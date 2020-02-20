FSGL: Announcement on Issuance of S$100 Million 3.29% Notes Due 2025 under the S$1 Billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme of FSGL - Listing and Quotation

General Announcement::Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Li... Page 1 of 1
ANNOUNCEMENT BY ASSOCIATED COMPANY, FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
date 2020-02-20
Announcement Sub Title
Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
First Sponsor Group Limited ("FSGL"), an associated company, has on 20 February 2020 released an announcement relating to Issuance of S$100 Million 3.29% Notes Due 2025 under the S$1 Billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme of FSGL - Listing and Quotation.
For details, please refer to the announcement released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com
ISSUANCE OF S$100 MILLION 3.29% NOTES DUE 2025
Date: 20-Feb-2020
Announcement Sub Title
ISSUANCE OF S$100 MILLION 3.29% NOTES DUE 2025
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 24 September 2007)
(Company Registration No. AT-195714)
ISSUANCE OF S$100 MILLION 3.29% NOTES DUE 2025 UNDER THE
S$1,000,000,000 MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME (THE "PROGRAMME") OF
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
Further to the announcement issued on 13 February 2020, First Sponsor Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on 20 February 2020, it issued S$100,000,000 in principal amount of 3.29% fixed rate notes due 2025 (the "Notes") under its Programme.
Approval in-principle has been received from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the Official List of the SGX-ST, and the Notes are expected to be admitted to the Official List of the SGX-ST with effect from 9.00 a.m. on 21 February 2020. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Admission to the Official List of the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Programme, the Notes, the Company and/or its subsidiaries.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Neo Teck Pheng
Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
20 February 2020
Singapore
Disclaimer
