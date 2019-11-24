General Announcement::Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited

First Sponsor Group Limited ('FSGL'), an associated company, has on 25 November 2019 released an announcement relating to Proposed Subscription of Units in ICD SB Pitt Street Trust and Shares in ICD SB Pitt Street Pty Ltd.
For details, please refer to the announcement released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com
Disclaimer
CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 04:22:07 UTC