped lobby showcases an impressive 1,800 sq ft digital wall - Singapore's largest UHD LED wall in an office building

New retail enclave houses close to 40 F&B and retail outlets across three levels

CityNexus - A smart building mobile app enhances user experience with value-added services

Founder's Gallery pays tribute to the late Mr Kwek Hong Png, Founder of the Hong Leong Group - CDL's parent company, to honour his legacy

City Developments Limited (CDL) celebrated the launch of the newly revamped Republic Plaza (RP), its flagship property in the heart of Raffles Place, following an extensive S$70 million Asset Enhancement Initiative (AEI) which started in April 2018. While RP had previously undergone several enhancements, this is its first major facelift since the building was completed in 1996. The 66-storey,280-metre tall RP is one of Singapore's tallest skyscrapers. This rocket-shaped building has been a distinctive landmark in the city's skyline.

The AEI includes a major makeover of RP's main lobby, arrival frontage, individual lift lobbies as well as lift modernisation and significant interior enhancements to drive space efficiency. In addition, RP's retail podium has expanded by another 3,400 sq ft of lettable retail space created from the partial conversion of its car parking area. Public area layouts were reworked to improve pedestrian traffic, and technical specifications were upgraded to cater for a greater variety of F&B offerings.

RP now has an exciting 24,100 sq ft retail enclave across three levels, housing close to 40 F&B and retail outlets offering a variety of local and international cuisines. Dining options include popular names like Din Tai Fung, Starbucks, Café Amazon, MOS Burger, Cedele, Dimbulah, as well as several new-to-market concepts like Heybo, BIGDADDY and SUKHUMVIT 100. RP's new retail enclave also offers customisable grab-and-go concepts from outlets like SIMPLEburger Inc., MOJO and Wok Hey. Over 80% of the retail tenants are new to RP, while some returning tenants include TWG Tea, Pâtisserie Glacé, The Herbal Bar and Bose.

Mr Sherman Kwek, Group Chief Executive Officer of CDL, said, "Asset renewal and portfolio enhancement are key pillars of CDL's G-E-T(Growth, Enhancement, Transformation) Strategy. The revamp of RP reflects our focus on rejuvenating our existing assets to unlock value and strengthen our recurring income stream. Through the AEI, RP has been transformed into a modern and vibrant destination in the Central Business District - renewing its standing as one of Singapore's most iconic Grade A office landmarks."

"Beyond infrastructure and space efficiency upgrades, we leveraged innovation and technology to redefine user experience through our proprietary CityNexus smart building app - transforming RP into a smart workplace of the future. The app interface is intuitive, bringing convenience at the touch of a finger. Post AEI, we have seen positive rental reversions at RP and achieved strong committed occupancy of over 90%, with the retail space fully leased."