FSGL: Announcement on (i) Notice of Record Date for Proposed Final Dividend; (ii) Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019; and (iii) Change in subsidiaries and associated company

First Sponsor Group Limited ("FSGL"), an associated company, has on 12 February 2020 released the following announcements:- Notice of Record Date for Proposed Final Dividend; Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 together with Press Release and Investor Presentation Slides; and Change in subsidiaries and associated company. For details, please refer to the announcements released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/2AJ5VX02AJEASFGN/2d6edf377aae721... 2/12/2020 2/12/2020 Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory Issuer & Securities Issuer/ Manager FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED Security FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED - KYG3488W1078 - ADN Announcement Details Announcement Title Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution Date &Time of Broadcast 12-Feb-2020 07:17:08 Status New Corporate Action Reference SG200212DVCA4TWF Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Neo Teck Pheng Designation Group Chief Executive Of cer and Executive Director Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable Value 11 Dividend/ Distribution Type Final Financial Year End 31/12/2019 Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.016 Event Narrative Narrative Type Narrative Text Additional Text Please refer to the attached Notice of Record Date. Event Dates CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION::MANDATORY https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/6YJWUXGR7FQPVDKR/a3cd7cc87f0987bddb0525b91dccbaf6d55c6af96c2a0413ac9409d… 1/2 2/12/2020 Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory Record Date and Time 23/04/2020 17:00:00 Ex Date 22/04/2020 Dividend Details Payment Type Tax Exempted (1-tier) Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.016 Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.016 Pay Date 08/05/2020 Gross Rate Status Actual Rate Attachments FSGL_-_Notice_of_Record_Date.pdf Total size =105K MB Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/6YJWUXGR7FQPVDKR/a3cd7cc87f0987bddb0525b91dccbaf6d55c6af96c2a0413ac9409d… 2/2 FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) (Registration No. AT-195714) NOTICE OF RECORD DATE FOR PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of First Sponsor Group Limited ("Company") will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on 23 April 2020 for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the proposed final tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend of 1.6 Singapore cents per ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ("Final Dividend"). Shareholders who are Depositors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289)) and whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares in the capital of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on 23 April 2020 will be entitled to the Final Dividend. In respect of shareholders who are not Depositors, duly completed and stamped registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (a business division of Tricor Singapore Pte. Ltd.), at 80 Robinson Road, #02-00 Singapore 068898, up to 5.00 p.m. on 23 April 2020 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the Final Dividend. The proposed dividend, if approved by the members at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid on or about 8 May 2020. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED Neo Teck Pheng Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 12 February 2020 2/12/2020 Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::FULL YEARLY RESULTS Issuer & Securities Issuer/ Manager FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED Securities FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED - KYG3488W1078 - ADN Stapled Security No Announcement Details Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement Date &Time of Broadcast 12-Feb-2020 07:17:50 Status New Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results Announcement Reference SG200212OTHR476Q Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Neo Teck Pheng Designation Group Chief Executive Of cer and Executive Director Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached. Additional Details For Financial Period Ended 31/12/2019 Attachments FSGL_-_4Q2019_Results_Announcement.pdf FSGL_-_4Q2019_Press_Release.pdf FSGL_-_4Q2019_Investor_Presentation.pdf Total size =5889K MB https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/C82EPRLRRPQXX7CQ/4f527b4ea5732e2667735d2e5ddd1d30cedb200e2ae5cd83488b2e… 1/1 FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) (Registration No. AT-195714) __________________________________________________________________________________________ UNAUDITED FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 __________________________________________________________________________________________ PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS 1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, for the group, together with comparative statements for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. Revenue Cost of sales Gross profit Administrative expenses Selling expenses Other (expenses)/ income (net) Other gains (net) Results from operating activities Finance income Finance costs Net finance income Share of after-tax profit of associates and joint ventures Profit before tax Tax expense Profit for the period/year Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company Non-controlling interests Profit for the period/year Earnings per share (cents) basic

diluted The Group Fourth quarter ended 31 December 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 149,793 131,952 (75,565) (61,960) 74,228 69,992 (9,694) (8,587) (4,023) (1,885) (53,918) 2,316 36,656 1,155 43,249 62,991 8,697 4,577 (8,274) (2,605) 423 1,972 51,363 8,667 95,035 73,630 (10,420)

94,068 63,210 94,910 58,238 4,972

94,068 63,210

11.75 8.73 8.62 7.32 Incr / (Decr) % 13.5 22.0 6.1 12.9 113.4 n.m. 3,073.7 (31.3) 90.0 217.6 (78.5) 492.6 29.1 (90.7) 48.8 63.0 n.m. 48.8 34.6 17.8 The Group Full year ended Incr / 31 December (Decr) 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 % 319,164 277,361 15.1 (130,129) (115,861) 12.3 189,035 161,500 17.0 (38,206) (27,997) 36.5 (9,609) (7,782) 23.5 (61,940) 3,257 n.m. 42,827 2,838 1,409.1 122,107 131,816 (7.4) 23,798 17,132 38.9 (22,928) (9,902) 131.5 870 7,230 (88.0) 71,222 5,502 1,194.5 194,199 144,548 34.3 (28,623) (26,298) 8.8 165,576 118,250 40.0 167,088 113,008 47.9 (1,512) 5,242 n.m. 165,576 118,250 40.0 21.64 16.72 29.4 17.12 15.02 14.0 n.m.: not meaningful Page 1 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income The Group The Group Fourth quarter ended Full year ended 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 Profit for the period/year 94,068 63,210 165,576 118,250 Other comprehensive income Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences on financial statements arising from liquidation of foreign subsidiaries reclassified to profit or loss - 1,187 - 1,187 Share of translation differences on financial statements of foreign associates and joint ventures, net of tax (2,723) (652) (7,543) (1,589) Translation differences on financial statements of foreign subsidiaries, net of tax 1,712 (652) (23,213) (22,464) Translation differences on monetary items forming part of net investment in foreign subsidiaries, net of tax (28) (1,308) (1,496) (1,486) Other comprehensive income for the period/year, net of tax (1,039) (1,425) (32,252) (24,352) Total comprehensive income for the period/year 93,029 61,785 133,324 93,898 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 94,396 57,026 135,608 88,912 Non-controlling interests (1,367) 4,759 (2,284) 4,986 Total comprehensive income for the period/year 93,029 61,785 133,324 93,898 Page 2 Notes to the Group's Income Statement: Profit before tax includes the following: The Group The Group Fourth quarter ended Full year ended 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 Other gains/(losses) comprise: Gain/(loss) on disposal of: - assets held-for-sale 1,582 904 7,710 6,253 - a subsidiary 35,516 1 35,516 1 - investment properties 66 231 679 272 - other investments -* - 76 - - property, plant and equipment (3) (1) (14) (1) Impairment loss on assets held- for-sale (481) (381) (481) (4,088) Loss on deconsolidation of a subsidiary (24) - (637) - Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries (net) - (85) - (85) Property, plant and equipment written off -* (1) (22) (1) Others - 487 - 487 Profit before tax includes the following (expenses)/income: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (3,016) (828) (10,356) (6,172) Exchange gain/(loss) (net) 2,911 (13,632) (27,374) (26,248) Fair value (loss)/gain on: - derivative assets/ liabilities (net) (2,343) 14,368 24,786 30,761 - investment properties (net) 1,918 6,930 1,918 6,930 - other investments 78 12,850 528 12,850 Hotel base stocks written off 2 - (495) - Hotel pre-opening expenses (158) - (937) - Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment (46,160) (14,053) (46,160) (14,053) Interest expense on lease liabilities (817) - (3,338) - Write down of development properties (1,915) (3,153) (1,915) (3,153) * Amount less than S$1,000 Page 3 1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year. Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Investment properties Subsidiaries Interests in associates and joint ventures Derivative assets Other investments Deferred tax assets Trade and other receivables Current assets Development properties Inventories Trade and other receivables Assets held-for-sale Derivative assets Other investments Cash and cash equivalents Total assets Equity Share capital Reserves Equity attributable to owners of the Company Perpetual convertible capital securities Non-controlling interests Total equity Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings Derivative liabilities Other payables Lease liabilities Deferred tax liabilities The Group As at As at 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 345,847 170,435 94,827 259,135 - - 298,062 80,817 28,778 19,385 74,594 78,131 43,470 33,387 786,935 660,948 1,672,513 1,302,238 390,046 356,890 550215 353,168 505,887 18,285 51,610 12,545- 39,262

313,389 125,711 1,087,983 1,079,575 2,760,496 2,381,813 101,251 81,405 1,320,670 1,069,091 1,421,921 1,150,496 146,548 161,285 30,120 11,713 1,598,589 1,323,494 369,943 641,390 2,7175,564 49,431 12,527 69,358- 7,2028,638 498,651 668,119 The Company As at As at 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 950 306 - - 774,562 720,981 9,680 9,669 28,778 19,385 - - - - 860,557 779,204 1,674,527 1,529,545 - - - - 483,451 389,902 - - 12,545 - - - 22,629 18,139 518,625 408,041 2,193,152 1,937,586 101,251 81,405 1,080,079 868,766 1,181,330 950,171 146,548 161,285 - - 1,327,878 1,111,456 369,943 604,732 2,717 5,564 - - 466 - - - 373,126 610,296 Page 4 The Group The Company As at As at As at As at 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 251,220 45,338 251,220 45,338 Current tax payable 61,925 36,994 1,914 30 Trade and other payables 307,085 138,381 238,858 170,466 Contract liabilities 39,288 161,279 - - Receipts in advance 1,349 8,208 - - Lease liabilities 2,389 - 156 - 663,256 390,200 492,148 215,834 Total liabilities 1,161,907 1,058,319 865,274 826,130 Total equity and liabilities 2,760,496 2,381,813 2,193,152 1,937,586 1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of the Group's borrowings and debt securities. The Group's net borrowings refer to aggregate borrowings from banks and financial institutions, after deducting cash and cash equivalents and structured deposits. Unamortised balance of transaction costs have not been deducted from the gross borrowings. The Group As at As at 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 Unsecured - repayable within one year 251,220 45,338 - repayable after one year 369,943 604,732 Total 621,163 650,070 Secured - repayable within one year - - - repayable after one year - 36,658 Total - 36,658 Grand total 621,163 686,728 Gross borrowings 628,931 695,719 Less: (i) cash and cash equivalents (313,389) (125,711) (ii) other investments (current) Note 1 - (39,262) Net borrowings 315,542 530,746 Note 1 Other investments (current) relate to principal-guaranteed structured deposits placed with financial institutions. Details of any collateral The secured borrowing as at 31 December 2018 was secured by a mortgage on a subsidiary's investment property, assignment of its bank accounts, lease receivables and insurance proceeds (where applicable). Page 5 1(c) A statement of cash flows (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. The Group The Group Fourth quarter ended Full year ended 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period/year 94,068 63,210 165,576 118,250 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 3,016 828 10,356 6,172 Fair value loss/(gain) on: - derivative assets/ liabilities (net) 2,343 (14,368) (24,786) (30,761) - investment properties (1,918) (6,930) (1,918) (6,930) - other investments (78) (12,850) (528) (12,850) Finance income (8,697) (4,577) (23,798) (17,132) Finance costs 8,274 2,605 22,928 9,902 Impairment loss on: - assets held-for-sale 481 381 481 4,088 - property, plant and equipment 46,160 14,053 46,160 14,053 (Gain)/loss on disposal of: - assets held-for-sale (1,582) (904) (7,710) (6,253) - a subsidiary (35,516) (1) (35,516) (1) - investment properties (net) (66) (231) (679) (272) - other investments -* - (76) - - property, plant and equipment 3 1 14 1 Loss on deconsolidation of a subsidiary 24 - 637 - Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries (net) - 85 - 85 Property, plant and equipment written off -* 1 22 1 Write down of development properties 1,915 3,153 1,915 3,153 Share of after-tax profit of associates and joint ventures (51,363) (8,667) (71,222) (5,502) Tax expense 967 10,420 28,623 26,298 58,031 46,209 110,479 102,302 Changes in: Development properties 28,524 38,477 5,346 24,172 Inventories (245) (6) (95) (42) Trade and other receivables 496,531 (87,550) 68,410 (458,197) Trade and other payables (482,744) (84,481) 72,839 (126,488) Contract liabilities (86,459) (86,635) (119,784) (12,226) Loans and borrowings (39,352) 4,709 1,122 128,173 Cash (used in)/generated from operations (25,714) (169,277) 138,317 (342,306) Interest received 15,751 22,351 50,517 80,705 Interest paid (3,060) (4,513) (21,272) (13,054) Tax paid (2,349) (3,477) (9,240) (22,074) Net cash (used in)/ generated from operating activities (15,372) (154,916) 158,322 (296,729) * Amount less than S$1,000 Page 6 The Group The Group Fourth quarter ended Full year ended 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired 840 - (156,770) - Repayment from/(advances to) associates (net) 1,833 19,501 (86,867) - Deconsolidation of a subsidiary 1 - (2,322) - Decrease in/(placement of) other investments 239,391 47,348 36,754 (1,427) Deposits received in respect of assets held-for-sale (25) 965 4,102 6,839 Dividends received from associate - - - 18,295 Dividends received from a joint venture 325 - 757 - Interest received 11,416 4,914 22,543 15,366 Repayment from third parties - 1,235 - - Loan to a non-controlling interests 194 - (31,929) - Payment for acquisition of other investments - (3,395) (357) (3,395) Payment for additions to: - investment properties 22 (4,559) (4,976) (15,851) - property, plant and equipment (18,640) (276) (37,482) (421) Payment for investments in associates and joint ventures (37) (15,638) (81,242) (36,778) Proceeds from disposal of: - investment properties 993 1,528 10,041 3,278 - property, plant and equipment 1 34 1 68 - assets held-for-sale 5,587 5,199 43,286 29,665 - a subsidiary, net of cash disposed 73,003 - 73,003 -* - other investments 137 - 3,372 - Return of capital from an associate - - - 5,369 Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 315,041 56,856 (208,086) 21,008 * Amount less than S$1,000 Page 7 The Group The Group Fourth quarter ended Full year ended 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 Cash flows from financing activities Advances from associates (net) 11,693 13,312 120,261 3,009 Distributions to PCCS holders (2,962) (4,541) (3,478) (4,541) Dividends paid to the owners of the Company - - (19,078) (14,271) Interest paid (7,729) (1,565) (15,665) (5,038) Loan from an affiliate of a non- controlling interest (283) - 46,679 - Payment of lease liabilities (1,299) - (5,422) - Payment of transaction costs related to: - borrowings - (528) (2,838) (3,153) - PCCS - - (1,200) (672) Proceeds from issuance of PCCS - - 147,649 162,199 Redemption of PCCS - - (952) - Proceeds from bank borrowings 288,156 18,974 611,205 293,551 Repayment of bank borrowings (362,432) (9,171) (632,633) (345,950) Net cash (used in)/from financing activities (74,856) 16,481 244,528 85,134 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 224,813 (81,579) 194,764 (190,587) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period/year 93,380 206,371 125,711 319,298 Effect of exchange rate changes on balances held in foreign currencies (4,804) 919 (7,086) (3,000) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period/year 313,389 125,711 313,389 125,711 Page 8 1(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. Group At 1 January 2019, as previously stated Adjustment on initial recognition of IFRS 16 Adjusted balance at 1 January 2019 Total comprehensive income for the year Profit for the year Other comprehensive income Share of translation differences on financial statements of foreign associates and joint ventures, net of tax Translation differences on financial statements of foreign subsidiaries, net of tax Translation differences on monetary items forming part of net investment in foreign subsidiaries, net of tax Total other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income for the year Total Foreign attributable Perpetual currency to equity convertible Non- Share Share Statutory Capital Distributable translation Retained holders of capital controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings the Company securities interests equity S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 81,405 9,821 36,607 245 655,029 12,854 354,535 1,150,496 161,285 11,713 1,323,494 - - - - - - (1,965) (1,965) - - (1,965) 81,405 9,821 36,607 245 655,029 12,854 352,570 1,148,531 161,285 11,713 1,321,529 - - - - - - 167,088 167,088 - (1,512) 165,576 - - - - - (7,543) - (7,543) - - (7,543) - - - - - (22,441) - (22,441) - (772) (23,213) - - - - - (1,496) - (1,496) - - (1,496) - - - - - (31,480) - (31,480) - (772) (32,252) - - - - - (31,480) 167,088 135,608 - (2,284) 133,324 Page 9 Transaction with owners, recognised directly in equity Contributions by and distributions to owners Dividends paid to the owners of the Company Issuance of new shares pursuant to conversion of perpetual convertible capital securities ("PCCS") Distributions of PCCS Redemption of PCCS Issuance of PCCS PCCS issue expenses Transfer to statutory reserves Total contributions by and distributions to owners Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries Acquisition of subsidiaries with non- controlling interests Derecognition of a subsidiary with non- controlling interests Total changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries Total transactions with owners At 31 December 2019 Total Foreign attributable Perpetual currency to equity convertible Non- Share Share Statutory Capital Distributable translation Retained holders of capital controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings the Company securities interests equity S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 - - - - - - (19,078) (19,078) - - (19,078) 19,846 140,492 - - - - - 160,338 (160,338) - - - - - - - - (3,478) (3,478) - - (3,478) - - - - - - - - (948) - (948) - - - - - - - - 147,649 - 147,649 - - - - - - - - (1,100) - (1,100) - - 3,352 - - - (3,352) - - - - 19,846 140,492 3,352 - - - (25,908) 137,782 (14,737) - 123,045 - - - - - - - - - 32,373 32,373 - - - - - - - - - (11,682) (11,682) - - - - - - - - - 20,691 20,691 19,846 140,492 3,352 - - - (25,908) 137,782 (14,737) 20,691 143,736 101,251 150,313 39,959 245 655,029 (18,626) 493,750 1,421,921 146,548 30,120 1,598,589 Page 10 Total Foreign attributable Perpetual currency to equity convertible Non- Share Share Statutory Capital Distributable Fair value translation Retained holders of capital controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings the Company securities interests equity S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 Group At 1 January 2018, as previously stated 73,640 9,609 33,447 225 662,764 (3,949) 36,950 267,468 1,080,154 - 6,727 1,086,881 Impact of adoption of IFRS 9 - - - - - 3,949 - (3,949) - - - - At 1 January 2018, as restated 73,640 9,609 33,447 225 662,764 - 36,950 263,519 1,080,154 - 6,727 1,086,881 Total comprehensive income for the year Profit for the year - - - - - - - 113,008 113,008 - 5,242 118,250 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation differences on financial statements arising from liquidation of foreign subsidiaries reclassified to profit or loss - - - - - - 1,187 - 1,187 - - 1,187 Share of translation differences on financial statements of foreign associates and joint ventures, net of tax - - - - - - (1,589) - (1,589) - - (1,589) Translation differences on financial statements of foreign subsidiaries, net of tax - - - - - - (22,208) - (22,208) - (256) (22,464) Translation differences on monetary items forming part of net investment in foreign subsidiaries, net of tax - - - - - - (1,486) - (1,486) - - (1,486) Total other comprehensive income - - - - - - (24,096) - (24,096) - (256) (24,352) Total comprehensive income for the year - - - - - - (24,096) 113,008 88,912 - 4,986 93,898 Page 11 Total Foreign attributable Perpetual currency to equity convertible Non- Share Share Statutory Capital Distributable Fair value translation Retained holders of capital controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings the Company securities interests equity S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 Transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity Contributions by and distributions to owners Dividends paid to the owners of the Company - - - - - - - (14,271) (14,271) - - (14,271) Issuance of bonus shares 7,735 - - - (7,735) - - - - - - - Issuance of PCCS - - - - - - - - - 162,199 - 162,199 PCCS issue expenses - - - - - - - - - (672) - (672) Distributions to PCCS holders - - - - - - - (4,541) (4,541) - - (4,541) Issuance of new shares pursuant to conversion of PCCS 30 212 - - - - - - 242 (242) - - Liquidation of subsidiaries - - (2,588) 20 - - - 2,568 - - - - Transfer to statutory reserves - - 5,748 - - - - (5,748) - - - - Total contributions by and distributions to owners 7,765 212 3,160 20 (7,735) - - (21,992) (18,570) 161,285 - 142,715 Total transactions with owners of the Company 7,765 212 3,160 20 (7,735) - - (21,992) (18,570) 161,285 - 142,715 At 31 December 2018 81,405 9,821 36,607 245 655,029 - 12,854 354,535 1,150,496 161,285 11,713 1,323,494 Page 12 The Company At 1 January 2019, as previously stated Adjustment on initial recognition of IFRS 16 Adjusted balance at 1 January 2019 Total comprehensive income for the year Profit for the year Total comprehensive income for the year Transaction with owners, recognised directly in equity Contribution by and distributions to owners Dividends paid to the owners of the Company Issuance of new shares pursuant to conversion of PCCS Distributions of PCCS Redemption of PCCS Issuance of PCCS PCCS issue expenses Total contributions by and distributions to owners Total transactions with owners of the Company At 31 December 2019 Total Perpetual attributable to equity holders convertible Share Capital Distributable Retained of the capital Total capital Share premium reserve reserve earnings Company securities equity S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 81,405 10,033 (5,988) 655,029 209,692 950,171 161,285 1,111,456 - - - - (9) (9) - (9) 81,405 10,033 (5,988) 655,029 209,683 950,162 161,285 1,111,447 - - - - 93,393 93,393 - 93,393 - - - - 93,393 93,393 - 93,393 - - - - (19,085) (19,085) - (19,085) 19,846 140,492 - - - 160,338 (160,338) - - - - - (3,478) (3,478) - (3,478) - - - - - - (948) (948) - - - - - - 147,649 147,649 - - - - - - (1,100) (1,100) 19,846 140,492 - - (22,563) 137,775 (14,737) 123,038 19,846 140,492 - - (22,563) 137,775 (14,737) 123,038 101,251 150,525 (5,988) 655,029 280,513 1,181,330 146,548 1,327,878 Page 13 Total attributable Perpetual to equity convertible Share Share Capital Distributable Retained holders of capital capital premium reserve reserve earnings the Company securities Total equity S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 The Company At 1 January 2018 73,640 9,821 (5,988) 662,764 140,470 880,707 - 880,707 Total comprehensive income for the year Profit for the year - - - - 88,037 88,037 - 88,037 Total comprehensive income for the year - - - - 88,037 88,037 - 88,037 Transaction with owners, recognised directly in equity Contribution by and distributions to owners Dividends paid to the owners of the Company - - - - (14,274) (14,274) - (14,274) Issuance of bonus shares 7,735 - - (7,735) - - - - Issuance of PCCS - - - - - - 162,199 162,199 PCCS issue expenses - - - - - - (672) (672) Distributions of PCCS - - - - (4,541) (4,541) - (4,541) Issuance of new shares pursuant to conversion of PCCS 30 212 - - - 242 (242) - Total contributions by and distributions to owners 7,765 212 - (7,735) (18,815) (18,573) 161,285 142,712 Total transactions with owners of the Company 7,765 212 - (7,735) (18,815) (18,573) 161,285 142,712 At 31 December 2018 81,405 10,033 (5,988) 655,029 209,692 950,171 161,285 1,111,456 Page 14 1(d)(ii) Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State also the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, as well as the number of shares held as treasury shares, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. Number of Shares Share Capital (S$'000) Balance at 1 October 2019 and 31 December 2019 795,384,155 101,251 The total number of issued ordinary shares excluding treasury shares as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 was 795,384,155 and 649,015,668 respectively. As at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018, a subsidiary of the Company held 307,682 ordinary shares, representing 0.04% and 0.05% of the Company's total number of issued ordinary shares on the two dates respectively. As at 31 December 2018, pursuant to the rights issue of up to S$162.2 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.98% Series 1 Perpetual Convertible Capital Securities ("PCCS 1") in the denomination of S$1.10 for each PCCS 1, 147,234,050 PCCS 1 were outstanding. Assuming (a) full conversion of the PCCS 1 and no adjustments to the conversion price of S$1.10, an aggregate of 147,357,237 new ordinary shares will be issued, which will increase the total number of issued ordinary shares at 31 December 2018 to 796,249,718. The outstanding PCCS 1 were fully redeemed by the Company on 14 June 2019. There were no warrants outstanding at 31 December 2018. As at 31 December 2019, pursuant to the 2019 Rights Issue1 on 31 May 2019, 113,576,237 PCCS 2 and 192,797,846 warrants were outstanding. Assuming (a) full conversion of the PCCS 2 and no adjustments to the conversion price of S$1.30 and (b) full exercise of the warrants and no adjustments to the exercise price of S$1.30, an aggregate of 306,374,083 new ordinary shares will be issued, which will increase the total number of issued ordinary shares to 1,101,758,238. As at 31 December 2019, a subsidiary of the Company held 30,768 warrants (31 December 2018: Nil). The Company did not hold any treasury shares as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018. 1(d)(iii) To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year. The total number of issued ordinary shares excluding treasury shares as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 was 795,384,155 and 649,015,668 respectively. 2019 Rights Issue refers to the rights issue of up to S$147.6 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.98% Series 2 Perpetual

Convertible Capital Securities ("PCCS 2") in the denomination of S$1.30 for each PCCS 2, on the basis of one PCCS 2 for every seven existing ordinary shares, at an issue price of S$1.30 for each PCCS 2, with up to 113,576,237 free detachable warrants, on the basis of one warrant for every one PCCS 2 subscribed for. 79,221,609 warrants were also allotted and issued on 31 May 2019, on the basis of one warrant for every ten existing ordinary shares, pursuant to a bonus issue. Page 15 1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on. There were no sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares during the three months ended 31 December 2019. Whether the figures have been audited or reviewed, and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice.

The figures have neither been audited nor reviewed by our auditors. Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any qualifications or emphasis of a matter).

Not applicable. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied.

Except as disclosed in Note 5 below, the Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the financial statements for the current reporting period as that of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change.

The Group adopted various new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations that are effective for the financial period beginning on 1 January 2019.

IFRS 16 Leases

In particular, the Group adopted IFRS 16 Leases from 1 January 2019.

IFRS 16 introduces a single, on-balance sheet lease accounting model for lessees. A lessee recognises a right-of-use ("ROU") asset representing its right to use the underlying asset and a lease liability representing its obligation to make lease payments. Lessor accounting remains unchanged i.e. lessors continue to classify leases as finance or operating leases.

For leases which the Group is a lessee, the Group is required to recognise new assets and liabilities for its portfolio of operating leases. The nature of expenses related to those leases has changed because the Group will recognise a depreciation charge for ROU assets and interest expense on lease liabilities.

Previously, the Group recognised operating lease expense on a straight-line basis over the term of the leases, and recognised assets and liabilities only to the extent that there was a timing difference between actual lease payments and the expense recognised.

The Group has recognised ROU assets of S$78,293,000 and lease liabilities of S$80,258,000, with a corresponding decrease in retained earnings of S$1,965,000 as at 1 January 2019. Page 16 6. Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends. Fourth quarter ended Full year ended 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 Earnings per share (cents) - basic 11.75 8.73 21.64 16.72 - diluted 8.62 7.32 17.12 15.02 Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (S$'000) 93,429 56,613 163,610 108,467 Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders and PCCS holders (S$'000) 94,910 58,238 167,088 113,008 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue: 795,076,473 2 648,638,117 2 756,097,371 2 648,717,196 2 - basic - diluted 1,101,450,556 2 795,792,218 2 975,932,309 2 752,440,409 2 7. Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the:- current financial period reported on; and immediately preceding financial year. The Group The Company As at As at As at As at 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net asset value per ordinary share (cents) 197.27 202.21 166.95 171.25 Number of issued ordinary shares 795,076,473 2 648,707,986 2 (excluding treasury 795,384,155 649,015,668 shares) Excludes 307,682 shares in the Company held by a subsidiary which are accounted for as treasury shares in the consolidated financial statements of the Group in accordance with IAS 32 Financial Instruments: Presentation. Page 17 8. A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the group's business. It must include a discussion of the following:- any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and Group performance Revenue and cost of sales The breakdown of our revenue (net of business tax/value added tax) for the period under review is as follows: Fourth quarter ended Full year ended 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 Revenue from sale of properties 101,521 96,705 159,976 139,336 Rental income from investment properties 3,170 3,794 11,082 13,732 Hotel operations 18,307 11,218 60,681 41,953 Revenue from property financing 26,795 20,235 87,425 82,340 Total 149,793 131,952 319,164 277,361 4Q 2019 vs 4Q 2018 Revenue increased by S$17.8 million or 13.5%, from S$132.0 million in 4Q 2018 to S$149.8 million in 4Q 2019. This was due mainly to the increase in revenue from hotel operations, property financing and revenue from sale of properties of S$7.1 million, S$6.6 million and S$4.7 million respectively. The decrease was partially offset by lower rental income from investment properties of S$0.6 million. Revenue from sale of properties is recognised when the construction of the properties has been completed and ready for delivery to the purchasers pursuant to the sale and purchase agreements and collectability of related receivables is reasonably assured. The increase in revenue from sale of properties in 4Q 2019 compared to 4Q 2018 was due mainly to the recognition of revenue from a higher number of residential units in the Chengdu Millennium Waterfront project (4Q 2019: 864 residential units, 4Q 2018: 502 residential units). Revenue from property financing increased by S$6.6 million or 32.8%, from S$20.2 million in 4Q 2018 to S$26.8 million in 4Q 2019. The increase was due mainly to the net penalty interest income of S$4.0 million (RMB20.4 million) recognised in 4Q 2019 in relation to the successful enforcement action on the Case 1 PRC defaulted loan, S$3.3 million increase in PRC consultancy income for the period, and S$1.0 million increase in revenue from European property financing. Revenue from hotel operations increased by S$7.1 million or 63.2%, from S$11.2 million in 4Q 2018 to S$18.3 million in 4Q 2019. The significant increase was due mainly to a full quarter's contribution from the 340-room Westin Bellevue Dresden Hotel which the Group acquired a 94.9% equity interest via a share deal in late March 2019, as well as the 193-room Hampton by Hilton Utrecht Centraal Station in the Netherlands which commenced operations in June 2019. The hotel in Dresden has since been rebranded as Bilderberg Bellevue Hotel Dresden in January 2020. Page 18 Cost of sales comprise mainly land costs, development expenditure and cost adjustments (if any), borrowing costs, hotel-related depreciation charge and rental expense, and other related expenditure. Cost of sales increased by S$13.6 million or 22.0%, from S$62.0 million in 4Q 2018 to S$75.6 million in 4Q 2019. The increase in revenue recognised from sale of properties had led to a quarter-on-quarter increase in related cost of sales of S$10.2 million and higher cost of sales incurred in respect of the hotel operations of S$3.8 million. The increase was partially offset by the lower cost of sales incurred in respect of property financing of S$0.2 million. The Group's gross profit increased by S$4.2 million or 6.1%, from S$70.0 million in 4Q 2018 to S$74.2 million in 4Q 2019. The increase was due mainly to higher gross profit from property financing of S$6.8 million and hotel operations of S$3.3 million in 4Q 2019. This was partially offset by lower gross profit from sale of properties and rental income from investment properties of S$5.3 million and S$0.5 million respectively. The Group's gross profit margin declined slightly from 53.0% for 4Q 2018 to 49.6% for 4Q 2019. Administrative expenses Administrative expenses comprise mainly staff costs, rental expenses and depreciation charge in relation to non-hotel assets, professional fees, and other expenses such as office, telecommunications and travelling expenses, stamp duties and other indirect PRC taxes. Administrative expenses increased by S$1.1 million or 12.9%, from S$8.6 million to S$9.7 million. This was due mainly to the consolidation of a full quarter's results of the Bilderberg Bellevue Hotel Dresden. Selling expenses Selling expenses comprise mainly staff costs of the Group's sales and marketing staff, advertising and promotion expenses, sales commissions paid to external sales agents and other related expenses. Selling expenses increased by S$2.1 million or 113.4%, from S$1.9 million to S$4.0 million. This was mainly attributable to the costs incurred for the set-up of the temporary sales office and show units, and other promotional expenses incurred in respect of the 60%-owned Pinnacle Chang'an project. Other (expenses)/income (net) In 4Q 2019, the Group recorded other expenses of S$53.9 million which comprised mainly impairment loss in respect of the Crowne Plaza Chengdu Wenjiang and the adjoining hotspring of S$46.2 million in aggregate, net fair value loss on financial derivatives of S$2.3 million and write down of the carrying amounts of Chengdu Cityspring car parks included in development properties of S$1.9 million. The acquisition of Bilderberg Bellevue Hotel Dresden also contributed approximately S$0.5 million to the increase. This was partially offset by fair value gain from an investment property of S$1.9 million and net foreign exchange gain of S$2.9 million. In 4Q 2018, the Group recorded other income of S$2.3 million which comprised mainly net fair value gain on derivative instruments, other investments and investment properties of S$14.4 million, S$12.9 million and S$6.9 million respectively. This was partially offset by net foreign exchange loss, impairment loss in respect of the Wenjiang hotspring and write down of carrying amounts of Chengdu Cityspring car parks included in development properties of S$13.6 million, S$14.1 million and S$3.2 million respectively. Other gains (net) In 4Q 2019, the Group recorded other gains of S$36.7 million which comprised mainly gain from the disposal of a subsidiary, and certain commercial spaces of the Chengdu Cityspring project classified as assets held-for-sale of S$35.5 million and S$1.6 million respectively. These gains are partially offset by S$0.5 million impairment loss on Chengdu Cityspring car parks classified as assets held-for-sale. Page 19 In 4Q 2018, the Group recorded S$1.2 million of other gains. This mainly comprised S$0.9 million gain on disposal of certain commercial spaces of the Chengdu Cityspring project classified as assets held-for-sale, S$0.2 million gain on disposal of investment properties, partially offset by S$0.4 million impairment loss on certain assets held-for-sale. Net finance income The net finance income for 4Q 2019 was net of interest expense on lease liabilities recorded under IFRS 16, amounting to S$0.8 million. Share of after-tax results of associates and joint ventures Share of after-tax results of associates and joint ventures increased by S$42.7 million from S$8.7 million in 4Q 2018 to S$51.4 million in 4Q 2019. The 30%-owned Star of East River project in Dongguan contributed S$23.9 million to the Group's share of results in 4Q 2019. This is due mainly to profit recognition from the handover of the remaining four residential blocks in the project which commenced since September 2019 as well as credit adjustments made to the tax provision on the project in the current quarter. The 33%-owned FSMC also contributed S$21.7 million to the Group's share of results in 4Q 2019 of which S$22.5 million relates to the attributable share of fair value gain in respect of the Oliphant office property in Amsterdam. Tax expense The Group recorded tax expenses of S$1.0 million on profit before tax of S$95.0 million in 4Q 2019, which included land appreciation tax of S$3.4 million. After adjusting for the share of after- tax profits of associates and joint ventures of S$51.4 million, the tax effect of non-deductible expenses and unrecognised tax losses of S$4.1 million in aggregate, and the tax effect of non- taxable income and recognition of previously unrecognised tax benefits of S$16.4 million in aggregate, the effective tax rate of the Group would be approximately 24.6%. FY2019 vs FY2018 Revenue of the Group increased by S$41.8 million or 15.1%, from S$277.4 million in FY2018 to S$319.2 million in FY2019. This was due mainly to the increase of S$20.6 million, S$18.7 million and S$5.1 million from revenue from sale of properties, hotel operations and property financing respectively. The increase was partially offset by the lower rental income from investment properties of S$2.6 million due mainly to the effect of the deconsolidation of NL Property 1 B.V. ("NLP1") as a subsidiary. (Please refer to the Non-Current Assets section below for more details). The increase in revenue from sale of properties in FY2019 compared to FY2018 was due mainly to the recognition of revenue from the handover of more commercial and residential units in the Chengdu Millennium Waterfront project (FY2019: 867 residential units and 122 commercial units, FY2018: 647 residential units and 71 commercial units). Revenue from hotel operations increased by S$18.7 million or 44.6%, from S$42.0 million in FY2018 to S$60.7 million in FY2019. The increase was due to the additional contribution from Bilderberg Bellevue Hotel Dresden and Hampton by Hilton Utrecht Centraal Station. The Group's gross profit increased by S$27.5 million or 17.0%, from S$161.5 million in FY2018 to S$189.0 million in FY2019. The increase was due mainly to the higher gross profit generated from sale of properties, hotel operations and property financing of S$13.1 million, S$10.8 million and S$5.9 million respectively. This was partially offset by lower gross profit from rental income from investment properties of S$2.3 million. The Group's gross profit margin for FY2019 remained fairly constant at 59.2% (FY2018: 58.2%). Page 20 Administrative expenses Administrative expenses increased by S$10.2 million or 36.5%, from S$28.0 million to S$38.2 million in FY2019. The increase for the year was due mainly to the inclusion of operating expenses of Bilderberg Bellevue Hotel Dresden and Hampton by Hilton Utrecht Centraal Station, as well as S$1.3 million professional fees incurred by the Group in relation to the acquisition of the entities owning and operating Bilderberg Bellevue Hotel Dresden. Other (expenses)/income(net) In FY2019, the Group recorded other expenses of S$61.9 million which comprised mainly impairment loss in respect of the Crowne Plaza Chengdu Wenjiang and the adjoining hotspring of S$46.2 million in aggregate, net foreign exchange loss of S$27.4 million, hotel management fees of S$2.6 million, write down of carrying amounts of Chengdu Cityspring car parks included in development properties of S$1.9 million, hotel base stocks written off and hotel pre-opening expenses amounting to S$1.4 million in aggregate incurred in respect of Hampton by Hilton Utrecht Centraal Station. The acquisition of Bilderberg Bellevue Hotel Dresden also contributed approximately S$1.0 million to the increase. This was partially offset by net fair value gain on financial derivatives of S$24.8 million and fair value gain on an investment property of S$1.9 million. In FY2018, the Group recorded other income of S$3.3 million which comprised mainly net fair value gain on derivative instruments, other investments (equity investments at fair value through profit or loss) and investment properties of S$30.8 million, S$12.9 million and S$6.9 million respectively. This was partially offset by net foreign exchange loss, impairment of the Wenjiang hotspring and write down of development properties of S$26.2 million, S$14.1 million and S$3.2 million respectively. Other gains/(losses)(net) In FY2019, the Group recorded other gains of S$42.8 million which comprised mainly gain from the disposal of a subsidiary holding the Oliphant property amounting to S$35.5 million, certain commercial spaces of the Chengdu Cityspring project classified as assets held-for-sale of S$7.7 million and gain from disposal of investment properties of S$0.7 million. This was partially offset by the loss on deconsolidation of NLP1 of S$0.6 million and an impairment loss on assets held- for-sale of S$0.5 million. In FY2018, the Group recorded other gains of S$2.8 million which comprised S$6.3 million gain on disposal of certain commercial spaces of the Chengdu Cityspring project classified as assets held-for-sale and S$0.3 million gain on disposal of investment properties. This was partially offset by an impairment loss on assets held-for-sale of S$4.1 million. Net finance income Net finance income for FY2019 of S$0.9 million is net of interest expense on lease liabilities recorded under IFRS 16, amounting to S$3.3 million. Share of after-tax results of associates and joint ventures The Group recorded a share of after-tax profit of associates and joint ventures of S$71.2 million in FY2019 compared to a share of after-tax profit of S$5.5 million in FY2018. S$43.8 million of the share of results for FY2019 was attributable to the 30%-owned Star of East River project led by the first time profit recognition from the handover of six residential blocks during the current year. The attributable share of fair value gain on the Oliphant Amsterdam property held by 33%- owned FSMC of S$22.5 million further boosted the Group's share of results in FY2019. Page 21 Tax expense The Group recorded tax expenses of S$28.6 million on profit before tax of S$194.2 million in FY2019, which included land appreciation tax of S$16.5 million. After adjusting for the share of after-tax profit of associates and joint ventures of S$71.2 million, the tax effect of non-deductible expenses and unrecognised tax losses of S$17.0 million in aggregate, and the tax effect of non- taxable income and recognition of previously unrecognised tax benefits of S$31.2 million, the effective tax rate of the Group would be approximately 24.8%. any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on. Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment increased by S$175.4 million or 102.9%, from S$170.4 million as at 31 December 2018 to S$345.8 million as at 31 December 2019. The increase was due mainly to the Group's acquisition of the Bilderberg Bellevue Hotel Dresden in late March 2019, and reclassification of the two hotels in Utrecht, namely the Hampton by Hilton Utrecht Centraal Station and the Crowne Plaza Utrecht Centraal Station, located within the Hoog Catharijne shopping mall, from investment properties to property, plant and equipment. The Crowne Plaza hotel is still undergoing fit-out works and is expected to be fully completed in the second quarter of 2020. These two hotels were reclassified from assets held-for-sale to property plant and equipment in 4Q 2019 as they no longer meet the held-for-sale criteria. The property, plant and equipment balance was also boosted by the Group's acquisition of a bare shell property in Milan in January 2019 which will be refurbished by the Group into a hostel to tap on the youth hospitality market. The acquisition accounting for the Group's 94.9% equity interest in the entities that own and operate the Bilderberg Bellevue Hotel Dresden has been completed in the current quarter. There is no change to the earlier provisional value of S$71.0 million (EUR47.0 million) ascribed by the Group to the hotel on acquisition which is based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. No goodwill or negative goodwill has arisen from the acquisition. Following the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases on 1 January 2019, the Group and the Company recognised right-of-use assets (the right to use leased assets) and lease liabilities (its obligations to make lease payments) in relation to its existing operating lease arrangements. Right-of-use assets that relate to property, plant and equipment have been presented within property, plant and equipment, and led to the increase of S$68.5 million. Investment properties decreased by S$164.3 million or 63.4%, from S$259.1 million as at 31 December 2018 to S$94.8 million as at 31 December 2019. S$99.6 million of the decrease was due to the de-recognition of Zuiderhof I, an office building in Amsterdam, in June 2019. Zuiderhof I is held by NLP1, a 33%-owned entity of the Group which was deconsolidated as a subsidiary on 28 June 2019 when the Group forfeited its unilateral right to exercise a call option entered with the other three co-investors of NLP1 which would have entitled the Group to hold majority voting rights in NLP1. Accordingly, NLP1 has been accounted for by the Group as an associated company with effect from 28 June 2019. In addition, the above-mentioned reclassification of the two Utrecht hotels to property, plant and equipment and disposal of investment properties of Chengdu Cityspring amounting to S$53.4 million and S$9.5 million respectively, has further contributed to the decrease in the year-end balance. Interests in associates and joint ventures increased by S$217.2 million or 268.8%, from S$80.8 million as at 31 December 2018 to S$298.1 million as at 31 December 2019. S$161.9 million of the increase is attributable to the Group's co-investment with China Poly Group in June 2019 via a 27%-owned project company that would develop Skyline Garden (formerly known as the "Wanjiang Victory Project"), a mixed development site in Wanjiang, Dongguan. China Poly Group owns 70% equity interest in the project company. Further to that, the first time profit recognition Page 22 from the handover of the residential units of the Star of East River project in FY2019 also boosted the Group's interest in the 30%-owned associated company by S$42.3 million. The increase was also due partly to the Group accounting for its 33% equity interest in NLP1 amounting to S$8.9 million as at 31 December 2019. NLP1 was deconsolidated since 28 June 2019 as mentioned above. Non-current trade and other receivables increased by S$126.0 million or 19.1%, from S$660.9 million as at 31 December 2018 to S$786.9 million as at 31 December 2019. The increase was due mainly to the disbursement of property financing loans of $176.1 million (RMB910.0 million) and an interest bearing loan to a non-controlling interest of a subsidiary of S$31.3 million (RMB161.6 million) during the current financial year. This is partially offset by reclassification of property financing loans amounting to S$67.7 million (RMB350.0 million) to current receivables as at 31 December 2019. Current assets Trade and other receivables decreased by S$152.7 million or 30.2%, from S$505.9 million as at 31 December 2018 to S$353.2 million as at 31 December 2019. The decrease was due mainly to the repayment of a loan from an associate of S$116.1 million (RMB600.0 million) and net repayment of third party PRC property financing loans of S$182.1 million (RMB941.0 million), including the recovery of Case 1 defaulted PRC loan of S$33.9 million (RMB170.0 million). This is partially offset by a reclassification of a shareholder loan to an associate amounting to S$37.9 million (RMB195.9 million) and PRC property financing loans of S$67.7 million (RMB350.0 million), from non-current to current assets, and net increase in advances to contractors of S$14.5 million. Assets held-for-sale decreased by S$33.3 million or 64.6%, from S$51.6 million as at 31 December 2018 to S$18.3 million as at 31 December 2019. The decrease was due to the recognition of gain on disposal of M Hotel Chengdu and certain bare shell commercial spaces of the Chengdu Cityspring project in the current financial year. Current liabilities Trade and other payables increased by S$168.7 million or 121.9%, from S$138.4 million as at 31 December 2018 to S$307.1 million as at 31 December 2019. This was due mainly to the increase in interest-free advances from a 30%-owned PRC associate of S$118.3 million (RMB613.3 million), interest-free advances from a non-controlling shareholder of a subsidiary of S$25.3 million (RMB130.8 million) and a loan from a third party of S$34.7 million (RMB179.5 million). Loans and borrowings Gross bank borrowings decreased by S$66.8 million or 9.6%, from S$695.7 million as at 31 December 2018 to S$628.9 million as at 31 December 2019. This was due mainly to the de- recognition of bank borrowing of S$36.7 million, arising from the deconsolidation of NLP1, and repayment of the Group's borrowings amounting to S$113.1 million which is due mainly to the receipt of disposal proceeds from the sale of the entire 100% shareholding in the subsidiary holding the Oliphant property in Amsterdam and refinancing by the Group's associated companies with onshore debt. The decrease is partially offset by new bank borrowings to fund the acquisition of the property in Milan, the redevelopment of Oliphant (prior to its disposal) and the construction of the two Utrecht hotels, as well as a disbursement of S$-denominated property financing loan. The Group maintained a net gearing ratio of 0.20 as at 31 December 2019. Foreign currency risk management The Group is exposed to volatility of the RMB due to its operations in the PRC. Therefore, any depreciation in the RMB against the S$ will adversely affect the Group's earnings, net assets, value of any dividends we pay to our shareholders in S$ or require us to use more RMB funds to service the same amount of any S$ debt. Fluctuations in RMB exchange rates are affected by, Page 23 amongst others, changes in political and economic conditions and the PRC's foreign exchange regime and policy. Since the Group's entry to the Dutch and German property markets in February 2015 and January 2018 respectively, the Group has hedged its currency exposure to Euro by financing all its Dutch and German acquisitions with a combination of Euro-denominated borrowings and financial derivatives such as cross currency swaps ("CCSs") and foreign currency swaps ("FCSs") whereby the end result is also to achieve a corresponding Euro liability. The Group takes an economic hedge rather than an accounting hedge approach with regard to the management of its Euro asset exposure. In November 2018, the Group entered into the property financing market in Australia via a 50-50 owned joint venture with Tai Tak. The Group has also adopted the same approach as its European assets, which is to fully hedge its Australian dollar loan asset base. As at 31 December 2019, the Group had 17 CCSs and two FCSs outstanding with an aggregate notional amount of €452.1 million, A$10.0 million and RMB530.6 million. These financial instruments are measured at fair value with changes in fair value recognised in the profit and loss account. The fair value of these instruments is mainly dependent on the forward foreign exchange rates, discount rates and yield curves of the notional amounts, as applicable. On the other hand, the changes in fair value of the instruments will be largely offset by the corresponding changes in fair values of the underlying foreign currency-denominated assets when the respective instruments approach their maturity dates and foreign currency-denominated borrowings are taken up to close out the instruments, thereby resulting in a minimal cumulative impact to the profit or loss. The cumulative positive impact to the retained earnings arising from the financial derivatives and underlying foreign currency-denominated assets as at 31 December 2019 amounted to approximately S$0.3 million. As at 31 December 2019, the Group recorded a cumulative translation loss of S$18.6 million as part of reserves in its shareholders' equity. This mainly arose from the translation of the net assets and income and expenses of the Group's foreign operations in the PRC to S$ at the exchange rates prevailing at the end of each reporting period. We do not currently have a formal hedging policy with respect to our RMB foreign exchange exposure and have not actively used financial hedging instruments to manage our RMB foreign exchange risk. The cost of entering into such hedging instruments to manage the Group's exposure to RMB remains fairly expensive. However, the Group has started to hedge its new exposure to the PRC property development and property financing operations to the extent that these are not funded by onshore RMB assets by drawing CNH-denominated borrowings and/or executing CNH CCSs. We will continue to monitor our foreign exchange exposure vis-à-vis the associated hedging costs and take appropriate actions when necessary. There is no assurance as to the effectiveness and success of any hedging action that we might or might not take. Statement of cash flows of the Group 4Q 2019 Net cash used in operating activities amounted to S$15.4 million in 4Q 2019 due mainly to net disbursement of PRC property financing loans of S$63.9 million (RMB330.0 million) and payment of construction costs for The Pinnacle, Chang'an and the Millennium Waterfront project. This was partially offset by S$19.1 million advance receipts collected mainly from the Millennium Waterfront project and interest received from property financing loans of S$15.8 million. Net cash generated from investing activities of S$315.0 million in 4Q 2019 was due mainly to maturity of structured deposits of S$239.4 million, interest received of S$11.4 million and proceeds received from the disposal of the subsidiary that owns the Oliphant Amsterdam property to 33%-owned FSMC and proceeds from the disposal of M Hotel Chengdu and certain bare commercial space of the Chengdu Cityspring project of S$73.0 million and S$5.6 million Page 24 respectively. This was partially offset by payments for additions of property, plant and equipment of S$18.6 million (mainly related to the fit out of the two hotels in Utrecht). Net cash used in financing activities amounted to S$74.9 million in 4Q 2019 due mainly to distributions to PCCS holders of S$3.0 million, net repayment of bank borrowings of S$74.3 million and the payment of interest expense and lease liabilities of S$7.7 million and S$1.3 million respectively. This was partially offset by net advances from associates of S$11.7 million. FY2019 Net cash generated from operating activities of S$158.3 million in FY2019 was due mainly to net repayment of PRC property financing loans of S$14.4 million (RMB72.9 million), repayment of loan from a PRC associate of S$119.9 million (RMB600.0 million) and net interest received of S$50.5 million. This was partially offset by payment of interest and income tax of S$21.3 million and S$9.2 million respectively and payment of construction costs incurred for The Pinnacle, Chang'an and Millennium Waterfront project. Net cash used in investing activities of S$208.1 million in FY2019 was due mainly to (i) payment of S$156.8 million for the acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired, comprising S$87.1 million relating to the Concord Acquisition and S$69.7 million relating to the acquisition of the Bilderberg Bellevue Hotel Dresden, (ii) investment in the 27%-owned project company together with Poly for the Skyline Garden, Wanjiang project amounting to S$81.0 million, (iii) net advances to associates of S$86.9 million, (iv) payment for additions to property, plant and equipment of S$37.5 million, including acquisition of a vacant property in Milan amounting to S$16.5 million and fit-out of the two hotels in Utrecht, and (v) a loan to a non-controlling interest of a subsidiary of S$31.9 million. This was partially offset by (i) proceeds from the disposal of the subsidiary that owns the Oliphant property of S$73.0 million, (ii) maturity of structured deposits of S$36.8 million, interest received of S$22.5 million, and (iv) proceeds from the disposal of M Hotel Chengdu and certain bare commercial space of the Chengdu Cityspring project, certain investment properties, and other investments of S$43.3 million, S$10.0 million and S$3.4 million respectively. Net cash generated from financing activities amounted to S$244.5 million in FY2019 due mainly to the net proceeds of S$146.4 million from the issuance of PCCS Series 2, net advances from associates of S$120.3 million and a loan from an affiliate of a non-controlling interest of a subsidiary of S$46.7 million. This was partially offset by net repayment of bank borrowings of S$21.4 million, payment of dividends to the shareholders of the Company of S$19.1 million, distributions to PCCS holders of S$3.5 million, redemption of remaining PCCS Series 1 of S$1.0 million, and the payment of interest expense, lease liabilities and transaction costs related to borrowings of S$15.7 million, S$5.4 million and S$2.8 million respectively. Note: The figures stated in our statement of financial position have been translated based on the exchange rates at the end of each reporting period; and the figures in our income statement, statement of comprehensive income and statement of cash flows have been translated based on the average exchange rate for the relevant period and exchange rate at the date of the transaction, where applicable. 9. Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results. No forecast or prospect statement for the current reporting period has been previously disclosed to shareholders. Page 25 10. A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months. Industry Outlook People's Republic of China ("PRC") The PRC saw a GDP growth of 6.1% for 2019 which is within the government's target rate of 6% to 6.5% set in early 2019. In early January 2020, the People's Bank of China announced yet another 0.5% cut in the reserve requirement ratio for banks, the eighth reduction since 2018. This is expected to free up more than RMB800 billion cash, with the primary purpose of lowering financing costs especially for small and medium enterprises. Oxford Economics revised its 2020 GDP forecast for the PRC from 5.7% to 6% after the conclusion of the "Phase One" trade deal signed in mid-January which is supposed to de-escalate the US-PRC trade tension. The Business Times reported that new home price growth in December 2019 slowed from the previous month and on a year-on-year basis, and policymakers are not expected to overly cool the property market given that it is a key pillar of the national economy. The PRC government proposed 16 measures that will benefit Hong Kong and Macau residents under the Greater Bay Area integration program. These measures include easing of restrictions on Hong Kongers on buying homes and school enrolment in nine cities in Guangdong province, including Dongguan. The introduction of these measures, coupled with the rampant protests in the embattled Hong Kong city, fueled speculation of an increased interest in residential apartments in the Greater Bay Area. A coronavirus named "2019-nCoV" that caused an outbreak of a pneumonia-like illness in Wuhan and was first reported in late December 2019 by the PRC authorities, has since spread to various parts of the world and is expected to disrupt economic activity especially in the travel and tourism sector. The Netherlands The Dutch Central Planning Bureau ("CPB") announced in December 2019 that it has further reduced GDP growth forecast for 2020 by 0.1% to 1.3%. Despite the downward revision, CPB expects the Dutch economy to do well compared to the Eurozone in general. In the housing sector, DutchNews.nl reported that based on new figures from the Dutch housing ministry, the government will not be able to meet its 75,000 new build homes per year target until 2024. Home prices continued to climb against the backdrop of a home supply shortage. Statistics Netherlands ("CBS") reported an upward trend in home prices, with the highest level recorded in November 2019. Home prices increased by almost 42% on average in November 2019 from the lowest price level in June 2013. RaboResearch anticipates average home prices to increase by 4.5% in 2020. Savills expects continued shortfall in housing supply due to rising construction costs and land prices as well as building regulations, and demand to remain strong given the low mortgage interest rate. The prime office yield decreased by 0.75% to 3.25% in Amsterdam South Axis and by 1% to 4.75% in Amsterdam Southeast in 3Q2019 as compared to a year ago as noted by Cushman & Wakefield. In a December 2019 report, Savills reported that the scarcity of office space has resulted in companies moving to Amsterdam Southeast. CBS reported a 0.3% increase in turnover generated by hotels in 3Q2019. The industry continues to face manpower shortages but entrepreneurs surveyed are more positive of turnover in 2020 as compared to a year ago about 2019. Page 26 The country's highest court ruled in May 2019 that certain Dutch builders of development projects have breached EU law relating to nitrogen emissions. As a result of the ruling, permits for multiple new-build projects have been revoked or delayed as reported by Reuters and Savills. This may exacerbate the shortage in the supply of housing and office space in the Netherlands. In addition, the delay or revocation of permits for such projects may free up construction resources, which could potentially result in more competitive quotes by contractors for construction projects. Company Outlook Property Development Underscoring the Dongguan property development front, the Star of East River and Emerald of the Orient projects have achieved stellar residential sales results, thereby substantially de-risking both projects. Dongguan is one of the 11 cities that is benefiting from the PRC government initiative to develop the Greater Bay Area. The Group is hence upbeat on the Dongguan residential market and has further increased its Dongguan property development exposure in 2019 with the acquisition of The Pinnacle, Chang'an and the Skyline Garden, Wanjiang (formerly known as Wanjiang Victory Land) projects. Both projects are expected to be launched for pre- sales in the course of 2020. Handover of the Star of East River project is expected to continue in 2020 and 2021 while the rest of the Group's Dongguan projects are expected to be handed over from 2021 onwards. The Group signed a cooperation agreement in December 2019 with, among others, subsidiaries of the renowned developer, Hong Kong listed Sunac China Holdings Limited, in relation to an ongoing predominantly residential development project in Dongguan, comprising approximately 86,000 sqm of saleable residential GFA. In addition to taking a 30% equity interest, the Group will also be extending a property financing loan to finance the development project. Completion of the acquisition of the 30% equity interest in the project by the Group is subject to certain conditions precedent, which are expected to be satisfied within 1H2020. The project commenced pre-sale in December 2019 and results have been good. The Group continues to look out for good property development opportunities in Dongguan. Similar to the Sunac deal, this may be by way of an equity participation in, and financing of, property development projects, which will serve to balance out the Group's risk exposure to such property development projects. In Chengdu, the Group's Millennium Waterfront project has handed over 864 residential units at Plot D of the Chengdu Millennium Waterfront project in 4Q2019. Pre-sales of the SOHO units at the adjacent Plot F are progressing well and the development is on track to be completed around late 2020/early 2021. The Group continues to evaluate its options for Plot E, the last development plot of the Chengdu Millennium Waterfront project. This quarter also marks the Group's entry into the Australian property development market. The Group led a consortium of investors to partner up with Australia's ICD Property to redevelop the iconic 125-year old City Tattersalls Club ("Club") in Sydney. Besides holding an equity stake of 39.9% in the project development trust which will undertake the renovation of the Club's premises and develop the airspace above into a hotel and residential apartments in return for a development fee calculated based on the gross proceeds from the sale of the residential apartments less certain agreed deductions, the Group will also provide a A$370 million construction financing facility to fund the project. The project has received the approval for its Stage 1 concept development application and construction of the project is expected to start in 2022, assuming a successful Stage 2 development application process during the year. The acquisition by the Group of the 39.9% equity stake in the project development trust was completed on 15 January 2020. The building permit to increase the net lettable floor area of the Group's Dreeftoren Amsterdam office property by approximately 74% has become irrevocable. However, the Group has encountered an objection from a neighbouring property owner to the proposed development of an adjacent new 312-unit residential tower on the carpark site of the Dreeftoren office. The Group is working with the local municipality to resolve the objection. As construction costs in the Netherlands remain high, the Group will closely monitor the construction market and only Page 27 commence construction if it is able to secure a construction contract at a reasonable contract price. Property Holding Income from the Group's European property portfolio increased by 4.7% in FY2019 to S$62.8 million (FY2018: S$60.0 million), mainly bolstered by the contributions from the delivery of the newly developed Oliphant and Munthof Amsterdam offices, and the Hampton by Hilton Utrecht Centraal Station hotel. The Group expects further growth of its European recurrent income base with the expected delivery of the Crowne Plaza Utrecht Centraal Station hotel in 2Q2020 and the Dreeftoren Amsterdam office as well as the Puccini Milan youth hostel in due course. The sale by the Group of the newly developed and 98% leased Oliphant Amsterdam office to its 33%-owned associated company, FSMC, was completed on 27 November 2019. The disposal has generated a profit of S$53.3 million while allowing the Group to retain a meaningful stake for future capital appreciation and recurrent income. Property Financing The PRC property financing ("PRC PF") business has achieved a record average loan book of RMB2.2 billion for FY2019, which is a 40% increase over the previous year's average of RMB1.6 billion. The PRC PF loan book stood at approximately RMB2.4 billion as at 31 December 2019. While the credit market remains tight in Australia, the Group remains committed to expanding its Australia property financing portfolio and/or participating in property development or holding opportunities for prime real estate properties. With the continuing development of the 2019-nCoV situation, it is too early to ascertain the full financial impact to the Group. Nonetheless, the Group anticipates some impact on parts of its operations, and is keeping a watchful eye on the situation as it further evolves. The Group's immediate priority is to ensure the health and safety of its customers and staff at all its properties and will continue to put in place appropriate measures to address this. The Group will provide updates on material developments if any as soon as practicable. Backed by a strong balance sheet and substantial unutilised committed credit facilities, the Group is ready to expand its footprint in the regions that the Group has an existing exposure as well as other established regions that may offer good opportunities. 11. If a decision regarding dividend has been made:- Current Financial Period Reported On

Any dividend declared for the current financial period reported on? Yes.

The Company had paid the following tax exempt (one-tier) interim ordinary dividend to ordinary shareholders. Name of Dividend Interim Tax-exempt(One-tier) Ordinary Dividend Date of Payment 13 September 2019 Dividend Type Cash Dividend Amount 1.1 Singapore cent per ordinary share Page 28 The Directors are pleased to recommend a final tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019 of 1.6 Singapore cents per ordinary share for approval by the ordinary shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. Name of Dividend Final Tax-exempt(One-tier) Ordinary Dividend Dividend Type Cash Dividend Amount 1.6 Singapore cents per ordinary share Corresponding Period of the Immediately Preceding Financial Year Any dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year? Yes. Name of Dividend Interim Tax-exempt(One-tier) Ordinary Dividend Date of Payment 24 September 2018 Dividend Type Cash Dividend Amount 1.0 Singapore cent per ordinary share Name of Dividend Final Tax-exempt(One-tier) Ordinary Dividend Date of Payment 6 May 2019 Dividend Type Cash Dividend Amount 1.3 Singapore cents per ordinary share Date payable

Subject to ordinary shareholders' approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company, the proposed final tax-exempt (one tier) dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be payable on 8 May 2020. Record date

5pm on 23 April 2020. If no dividend has been declared (recommended), a statement to that effect and the reason(s) for the decision.

Not applicable. If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect.

The Group does not have a shareholders' general mandate for IPTs. Page 29 Part II Additional Information Required for Full Year Announcement 14. Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding year. Information about reportable segments Total Property Property Property Hotel reportable development investment financing operations segments Unallocated Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 2019 Segment revenue 159,976 9,450 87,425 65,668 322,519 12,243 334,762 Elimination of inter- segment revenue - - - (4,987) (4,987) (10,611) (15,598) External revenue 159,976 9,450 87,425 60,681 317,532 1,632 319,164 Profit/(loss) from operating activities 91,417 14,633 73,736 (47,229) 132,557 (10,448) 122,107 Finance income 15,711 2,683 486 3,248 22,128 1,670 23,798 Finance costs (12,032) (1,077) (13) (6,882) (20,004) (2,924) (22,928) Net finance income/(costs) 3,679 1,606 473 (3,634) 2,124 (1,254) 870 Share of after-tax profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures 65,461 18,342 358 (12,931) 71,230 (8) 71,222 Segment profit/(loss) before income tax 160,556 34,581 74,567 (63,794) 205,910 (11,711) 194,199 2018 Segment revenue 139,336 13,734 82,340 42,513 277,923 10,100 288,023 Elimination of inter- segment revenue - (2) - (560) (562) (10,100) (10,662) External revenue 139,336 13,732 82,340 41,953 277,361 - 277,361 Profit/(loss) from operating activities 54,378 36,849 75,194 (20,873) 145,548 (13,732) 131,816 Finance income 9,772 5,206 2,015 8 17,001 131 17,132 Finance costs (2,208) (6,630) - - (8,838) (1,064) (9,902) Net finance income/(costs) 7,564 (1,424) 2,015 8 8,163 (933) 7,230 Share of after-tax profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures (231) 10,847 180 (5,294) 5,502 - 5,502 Segment profit/(loss) before income tax 61,711 46,272 77,389 (26,159) 159,213 (14,665) 144,548 The hotel operations segment includes an impairment charge of S$46.2 million (FY2018: S$14.1 million), depreciation charge of S$9.0 million (FY2018: S$5.8 million), hotel pre-opening expenses incurred of S$0.9 million (FY2018: nil) and hotel base stocks written off of S$0.5 million (FY2018: nil). Page 30 15. In the review of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments. Property development Revenue from the property development segment increased by S$20.6 million or 14.8%, from S$139.3 million in FY2018 to S$160.0 million in FY2019. Pre-tax profit increased by S$98.9 million or 160.2%, from S$61.7 million in FY2018 to S$160.6 million in FY2019. The disposal of the Group's interest in the subsidiary owning the Oliphant property has contributed total net profit of S$53.3 million in FY2019, of which S$35.5 million is recorded under other gains in the profit and loss account and S$17.8 million is recorded under share of after-tax profit of associates. The first time profit recognition from the handover of six residential blocks by the 30%-owned Star of East River project has also contributed an attributable share of profit of S$43.8 million for the Group in FY2019. Pre-tax profit for the segment further increased due to the higher number of residential units in the Millennium Waterfront project being handed over in FY2019 partially offset by the lower number of commercial units and car park lots handed over. Property investment Revenue from the property investment segment decreased by S$4.3 million or 31.2%, from S$13.7 million in FY2018 to S$9.5 million in FY2019. This is mainly attributable to the effect of deconsolidation of NLP1 during the year. Pre-tax profit from this segment decreased by S$11.7 million or 25.3%, from S$46.3 million in FY2018 to S$34.6 million in FY2019. The decrease was due mainly to the absence of fair value gains on other investments in FY2019 (FY2018: S$12.8 million), effect of deconsolidation of NLP1 which led to a reduction in pre-tax profit of S$5.1 million and loss on deconsolidation of NLP1 of S$0.6 million. This is partially offset by the higher share of net fair value gain of S$6.2 million recognised from investment properties held by the associates. Property financing Revenue from property financing increased by S$5.1 million or 6.2%, from S$82.3 million in FY2018 to S$87.4 million in FY2019. Pre-tax profit from this segment has a slight decrease of S$2.8 million or 3.6%, from S$77.4 million in FY2018 to S$74.6 million in FY2019. The lower interest income from structured deposits had impacted the segment results negatively for the year. This is due mainly to the deployment of funds to the property development segment to fund the Sky Garden, Wanjiang project and The Pinnacle, Chang'an project. Hotel operations Revenue from the hotel operations segment increased by S$18.7 million or 44.6%, from S$42.0 million in FY2018 to S$60.7 million in FY2019. The significant increase was due mainly to the additional contribution from Bilderberg Bellevue Hotel Dresden acquired in late March 2019 and the Hampton by Hilton Utrecht Centraal Station hotel which commenced operations in June 2019. Pre-tax loss from this segment has increased by S$37.6 million or 143.9% from S$26.1 million in FY2018 to S$63.8 million in FY2019. The segment results were negatively impacted by the higher impairment losses of S$32.1 million attributable to Crowne Plaza Chengdu Wenjiang and the adjoining hotspring. Page 31 16. A breakdown of revenue as follows:- Group FY2019 FY2018 Increase/ (Decrease) % S$'000 S$'000 (a) Revenue reported for first half 124,775 91,916 35.7 year (b) Operating profit after tax before deducting non- 38,955 29,389 32.5 controlling interests reported for first half year (c) Revenue reported for second 194,389 185,445 4.8 half year (d) Operating profit after tax before deducting non- 126,621 88,861 42.5 controlling interests reported for second half year 17. A breakdown of the total annual dividend (in dollar value) for the issuer's latest full year and its previous full year as follows:- FY2019 (S$'000) FY2018 (S$'000) Interim 8,749 6,489 Final 12,726 10,335 Total 21,475 16,824 The final tax-exempt(one-tier) ordinary dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019 of 1.6 Singapore cents per ordinary share is subject to the approval of ordinary shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and the final dividend amount is based on the number of issued ordinary shares as at the record date. The total amount for FY2019 is hence subject to adjustments according to the number of ordinary shares existing as at the record date. Disclosure of person occupying a managerial position in the issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the issuer pursuant to Rule 704(13) in the format below. If there are no such persons, the issuer must make an appropriate negative statement.

The Company confirms that there is no person occupying a managerial position in the Company who is related to a director, chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the Company. Confirmation that the issuer has procured undertakings from all of its directors and executive officers (in the format set out in Appendix 7.7) under rule 720(1)

The Company confirms that it has procured undertakings from all of its directors and executive officers in the format set out in Appendix 7.7 under Rule 720 (1) of the Listing Manual. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Neo Teck Pheng Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 12 February 2020 Page 32 FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED CoReg.No:AT-195714 | BusinessAddress: 63 Market Street, #06-03 Bankof SingaporeCentre,Singapore048942 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ • • • ! " # $ % & ' - - . , + + * () - š / - - - - - - £ " • œ • ™ š • Ÿ " " ™ š› " " •¢ s r ' '" ˜ z y ' '" Ÿ ž " ' '" ¡ u r ˆ † { x t w s " ƒ ¨ ¤ § o ‡ ' ¥ ¦ …" ƒ'† u r w r q r v o p w ~ v o ~ | ~ } ~ ~ } Ž Œ Œ ‹ Š ‰ € [ € b [ ^ b [  [ h Z d Y Z a Z e Z X Y ` Y Y g V X ^ ] V X d c X X f ; W W V 6 W M J K 1 2 9 : 5 2 I G n 7 8 4 H m k l j i EFC 657 2 EDC 307 2 >B >A >@ 301 2 >= < L GK >@B JIH * Ë œ ) " ÿ Ë Ì Ë Ì " Ë Ì É - ' Ê Ê Œ œ Ê È É Œ œ- É É Ê Æ Õ Æ ' " È Æ ÷ ª « ÇÈ ÇÈ ' ¯ « ÇÈ © « ½ » ® ° ­ º ﬁ © ¬ ¹ ¸ · › ‹ ¤ ⁄ Ÿ ± « ­ « ª « ¼ » ¯ º ´ © ® ´ © ¹ ¸ ´ ´ ² · ³ ³ # " ! ˛ Ï ‰ ¸ ‰ · Ë " · ˚ Ê Á ˙ ( Î ﬂ ˘ ¯ ˜ˆ ' $ & Ôı ÍﬂÈ ÔÙ · ÔÛ 'Â · ÔÚ ÔÒ · ÔÓ Ì ˝¸˚˙˘ ¯ % ) - - / 0 + + 6 = 58 A K J B I H F :G E B D - C , + - @ A ? > . = 6 + ;94321 < :87655 L) ^ y x ] [ w v z t X Y s r W U q V p ^ y x ] w Z [ v Y u X lo jn lm lk ji h tsrqp QT QS QR QP ON M W U V Æ) ˜ · - ¶ µ - ´ ™ • ¸ ² " ¦ ' Å ± ' ° ¯ ¤ ¥ Ã Á Ä ® £ ¢ Â · ˜ ¶ µ - - ³ ´ " • ² ± " …ŽŠ …Š ˆŒ‹ …"Š Š ˆ‰ ˆ‡ …† …" ƒ " À ©«­ ¿ ¾ ©ª­ ¼ ½ ½ ¼ » ©¨­ º ¹ ©­ ©¬ ©« ©ª ©¨ § °¯® '' ‹⁄'›Õ' Õ›‹⁄Õ'⁄ ⁄Õ'ÕËÊÉÈ " › Ç - ) œ Ì œ ' œ - Á Ì ‡ - ﬂ Õ Œ Î ' - - " Œ Í ⁄ Ì Â Õ Ô ‡ ' È - ‡ - ‰ ' œ ﬁ Œ ⁄ ÷ Î ﬂ ÷ ' ‡ " ' "Ì ÊÍ œ Œ - Â É Ì - Â È ﬂ Ó " ‰ ' ' Ÿ œ Á ‡ Ë ÿ - ‰ É › - Õ · ˝ " ¸ " œ - - " ı ' › œ Ìﬂ ˚ ÷- Ì · ÷ œ " ˙ Œ ' ‰ ˘ - - ‡ ¯ - œ -" Ó ˜ Ÿ " ¤ " Ï ı ˆ Õ œ ⁄ Ÿ ⁄ ' Ù - ÷ Ì ÷ -Ì Û ' ÿ ‡ ' œ Ë Œ œ ⁄ Ì ' Ì " É ' " ' Õ ' œ - Œ " - Ó Ÿ -" · " ÷ Ê Œ ˇ œ "- œ ﬂ - Œ " Õ -Ì Í ﬂ ÷- › 'Ÿ Ì œ ‡ ⁄ "- ' " Â ÈÉ œ - ﬂ - Ì ÷ " Œ÷ ‰ ⁄ É › ÿ Ÿ Ì Ì ÷ - Ì Ì Ë ' Ï œ Õ œ - Ÿ œ - œ ﬂ Œ ' ' ' ' œ "Ÿ · ‡ - Ô ⁄ ' ÷ Á " Õ ÷ - Â ‰Ê ﬁ Ÿ ‹ - ‰ ﬂ Õ ÷- Õ œ Œ - Ì › - Â Í ‡ œ ŒŸ - Œ÷ Á ' Õ Ì ' ÿ " Ë " Œ ÿ ˛ " ' ' - "Ì Ó œ - ¤ É ŒŸ ¤ · ' ' ÿ Ê œ ‡ › œ Ì · " " ' " " " " " - ' ' - ‰ Ì Ì ⁄ - - ÷ Ì " " È " - - ‰ ‡ Ì - ' Ÿ " È ÷ Ÿ ﬂ ' " -'Ìﬁﬂ ÿ ⁄ Ê ‡ ÿ ⁄ Á ‹ Œ - ' œ Ì Ÿ Â É - ⁄ Ì Õ ‰ - œ Ì " œ -ÌŒ ' œ ''Ê·È ""ﬂ- " 'ÚÒÊÏÈ ÷ ›Õ -- '⁄ "ŒÔ'- 'ÊÎÈ œ Ì -ﬂŒŸ' ' Ÿ"ﬂ- ⁄ ( ‹ Š . - # , % ' $ & # ( ' % $ #& ) d + b m i fe * p + l € + f v * ke b f * c x ~  ) " j ` | k ! } ‡ ‡ g i { w " h d ƒ g f ‰ f y z ` ƒ f d e d e c x t ' † w l l ˆ l a b ` u v b b b E s " `" `" D ^ r cƒ cƒ cƒ W C [ p q n n n U @A B C T n V B E D ] o ' ] † ] ˆ ] O 1 4 S @ Q P 2 0 2 0 F R / 7 D ; O 5 2 C : 9 N @ 4 8 M 1 0 K J IL E