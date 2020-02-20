FSGL: Announcement on Issuance of S$100 Million 3.29% Notes Due 2025 under the S$1 Billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme of FSGL - Listing and Quotation

General Announcement::Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Li... Page 1 of 1

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY ASSOCIATED COMPANY, FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

No

General Announcement

21-Feb-2020 07:52:10

New

Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited

SG200221OTHRS51J

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretary

First Sponsor Group Limited ("FSGL"), an associated company, has on 20 February 2020 released an announcement relating to Issuance of S$100 Million 3.29% Notes Due 2025 under the S$1 Billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme of FSGL - Listing and Quotation.

For details, please refer to the announcement released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com