MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  City Developments Limited

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(CTDM)
My previous session
  News  
City Developments : UK hotel group sees Brexit-led hiring problems

02/15/2019 | 02:40am EST

(Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels said uncertainty around Brexit had hurt its operations as it was finding it difficult to hire workers from the European Union for its London properties, where they currently account for half of the workforce.

The operator of the Millennium, Grand Millennium, Copthorne and Kingsgate hotels also warned that 2019 would be a challenging year as renovations at its larger hotels were under way.

"The hospitality industry faced a range of geo-political and global economic headwinds in 2018, many of which look set to continue in the current year, including US/China trade relations, Brexit and increasing minimum wage levels in many jurisdictions," Chairman Kwek Leng Beng said in a statement.

In addition to intense competition from holiday home rental start-ups such as Airbnb, Millennium & Copthorne said rising labour costs and sluggish demand stemming from Brexit added to pressures.

The company said London performance was also affected by the partial closure of the Millennium Hotel London Mayfair for refurbishment in 2018.

Full-year reported revenue per available room - a key hotel industry metric - fell to 81.57 pounds in the twelve months ended Dec.31 from 82.78 pounds a year earlier.

The company did not provide an update on the appointment of a permanent chief executive officer after the sudden departure of industry veteran Jennifer Fox in September last year.

(Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED 0.21% 9.5 End-of-day quote.16.56%
MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC -3.79% 457 Delayed Quote.1.60%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 4 072 M
EBIT 2018 921 M
Net income 2018 618 M
Debt 2018 2 353 M
Yield 2018 1,95%
P/E ratio 2018 14,76
P/E ratio 2019 15,17
EV / Sales 2018 2,70x
EV / Sales 2019 2,73x
Capitalization 8 638 M
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Group Chief Executive Officer
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED16.56%6 358
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED20.52%49 101
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP2.33%42 011
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.10.26%40 348
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD12.80%30 923
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD13.63%30 921
