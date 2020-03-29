FSGL: Announcement on Extension of time to hold Annual General Meeting

General Announcement::Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Li... Page 1 of 1

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY ASSOCIATED COMPANY, FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

Securities

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

30-Mar-2020 07:42:32

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited

Announcement Reference

SG200330OTHRWJJG

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

First Sponsor Group Limited ("FSGL"), an associated company, has on 28 March 2020 released an announcement relating to Extension of Time to hold Annual General Meeting.

For details, please refer to the announcement released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com