FSGL: Announcement on Extension of time to hold Annual General Meeting and Revised Record Date for Proposed Final Dividend

|
27/03/2020
|
General Announcement::Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited
GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY ASSOCIATED COMPANY, FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Securities
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date &Time of Broadcast
27-Mar-2020 12:17:29
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited
Announcement Reference
SG200327OTHRK1K7
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Enid Ling Peek Fong
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
First Sponsor Group Limited ("FSGL"), an associated company, has on 26 March 2020 released the announcement relating to Extension of Time to hold Annual General Meeting and Revised Record Date for Proposed Final Dividend.
For details, please refer to the announcement released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com
3/26/2020 General Announcement::EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD 2020 AGM AND REVISED RECORD DATE FOR PROPOSED FINAL DI…
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
Securities
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED - KYG3488W1078 - ADN
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD 2020 AGM AND REVISED RECORD
DATE FOR PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date &Time of Broadcast
26-Mar-2020 21:51:34
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD 2020 AGM AND REVISED RECORD DATE FOR PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND
Announcement Reference
SG200326OTHRBS2R
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Neo Teck Pheng
Designation
Group Chief Executive Of cer and Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Attachments
FSGL_-_Change_in_Record_Date__AGM_Extension_Waiver_Appl.pdf
Total size =109K MB
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)
(Registration No. AT-195714)
-
EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
-
REVISED RECORD DATE FOR PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND
-
The Board of Directors ("Board") of First Sponsor Group Limited ("Company") refers to:
-
-
the regulatory announcement by Singapore Exchange Regulation ("SGX RegCo") on
27 February 2020 allowing issuers with a 31 December financial year-end, up to 30 June 2020 to hold their annual general meetings to approve their 31 December 2019 ("FY2019") financial results; and
-
the announcement dated 12 February 2020 ("Previous Record Date Announcement") issued by the Company giving notice of the record date for the proposed final tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend of 1.6 Singapore cents per ordinary share for FY2019 ("Final Dividend").
-
In light of stricter measures announced by the Ministry of Health on 24 March 2020 and legislative amendments which will be addressed in Parliament in April 2020 in relation to the conduct of meetings, the Board wishes to announce that the Company will be making an application to SGX RegCo for an extension of time to hold its annual general meeting ("AGM") by no later than 30 June 2020. The Company will announce the outcome of the application to SGX RegCo in due course.
-
In the Previous Record Date Announcement, it was stated, among other things, that:
-
-
the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on 23 April 2020 for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the Final Dividend for FY2019 ("Record Date"); and
-
the Final Dividend, if approved by the members at the AGM, will be paid on or about 8 May 2020 ("Dividend Payment Date").
Given that the Company is proposing to extend the time for holding the AGM, the above Record Date and Dividend Payment Date will no longer apply.
4. The Company will announce the revised record date and dividend payment date in due course.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
Neo Teck Pheng
Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
26 March 2020
Disclaimer
CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 04:32:02 UTC