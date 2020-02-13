FSGL: Announcement on S$100 Million 3.29% Notes Due 2025 to be issued pursuant to the S$1 Billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme of FSGL

For details, please refer to the announcement released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com

First Sponsor Group Limited ("FSGL"), an associated company, has on 13 February 2020 released an announcement relating to S$100 Million 3.29% Notes Due 2025 to be issued pursuant to the S$1 Billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme of FSGL.

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 24 September 2007)

(Company Registration No. AT-195714)

S$100 MILLION 3.29% NOTES DUE 2025 TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO THE

S$1,000,000,000 MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME OF FIRST SPONSOR

GROUP LIMITED (THE "PROGRAMME")

First Sponsor Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on 13 February 2020, it launched and priced S$100 million in principal amount of 3.29% notes due 2025 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be issued under the Company's Programme established on 15 May 2015. DBS Bank Ltd. has been appointed as the sole dealer for the offering of the Notes.

The principal terms of the Notes are as follows:

Issue Size: S$100 million Issue Price: 100% of the principal amount of the Notes Interest: 3.29% per annum payable semi-annually in arrear Maturity Date: 5 years from the date of issue

The Notes are currently expected to be issued on 20 February 2020 and listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on the market day after such issue.

The Notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the Company and shall at all times rank pari passu, without any preference or priority among themselves, and pari passu with all other present and future unsecured obligations (other than subordinated obligations and priorities created by law) of the Company.

The terms and conditions of the Notes provide that if a Change of Control Event (as defined below) occurs, the holders of the Notes shall have the option to redeem such Note(s) at par, together with interest accrued to the date fixed for redemption.

For the purposes of the above, a "Change of Control Event" occurs when any person or persons acting together (other than an Existing Substantial Shareholder) acquires Control of the Company; "Control" means the acquisition or control of more than 50.1 per cent. of the voting rights of the issued share capital of the Company; and "Existing Substantial Shareholder" means any person who has a substantial shareholding (such term having the meaning ascribed to it in the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore (the "SFA")) in the Company as at 15 May 2015 and, after 15 May 2015, the reference to "any person" shall also include the subsidiaries of such person.

The Notes are offered by the Company in Singapore pursuant to exemptions invoked under Sections 274, 275 and/or any other applicable provision of the SFA.

