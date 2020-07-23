FSGL: Announcement on (i) Use of proceeds raised from the exercise of Warrants; and (ii) Changes in subsidiaries and associated company

General Announcement::Announcements by Associated Company, First Sponsor Gro... Page 1 of 1
ANNOUNCEMENTS BY ASSOCIATED COMPANY, FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
First Sponsor Group Limited ("FSGL"), an associated company, has released the following announcements on 22 July 2020:-
Use of proceeds raised from the exercise of Warrants; and
Changes in subsidiaries and associated company.
For details, please refer to the announcements released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com
7/22/2020
Use of Proceeds Raised from the Exercise of Warrants
USE OF PROCEEDS RAISED FROM THE EXERCISE OF WARRANTS
FSGL_-_Use_of_Proceeds_Raised_from_the_Exercise_of_Warrants.pdf
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)
(Registration No. AT-195714)
USE OF PROCEEDS RAISED FROM THE EXERCISE OF WARRANTS
Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Offer Information Statement of First Sponsor Group Limited ("Company") dated 7 May 2019 and lodged with the Monetary Authority of Singapore on 7 May 2019 ("OIS").
Further to the disclosure made by the Company in the section titled "Use of Proceeds from the 2019 Rights Issue" set out in its annual report for FY2019, the board of directors of the Company wishes to provide an update on the use of proceeds raised from the exercise of the Warrants issued pursuant to the Rights Issue and the Bonus Issue undertaken in 2019 ("2019 Warrants").
As at 22 July 2020, the entire gross proceeds of approximately S$7.5 million raised from the exercise of 5,733,697 2019 Warrants had been used to partially fund the payment of the Company's final cash dividend for FY2019 which was made on 3 June 2020.
The above utilisation is in accordance with the intended use as stated in the OIS which included general working capital purposes.
As at 22 July 2020, there were 187,064,149 outstanding 2019 Warrants.
The Company will make periodic announcements on the utilisation of proceeds from the exercise of the 2019 Warrants as and when such proceeds are materially disbursed.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
Neo Teck Pheng
Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
22 July 2020
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)
(Registration No. AT-195714)
ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 706A OF THE SGX-ST LISTING MANUAL
Pursuant to Rule 706A of the SGX-ST Listing Manual, First Sponsor Group Limited ("Company", and collectively with its subsidiaries, "Group") wishes to announce the following transactions that occurred during the half year ended 30 June 2020:
Incorporation of subsidiaries
1. The Company has incorporated the following wholly-owned subsidiaries:
(a)
Name of company
: Ps 46.11 Limited
|
Date of incorporation
|
: 7 February 2020
|
Country of incorporation
|
: The British Virgin Islands
|
Issued share capital
|
: SGD 1.00
|
Principal activity
|
: Investment holding
|
Name of company
: FS Dongguan No. 6 Ltd ("FSDGBVI 6")
|
Date of incorporation
|
: 24 February 2020
|
Country of incorporation
|
: The British Virgin Islands
|
Issued share capital
|
: SGD 1.00
|
Principal activity
|
: Investment holding
2. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Gaeronic Pte Ltd, as trustee for and on behalf of FS Europe Trust (a trust in which the Group has a 100% interest), has incorporated the following wholly-owned subsidiaries:
Name of company
: FS Euro 2 Pte. Ltd.
|
Date of incorporation
|
: 12 June 2020
|
Country of incorporation
|
: Singapore
|
Issued share capital
|
: EUR 1.00
|
Principal activity
|
: Investment holding
Name of company
: FS Euro 3 Pte. Ltd.
|
Date of incorporation
|
: 12 June 2020
|
Country of incorporation
|
: Singapore
|
Issued share capital
|
: EUR 1.00
|
Principal activity
|
: Investment holding
3. FSDGBVI 6 has incorporated the following wholly-owned subsidiary:
Name of company
: FS Dongguan No. 6 Pte. Ltd.
|
|
: 4 March 2020
|
|
: Singapore
|
|
: SGD 1.00
|
|
: Investment holding
4. The Company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, First Sponsor (Guangdong) Group Limited ("FSGD"), has incorporated the following wholly-owned subsidiary:
Name of company
: FS Dongguan No. 8 Investment Consultancy Co., Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
: 18 June 2020
|
|
: People's Republic of China ("PRC")
|
|
: RMB1 million
|
|
: Investment holding
As at the date of this announcement, FSGD has not made any capital contribution to FSDG 8.
Incorporation of associated company
The Company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, FS Dongguan No. 6 Investment Consultancy Co., Ltd. ("FSDG 6"), has incorporated the following 49%-owned associated company with a third party:
Name of company
: Dongguan Shou Ye Investment Consultancy
|
|
|
|
: 11 May 2020
|
|
: PRC
|
|
: RMB3 million
|
|
: Investment holding
As at the date of this announcement, FSDG 6 has not made any capital contribution to DGSY.
Dissolution of subsidiaries
The following indirect wholly-owned dormant subsidiaries of the Company have been dissolved by way of members' voluntary liquidation:
FS Dongguan No 5 Ltd, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, was liquidated on 29 May 2020.
Chengdu Kaiser Management Consultancy Co., Ltd (成都卡希管理咨询有限公司), a company incorporated in the PRC, was liquidated on 24 June 2020.
Cessation of subsidiary
On 4 June 2020, the Company disposed the entire issued share capital of Idea Valley No. 3 Company Limited ("Idea Valley"), a wholly-owned dormant subsidiary, to a third party for a consideration of HKD1, which was satisfied wholly in cash. The consideration was arrived at on a willing buyer-willing seller basis, taking into account, among other things, the assets and liabilities of Idea Valley. Based on the unaudited management accounts of Idea Valley as at 31 May 2020, the net liabilities value of Idea Valley was approximately SGD581,846.
Following the disposal, Idea Valley ceased to be a subsidiary of the Group.
None of the above transactions is expected to have a material impact on the consolidated earnings per share or the consolidated net tangible assets per share of the Group for the current financial year.
This announcement excludes the transaction which was separately announced on 16 January 2020 in relation to the completion of the subscription of units in ICD SB Pitt Street Trust and ICD SB Pitt Street Pty Ltd (now known as v5 Pitt Street Trust and v5 Pitt Street Pty Ltd respectively) pursuant to Rule 704(17)(c) of the SGX-ST Listing Manual before Rule 706A came into effect on 7 February 2020.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED
Neo Teck Pheng
Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
22 July 2020
