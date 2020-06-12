FSGL: Announcement on Repurchase of 3.29% Notes Due 2025 under the S$1 Billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme of FSGL

For details, please refer to the announcement released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 24 September 2007)

(Company Registration No. AT-195714)

REPURCHASE OF 3.29% NOTES DUE 2025 UNDER THE S$1,000,000,000 MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME ("PROGRAMME") OF FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

First Sponsor Group Limited ("Company", and collectively with its subsidiaries, "Group") refers to the S$100,000,000 in principal amount of 3.29% fixed rate notes due 2025 ("Notes") which were issued in February 2020 pursuant to the Programme. The Company wishes to announce that, on 11 June 2020, Wenjiang (BVI) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, repurchased S$22,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes, representing 22.0% of the total principal amount outstanding, from unrelated third parties, for an aggregate consideration of S$22,253,109 by way of a married deal.

The repurchased Notes will be held by the Group until resold at the Group's discretion or redeemed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes. Therefore, after the repurchase, S$100,000,000 in principal amount of the Notes remain outstanding.

The repurchase of the Notes was funded by the utilization of committed bank credit facilities with a lower cost of funding compared to the Notes and is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

None of the directors and, to the best of the knowledge of the directors, none of the controlling shareholders of the Company, has any interest, direct or indirect (other than through their shareholdings in the Company, if any), in the repurchase.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Neo Teck Pheng

Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

12 June 2020

Singapore