FSGL: Announcement on Proposed Disposal of FS NL Zuidoost Property 15 B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Netherlands

3. CONSIDERATION

3.1 The consideration for the Disposal ("Consideration") shall be the aggregate of:

approximately €108.1 million (approximately S$163.0 million) (which is equal to the JLL €112.8M Valuation less the agreed value of all unpaid current and future rent incentives granted by NLP15 to the tenants of Oliphant) (" Agreed Commercial Value "); the amount of cash (including any cash equivalents and cash at banks) of NLP15 at Completion (" Cash "); and the working capital of NLP15 at Completion (" Working Capital "),

to be reduced by:

an amount equal to 75% of the deferred tax liability associated with the difference between the Agreed Commercial Value and the tax book value of the Property at Completion as agreed between the Vendor and the Purchaser of €60.4 million (approximately S$91.1 million); and the amount owed by NLP15 to FS Euro Capital Limited (" FS Euro "), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, at Completion (" Debt ") under a loan agreement dated 21 September 2017 entered into between NLP15 and FS Euro pursuant to which FS Euro agreed to extend a loan of a principal amount of up to approximately €44.8 million (approximately S$67.5 million) to NLP15. The Agreed Commercial Value and the Consideration were arrived at after arm's length negotiations, on a willing-buyer and willing-seller basis, taking into account, among others, the JLL €112.8M Valuation and the current property market conditions in the Netherlands. Pursuant to the S&P Agreement, the Purchaser shall pay in cash:

approximately €55.3 million (approximately S$83.4 million) (which is the estimated Consideration based on pre-Completion estimates of the levels of Cash, Working Capital and Debt) (" Estimated Consideration ") less €5.8 million (approximately S$8.7 million) (" Deferred Works Amount ") within two months of Completion; and the Deferred Works Amount within ten business days after the Purchaser and the Vendor have acknowledged in writing that the Additional Development Works have been completed.

The acknowledgment referred to in paragraph 3.3(b) above shall be given after the final hand- over to NLP15 of the Parking Garage has occurred pursuant to the construction agreement between NLP15 and the contractor in relation to the Additional Development Works and has been approved by the Vendor in accordance with the S&P Agreement.

Pursuant to the S&P Agreement, the Vendor has agreed to bear the costs of the Additional Development Works.

3.4 Post-Completion, the actual Consideration shall be computed based on the actual Cash, Working Capital and Debt set out in the completion accounts to be prepared post-Completion ("Actual Consideration"). Any difference between the Actual Consideration and the Estimated Consideration shall be settled accordingly within two months of Completion or ten business days from the date on which the calculation of the Actual Consideration is finally agreed or determined in accordance with the S&P Agreement, whichever is later.