Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  City Developments Limited    CTDM   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(CTDM)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

City Developments : Sengkang Grand Residences is Best-selling Integrated Project Launch This Year – 216 Units Snapped Up on Launch Weekend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 06:13am EST

JOINT NEWS RELEASE BY CAPITALAND LIMITED AND CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

Sengkang Grand Residences is best-selling integrated project launch this year - 216 units snapped up on launch weekend

  • 216 units have been sold at ASP of around $1,700 psf
  • Homebuyers drawn to the integrated development's comprehensive range of lifestyle amenities and its seamless transport connectivity to Buangkok MRT Station and bus interchange

Singapore, 3 November 2019 - CapitaLand Limited and City Developments Limited (CDL) commenced sales for the 680-unit Sengkang Grand Residences on Saturday, 2 November 2019, a week after its sales gallery opened for viewing on Friday, 25 October. As of 6.00 pm on Sunday, 3 November 2019, 216 units of the 280 released have been sold at an Average Selling Price (ASP) of around S$1,700 psf. The strong performance makes Sengkang Grand Residences the best-selling integrated project launch this year. About 93% of the buyers are Singaporeans, while the remaining 7% comprise Permanent Residents and foreigners mainly from China, Malaysia, India and Philippines.

Prices start from S$798,000 for a one-bedroom plus study unit, S$998,000 for a two-bedroom, S$1.498 million for a three-bedroom, and S$2.1 million for a four-bedroom premium plus flexi. Unit sizes range from 474 square feet (sq ft) for a one-bedroom plus study, to 1,324 sq ft for a four-bedroom premium plus flexi unit, and apartments are furnished with premium fittings and wares from De Dietrich, Hansgrohe, Franke and Duravit.

CDL Group General Manager, Mr Chia Ngiang Hong, said, "We are heartened by the positive response for Sengkang Grand Residences during its weekend launch. The robust take-up reflects a healthy demand for attractively priced homes that are well-designed, well- located and well-connected to a comprehensive array of amenities. As the first integrated community and lifestyle hub in the North-East region, Sengkang Grand Residences offers residents direct access to lifestyle conveniences and vibrant community living experience under one roof. We are confident that the project will continue to attract interest from prospective homebuyers and investors."

Mr Ronald Tay, CEO of CapitaLand Singapore, Malaysia & Indonesia, Residential & Retail, said, "We are very encouraged by the strong response at the weekend launch of Sengkang Grand Residences. This points to the continued market demand for residences set within an integrated development. Building on our track record of developing iconic integrated developments, Sengkang Grand Residences will be part of the first integrated community and lifestyle hub in the North-East region. Homebuyers are drawn to the property's convenient location atop a transport hub and direct access to an exciting line-up of retail offerings at Sengkang Grand Mall, amongst other facilities and amenities."

1

The CapitaLand and CDL joint venture leverages synergies by both developers with proven expertise in integrated developments to transform the site - the largest commercial and residential site awarded since 2015 - into an integrated community hub. Clinched at a tender price of S$777.78 million in August 2018, the bid was submitted on a Two-envelope Concept and Price Revenue tender system, with emphasis on an integrated design concept.

Sengkang Grand Residences is part of the only integrated development in District 19 that offers direct access to over 300,000 sq ft of lifestyle and community conveniences under one roof comprising a three-storey retail mall (named Sengkang Grand Mall), community club, hawker centre and community plaza. On top of seamlessly connectivity to Buangkok MRT station and a bus interchange, residents will have easy access to major expressways such as CTE and KPE, which make the Central Business District a mere 20-minute drive away.

The Sengkang Grand Residences sales gallery, located beside Sengkang MRT Station, is open daily from 10.00 am to 7.00 pm. Marketing agents are ERA and PropNex. For enquiries, please call the sales hotline: +65 8783 1818 or visit www.sengkanggrand.com.sg.

---------

About CapitaLand Limited (www.capitaland.com)

CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand) is one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, it owns and manages a global portfolio worth S$129.1 billion as at 30 June 2019. CapitaLand's portfolio spans across diversified real estate classes which includes commercial, retail; business park, industrial and logistics; integrated development, urban development; as well as lodging and residential. With a presence across more than 200 cities in over 30 countries, the Group focuses on Singapore and China as its core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as India, Vietnam, Australia, Europe and the USA.

CapitaLand has one of the largest real estate investment management businesses globally. It manages eight listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and business trusts as well as over 20 private funds. Since it pioneered REITs in Singapore with the listing of CapitaLand Mall Trust in 2002, CapitaLand's REITs and business trusts have expanded to include Ascendas Reit, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, Ascott Residence Trust, CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Ascendas India Trust, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust.

Follow @CapitaLand on social media:

Facebook: @capitaland / facebook.com/capitaland

Instagram: @capitaland / instagram.com/capitaland

Twitter: @CapitaLand / twitter.com/capitaland

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/capitaland-limited

YouTube: youtube.com/capitaland

About City Developments Limited (CDL) (www.cdl.com.sg)

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income- stable and geographically diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

With over 55 years of experience in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 43,000 homes and owns over 18 million square feet of lettable floor area globally. The Group's London-based hotel subsidiary, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C), is one of the world's largest hotel chains with over 145 hotels worldwide, many in key gateway cities.

2

Follow CDL on social media:

Instagram: @citydevelopments / instagram.com/citydevelopments

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/city-developments-limited

Twitter: @CityDevLtd / twitter.com/citydevltd

Issued by: CapitaLand Limited (Co. Regn.: 198900036N) and City Developments Limited

(Co. Regn.: 196300316Z)

CapitaLand

Analyst contact

Media contact

Grace Chen

Tan Bee Leng

Head, Investor Relations

Head, Group Communications

Tel: +65 6713 2883

Tel: +65 6713 2871

Email: grace.chen@capitaland.com

Email: tan.beeleng@capitaland.com

City Developments Limited

Belinda Lee

Head, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

Tel: +65 6877 8315

Email: belindalee@cdl.com.sg

3

FACT SHEET

DEVELOPMENT DETAILS

Developer

Siena Residential Development Pte. Ltd. and Siena Trustee

Pte. Ltd. (As Trustee-manager of Siena Commercial Trust)

A joint venture of CapitaLand Limited and City Developments

Limited

Project Name

Sengkang Grand Residences (盛港嘉园)

Location

72, 74, 76, 78, 80, 82, 84, 86, 88 Compassvale Bow

Development Layout

Nine residential blocks with 549 residential parking lots

(including five accessible parking lots)

Residential component is seamlessly connected to an integrated

development with a retail mall, community club, hawker centre,

community plaza, childcare centre, future bus interchange and

Buangkok MRT Station

Tenure of Land

99 years

Site Area

Approximately 37,254.9 sqm / 401,012 sq ft

Number of Apartments

680

Configuration / Sizes

1-Bedroom + Study

474 - 506 sq ft

131 units

2-Bedroom

624 - 678 sq ft

95 units

2-Bedroom + Study

624 sq ft

10 units

2-Bedroom Premium + Study

732 - 764 sq ft

136 units

3-Bedroom

936 - 947 sq ft

148 units

3-Bedroom Premium

1,023 - 1,055 sq ft

56 units

3-Bedroom Premium + Flexi

1,012 sq ft

55 units

4-Bedroom Premium + Flexi

1,313 - 1,324 sq ft

49 units

Recreational Facilities

Recreation Club

1.

Circle Lounge

2.

BBQ Pavilion

3.

Aqua Pod

4.

Social Pavilion

5.

Poolside BBQ Pavilion

6.

Dip Pool

7.

Welcome Pavilion

4

8.

Teepee Gardening

9.

Gourmet Pavilion

Adventure Club

10.

Trampoline Thrill

11.

Tower Tree Slide

12.

Playhouse on Lawn

13.

Kids' Play Pool

14.

Mini Golf

15.

Animal Sculpture Playground

16.

Pets' Play

Fitness Club

17.

Reflexology Path

18.

3G Fitness

19.

50m Lap Pool

20.

Yoga Lawn

21.

Parkour Gym

Wellness Club

22.

Spectrum Spa Pool

23.

Hammock Lawn

24.

Aqua Hammock

25.

Floating Tea Deck

26.

Wellness Spa Pool

27.

Swinging Day Bed

28.

Bubble Leisure Pool

Sensory Club

29.

Five Senses Garden

30.

Cascading Water Feature

31.

TreeTop Walk

32.

Water Weir Wall

33.

Misty Garden

Main Clubhouse

34.

Gymnasium

35.

Arrival Lobby

36.

Changing Rooms

37.

Nursing Room

38.

Main Function Room

Social Clubhouse

39.

Social Function Room

40.

Changing Room

41.

Social Lounge

Others

A.

Green Highline Access Gate

B.

Skylight of Sengkang Grand Mall

Expected Vacant

30 November 2023

Possession

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 11:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
06:13aCITY DEVELOPMENTS : Sengkang Grand Residences is Best-selling Integrated Project..
PU
11/01CDL : Announcement on Change of Interest in IREIT Global
PU
10/30CDLHT : Announcement on the Unaudited Financial Statements of CDL Hospitality Tr..
PU
10/25FSGL : Announcement on (i) Unaudited Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Stat..
PU
10/25GPHC : Announcement on Quarterly Report for Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
PU
10/23CITY DEVELOPMENTS : Sengkang Grand Residences Sales Gallery Opens for Viewing on..
PU
10/11M&C : Announcement on Cancellation of Listing and Directorate Changes
PU
10/01CDLHT : Announcement on Notification on Dissolution of Subsidiary
PU
09/25CITY DEVELOPMENTS : Republic Plaza Unveils a New Look with Innovative Features a..
PU
09/12M&C : Cancellation of Listing
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 3 715 M
EBIT 2019 825 M
Net income 2019 544 M
Debt 2019 4 648 M
Yield 2019 1,80%
P/E ratio 2019 19,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,90x
EV / Sales2020 3,37x
Capitalization 9 849 M
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,28  SGD
Last Close Price 10,86  SGD
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED33.25%7 258
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED6.75%43 853
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-5.60%35 370
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.44%30 846
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED15.92%30 373
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.26.02%26 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group