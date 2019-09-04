Log in
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(CTDM)
City Developments : Singapore's City Developments Secures S$250 Million Green Loan

09/04/2019

By Martin Mou

City Developments Ltd. (C09.SG) has secured a 250 million Singapore dollar (US$179.8 million) green loan from DBS Group Holdings (D05.SG) to develop innovations that promote sustainable-development goals in its projects, the Singapore-based developer said Wednesday.

The loan will be used for general working capital and corporate funding, and it will be eligible for a discounted interest rate upon meeting sustainable-development targets mutually agreed with DBS, the developer said.

The loan will support initiatives on climate action and sustainable cities, City Developments said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 3 763 M
EBIT 2019 837 M
Net income 2019 571 M
Debt 2019 4 263 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,38x
EV / Sales2020 2,97x
Capitalization 8 452 M
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED14.36%6 166
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.88%39 906
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-8.40%34 647
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.65%27 883
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-30.57%27 654
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD1.98%26 715
