City Developments : Sengkang Grand Residences is Best-selling Integrated Project Launch This Year – 216 Units Snapped Up on Launch Weekend

JOINT NEWS RELEASE BY CAPITALAND LIMITED AND CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

Sengkang Grand Residences is best-selling integrated project launch this year - 216 units snapped up on launch weekend

216 units have been sold at ASP of around $1,700 psf

Homebuyers drawn to the integrated development's comprehensive range of lifestyle amenities and its seamless transport connectivity to Buangkok MRT Station and bus interchange

Singapore, 3 November 2019 - CapitaLand Limited and City Developments Limited (CDL) commenced sales for the 680-unit Sengkang Grand Residences on Saturday, 2 November 2019, a week after its sales gallery opened for viewing on Friday, 25 October. As of 6.00 pm on Sunday, 3 November 2019, 216 units of the 280 released have been sold at an Average Selling Price (ASP) of around S$1,700 psf. The strong performance makes Sengkang Grand Residences the best-selling integrated project launch this year. About 93% of the buyers are Singaporeans, while the remaining 7% comprise Permanent Residents and foreigners mainly from China, Malaysia, India and Philippines.

Prices start from S$798,000 for a one-bedroom plus study unit, S$998,000 for a two-bedroom, S$1.498 million for a three-bedroom, and S$2.1 million for a four-bedroom premium plus flexi. Unit sizes range from 474 square feet (sq ft) for a one-bedroom plus study, to 1,324 sq ft for a four-bedroom premium plus flexi unit, and apartments are furnished with premium fittings and wares from De Dietrich, Hansgrohe, Franke and Duravit.

CDL Group General Manager, Mr Chia Ngiang Hong, said, "We are heartened by the positive response for Sengkang Grand Residences during its weekend launch. The robust take-up reflects a healthy demand for attractively priced homes that are well-designed, well- located and well-connected to a comprehensive array of amenities. As the first integrated community and lifestyle hub in the North-East region, Sengkang Grand Residences offers residents direct access to lifestyle conveniences and vibrant community living experience under one roof. We are confident that the project will continue to attract interest from prospective homebuyers and investors."

Mr Ronald Tay, CEO of CapitaLand Singapore, Malaysia & Indonesia, Residential & Retail, said, "We are very encouraged by the strong response at the weekend launch of Sengkang Grand Residences. This points to the continued market demand for residences set within an integrated development. Building on our track record of developing iconic integrated developments, Sengkang Grand Residences will be part of the first integrated community and lifestyle hub in the North-East region. Homebuyers are drawn to the property's convenient location atop a transport hub and direct access to an exciting line-up of retail offerings at Sengkang Grand Mall, amongst other facilities and amenities."

