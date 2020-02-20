Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  City Developments Limited    CTDM   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(CTDM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FSGL: Announcement on Issuance of S$100 Million 3.29% Notes Due 2025 under the S$1 Billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme of FSGL - Listing and Quotation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 07:32pm EST

General Announcement::Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Li... Page 1 of 1

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY ASSOCIATED COMPANY, FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

Securities

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

21-Feb-2020 07:52:10

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited

Announcement Reference

SG200221OTHRS51J

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

First Sponsor Group Limited ("FSGL"), an associated company, has on 20 February 2020 released an announcement relating to Issuance of S$100 Million 3.29% Notes Due 2025 under the S$1 Billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme of FSGL - Listing and Quotation.

For details, please refer to the announcement released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com

General Announcement::ISSUANCE OF S$100 MILLION 3.29% NOTES DUE 2025 Page 1 of 1

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ISSUANCE OF S$100 MILLION 3.29% NOTES DUE 2025

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

Securities

FIRSTSPONS$100M3.29%N250220 - SGXF31207016 - FNJB

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

20-Feb-2020 18:21:59

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

ISSUANCE OF S$100 MILLION 3.29% NOTES DUE 2025

Announcement Reference

SG200220OTHRVSWE

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Neo Teck Pheng

Designation

Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please see attached.

Attachments

FSGL_-_MTN_Series_002_-_Closing_Issuance_Listing_Announcement.pdf

Total size =10K MB

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 24 September 2007)

(Company Registration No. AT-195714)

ISSUANCE OF S$100 MILLION 3.29% NOTES DUE 2025 UNDER THE

S$1,000,000,000 MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME (THE "PROGRAMME") OF

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

Further to the announcement issued on 13 February 2020, First Sponsor Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on 20 February 2020, it issued S$100,000,000 in principal amount of 3.29% fixed rate notes due 2025 (the "Notes") under its Programme.

Approval in-principle has been received from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the Official List of the SGX-ST, and the Notes are expected to be admitted to the Official List of the SGX-ST with effect from 9.00 a.m. on 21 February 2020. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Admission to the Official List of the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Programme, the Notes, the Company and/or its subsidiaries.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Neo Teck Pheng

Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

20 February 2020

Singapore

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 00:31:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
07:32pFSGL : Announcement on Issuance of S$100 Million 3.29% Notes Due 2025 under the ..
PU
07:02pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group ..
PU
02/17GPHC : Announcement on Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 Decemb..
PU
02/13FSGL : Announcement on S$100 Million 3.29% Notes Due 2025 to be issued pursuant ..
PU
02/13GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group ..
PU
02/12FSGL : Announcement on (i) Notice of Record Date for Proposed Final Dividend; (i..
PU
02/12GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Announcements by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group..
PU
02/11CDL : Announcement on Change in Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts
PU
02/11CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : :Announcement on Change in Interest in CD..
PU
01/30CDLHT : Announcement on the Unaudited Financial Statements of CDL Hospitality Tr..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 3 596 M
EBIT 2019 784 M
Net income 2019 582 M
Debt 2019 5 401 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,25x
EV / Sales2020 3,86x
Capitalization 9 867 M
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 12,16  SGD
Last Close Price 10,88  SGD
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED-1.09%7 160
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.45%42 882
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-8.40%39 687
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-8.74%33 080
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-15.30%30 187
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.27%29 031
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group