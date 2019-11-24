Log in
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(CTDM)
General Announcement::Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited

0
11/24/2019 | 11:23pm EST
First Sponsor Group Limited ('FSGL'), an associated company, has on 25 November 2019 released an announcement relating to Proposed Subscription of Units in ICD SB Pitt Street Trust and Shares in ICD SB Pitt Street Pty Ltd.

For details, please refer to the announcement released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 04:22:07 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 3 679 M
EBIT 2019 826 M
Net income 2019 573 M
Debt 2019 4 840 M
Yield 2019 1,90%
P/E ratio 2019 18,5x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,97x
EV / Sales2020 3,60x
Capitalization 9 776 M
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,54  SGD
Last Close Price 10,78  SGD
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED32.27%7 165
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.18%41 071
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.56%37 316
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.93%31 305
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED13.22%29 967
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.19.37%25 315
