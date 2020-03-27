FSGL: Announcement on Extension of time to hold Annual General Meeting and Revised Record Date for Proposed Final Dividend

27/03/2020 General Announcement::Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY ASSOCIATED COMPANY, FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

First Sponsor Group Limited ("FSGL"), an associated company, has on 26 March 2020 released the announcement relating to Extension of Time to hold Annual General Meeting and Revised Record Date for Proposed Final Dividend.

For details, please refer to the announcement released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com