FSGL: Announcement on Extension of time to hold Annual General Meeting

General Announcement::Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Li... Page 1 of 1
GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY ASSOCIATED COMPANY, FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Securities
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date &Time of Broadcast
30-Mar-2020 07:42:32
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited
Announcement Reference
SG200330OTHRWJJG
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Enid Ling Peek Fong
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
First Sponsor Group Limited ("FSGL"), an associated company, has on 28 March 2020 released an announcement relating to Extension of Time to hold Annual General Meeting.
For details, please refer to the announcement released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com
|
3/28/2020
|
Waiver::APPROVAL FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD AGM FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
WAIVER::APPROVAL FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD AGM FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
Securities
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED - KYG3488W1078 - ADN
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Waiver
Date &Time of Broadcast
28-Mar-2020 13:32:20
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
APPROVAL FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD AGM FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Announcement Reference
SG200328OTHRZEFK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Neo Teck Pheng
Designation
Group Chief Executive Of cer and Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Attachments
FSGL_-_Waiver_Announcement_Extension_of_Time_to_Hold_AGM.pdf
Total size =20K MB
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)
(Registration No. AT-195714)
EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
-
INTRODUCTION
The Board of Directors ("Board") of First Sponsor Group Limited ("Company") refers to the announcement dated 26 March 2020 issued by the Company in relation to, among other things, the application to Singapore Exchange Regulation ("SGX RegCo") for a waiver from compliance with Rule 707(1) of the listing manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and for an extension of time to hold its annual general meeting ("AGM") for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ("FY2019") by no later than 30 June 2020 ("Waiver").
In light of stricter measures to prevent further spread of Covid-19 announced by the Ministry of Health on 24 March 2020 and legislative amendments which will be addressed in Parliament in April 2020 in relation to the conduct of meetings, the Company sought the Waiver as it is waiting for details as to the alternative arrangements to be put in place in relation to the manner of conduct of the AGM and it will require time to put in place such arrangements.
-
APPROVAL FOR WAIVER
The Board wishes to announce that SGX RegCo has confirmed on 27 March 2020 that it has no objection to the Company's application for Waiver, subject to the following:
-
-
the Board's confirmation that the Company has fulfilled the criteria for the Waiver as set out in SGX RegCo's regulatory announcement dated 27 February 2020 ("Criteria");
-
the Board's confirmation that the Waiver will not be in contravention of any laws and regulations governing the Company and its constitution (or the equivalent in the Company's country of incorporation); and
-
issuance of the Company's annual report for FY2019 ("Annual Report") to its shareholders and the SGX-ST by 15 April 2020.
-
CONFIRMATION FROM THE BOARD The Board confirms the following:
-
-
the Company has fulfilled the Criteria;
-
the Waiver will not be in contravention of any laws and regulations governing the Company and its constitution (or the equivalent in the Company's country of incorporation); and
-
the Company will issue the Annual Report to its shareholders and the SGX-ST by 15 April 2020.
|
4.
|
INDICATIVE TIMELINE TO CONVENE AGM
|
|
|
|
The indicative timeline to convene the AGM is set out below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Events
|
Indicative Timeline
|
|
Issue of the Annual Report (excluding the notice of AGM, letter to
|
By 15
|
April 2020
|
|
shareholders in relation to the proposed change of auditors and
|
|
|
|
proxy form) to shareholders and the SGX-ST
|
|
|
|
Issue of notice of AGM, letter to shareholders in relation to the
|
By 14
|
June 2020
|
|
proposed change of auditors and proxy form
|
|
|
|
Holding of AGM
|
By 30
|
June 2020
|
|
|
|
Shareholders should note that the above timetable is indicative only and may be subject to changes. Please refer to further announcements by the Company for the exact dates of such events.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
Neo Teck Pheng
Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
28 March 2020
2
Disclaimer
CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 00:52:09 UTC