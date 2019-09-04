City Developments : Singapore's City Developments Secures S$250 Million Green Loan

By Martin Mou

City Developments Ltd. (C09.SG) has secured a 250 million Singapore dollar (US$179.8 million) green loan from DBS Group Holdings (D05.SG) to develop innovations that promote sustainable-development goals in its projects, the Singapore-based developer said Wednesday.

The loan will be used for general working capital and corporate funding, and it will be eligible for a discounted interest rate upon meeting sustainable-development targets mutually agreed with DBS, the developer said.

The loan will support initiatives on climate action and sustainable cities, City Developments said.

