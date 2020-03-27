Log in
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(C09)
  Report
FSGL: Announcement on Extension of time to hold Annual General Meeting and Revised Record Date for Proposed Final Dividend

03/27/2020 | 12:33am EDT

27/03/2020

General Announcement::Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY ASSOCIATED COMPANY, FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

Securities

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

27-Mar-2020 12:17:29

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited

Announcement Reference

SG200327OTHRK1K7

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

First Sponsor Group Limited ("FSGL"), an associated company, has on 26 March 2020 released the announcement relating to Extension of Time to hold Annual General Meeting and Revised Record Date for Proposed Final Dividend.

For details, please refer to the announcement released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com

3/26/2020 General Announcement::EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD 2020 AGM AND REVISED RECORD DATE FOR PROPOSED FINAL DI…

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

Securities

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED - KYG3488W1078 - ADN

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD 2020 AGM AND REVISED RECORD

DATE FOR PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

26-Mar-2020 21:51:34

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD 2020 AGM AND REVISED RECORD DATE FOR PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND

Announcement Reference

SG200326OTHRBS2R

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Neo Teck Pheng

Designation

Group Chief Executive Of cer and Executive Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please see attached.

Attachments

FSGL_-_Change_in_Record_Date__AGM_Extension_Waiver_Appl.pdf

Total size =109K MB

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)

(Registration No. AT-195714)

  1. EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
  1. REVISED RECORD DATE FOR PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND
  1. The Board of Directors ("Board") of First Sponsor Group Limited ("Company") refers to:
    1. the regulatory announcement by Singapore Exchange Regulation ("SGX RegCo") on
      27 February 2020 allowing issuers with a 31 December financial year-end, up to 30 June 2020 to hold their annual general meetings to approve their 31 December 2019 ("FY2019") financial results; and
    2. the announcement dated 12 February 2020 ("Previous Record Date Announcement") issued by the Company giving notice of the record date for the proposed final tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend of 1.6 Singapore cents per ordinary share for FY2019 ("Final Dividend").
  3. In light of stricter measures announced by the Ministry of Health on 24 March 2020 and legislative amendments which will be addressed in Parliament in April 2020 in relation to the conduct of meetings, the Board wishes to announce that the Company will be making an application to SGX RegCo for an extension of time to hold its annual general meeting ("AGM") by no later than 30 June 2020. The Company will announce the outcome of the application to SGX RegCo in due course.
  4. In the Previous Record Date Announcement, it was stated, among other things, that:
    1. the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on 23 April 2020 for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the Final Dividend for FY2019 ("Record Date"); and
    2. the Final Dividend, if approved by the members at the AGM, will be paid on or about 8 May 2020 ("Dividend Payment Date").

Given that the Company is proposing to extend the time for holding the AGM, the above Record Date and Dividend Payment Date will no longer apply.

4. The Company will announce the revised record date and dividend payment date in due course.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

Neo Teck Pheng

Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

26 March 2020

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
