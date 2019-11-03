City Developments : Sengkang Grand Residences is Best-selling Integrated Project Launch This Year – 216 Units Snapped Up on Launch Weekend

JOINT NEWS RELEASE BY CAPITALAND LIMITED AND CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Sengkang Grand Residences is best-selling integrated project launch this year - 216 units snapped up on launch weekend
216 units have been sold at ASP of around $1,700 psf
Homebuyers drawn to the integrated development's comprehensive range of lifestyle amenities and its seamless transport connectivity to Buangkok MRT Station and bus interchange
Singapore, 3 November 2019 - CapitaLand Limited and City Developments Limited (CDL) commenced sales for the 680-unit Sengkang Grand Residences on Saturday, 2 November 2019, a week after its sales gallery opened for viewing on Friday, 25 October. As of 6.00 pm on Sunday, 3 November 2019, 216 units of the 280 released have been sold at an Average Selling Price (ASP) of around S$1,700 psf. The strong performance makes Sengkang Grand Residences the best-selling integrated project launch this year. About 93% of the buyers are Singaporeans, while the remaining 7% comprise Permanent Residents and foreigners mainly from China, Malaysia, India and Philippines.
Prices start from S$798,000 for a one-bedroom plus study unit, S$998,000 for a two-bedroom, S$1.498 million for a three-bedroom, and S$2.1 million for a four-bedroom premium plus flexi. Unit sizes range from 474 square feet (sq ft) for a one-bedroom plus study, to 1,324 sq ft for a four-bedroom premium plus flexi unit, and apartments are furnished with premium fittings and wares from De Dietrich, Hansgrohe, Franke and Duravit.
CDL Group General Manager, Mr Chia Ngiang Hong, said, "We are heartened by the positive response for Sengkang Grand Residences during its weekend launch. The robust take-up reflects a healthy demand for attractively priced homes that are well-designed, well- located and well-connected to a comprehensive array of amenities. As the first integrated community and lifestyle hub in the North-East region, Sengkang Grand Residences offers residents direct access to lifestyle conveniences and vibrant community living experience under one roof. We are confident that the project will continue to attract interest from prospective homebuyers and investors."
Mr Ronald Tay, CEO of CapitaLand Singapore, Malaysia & Indonesia, Residential & Retail, said, "We are very encouraged by the strong response at the weekend launch of Sengkang Grand Residences. This points to the continued market demand for residences set within an integrated development. Building on our track record of developing iconic integrated developments, Sengkang Grand Residences will be part of the first integrated community and lifestyle hub in the North-East region. Homebuyers are drawn to the property's convenient location atop a transport hub and direct access to an exciting line-up of retail offerings at Sengkang Grand Mall, amongst other facilities and amenities."
The CapitaLand and CDL joint venture leverages synergies by both developers with proven expertise in integrated developments to transform the site - the largest commercial and residential site awarded since 2015 - into an integrated community hub. Clinched at a tender price of S$777.78 million in August 2018, the bid was submitted on a Two-envelope Concept and Price Revenue tender system, with emphasis on an integrated design concept.
Sengkang Grand Residences is part of the only integrated development in District 19 that offers direct access to over 300,000 sq ft of lifestyle and community conveniences under one roof comprising a three-storey retail mall (named Sengkang Grand Mall), community club, hawker centre and community plaza. On top of seamlessly connectivity to Buangkok MRT station and a bus interchange, residents will have easy access to major expressways such as CTE and KPE, which make the Central Business District a mere 20-minute drive away.
The Sengkang Grand Residences sales gallery, located beside Sengkang MRT Station, is open daily from 10.00 am to 7.00 pm. Marketing agents are ERA and PropNex. For enquiries, please call the sales hotline: +65 8783 1818 or visit www.sengkanggrand.com.sg.
About CapitaLand Limited (www.capitaland.com)
CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) is one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, it owns and manages a global portfolio worth S$129.1 billion as at 30 June 2019. CapitaLand's portfolio spans across diversified real estate classes which includes commercial, retail; business park, industrial and logistics; integrated development, urban development; as well as lodging and residential. With a presence across more than 200 cities in over 30 countries, the Group focuses on Singapore and China as its core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as India, Vietnam, Australia, Europe and the USA.
CapitaLand has one of the largest real estate investment management businesses globally. It manages eight listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and business trusts as well as over 20 private funds. Since it pioneered REITs in Singapore with the listing of CapitaLand Mall Trust in 2002, CapitaLand's REITs and business trusts have expanded to include Ascendas Reit, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, Ascott Residence Trust, CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Ascendas India Trust, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust.
About City Developments Limited (CDL) (www.cdl.com.sg)
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income- stable and geographically diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.
With over 55 years of experience in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 43,000 homes and owns over 18 million square feet of lettable floor area globally. The Group's London-based hotel subsidiary, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C), is one of the world's largest hotel chains with over 145 hotels worldwide, many in key gateway cities.
Issued by: CapitaLand Limited (Co. Regn.: 198900036N) and City Developments Limited
(Co. Regn.: 196300316Z)
FACT SHEET
DEVELOPMENT DETAILS
|
Developer
|
Siena Residential Development Pte. Ltd. and Siena Trustee
|
Pte. Ltd. (As Trustee-manager of Siena Commercial Trust)
|
|
|
A joint venture of CapitaLand Limited and City Developments
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
Project Name
|
Sengkang Grand Residences (盛港嘉园)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
72, 74, 76, 78, 80, 82, 84, 86, 88 Compassvale Bow
|
|
|
|
|
|
Development Layout
|
Nine residential blocks with 549 residential parking lots
|
|
|
(including five accessible parking lots)
|
|
|
Residential component is seamlessly connected to an integrated
|
|
development with a retail mall, community club, hawker centre,
|
|
community plaza, childcare centre, future bus interchange and
|
|
Buangkok MRT Station
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure of Land
|
99 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Site Area
|
Approximately 37,254.9 sqm / 401,012 sq ft
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Apartments
|
680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Configuration / Sizes
|
1-Bedroom + Study
|
474 - 506 sq ft
|
131 units
|
|
|
|
|
|
2-Bedroom
|
624 - 678 sq ft
|
95 units
|
|
|
|
|
|
2-Bedroom + Study
|
624 sq ft
|
10 units
|
|
|
|
|
|
2-Bedroom Premium + Study
|
732 - 764 sq ft
|
136 units
|
|
|
|
|
|
3-Bedroom
|
936 - 947 sq ft
|
148 units
|
|
|
|
|
|
3-Bedroom Premium
|
1,023 - 1,055 sq ft
|
56 units
|
|
|
|
|
|
3-Bedroom Premium + Flexi
|
1,012 sq ft
|
55 units
|
|
|
|
|
|
4-Bedroom Premium + Flexi
|
1,313 - 1,324 sq ft
|
49 units
|
|
|
|
|
