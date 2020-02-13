Log in
General Announcement::Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited

02/13/2020
First Sponsor Group Limited ('FSGL'), an associated company, has on 13 February 2020 released an announcement relating to S$100 Million 3.29% Notes Due 2025 to be issued pursuant to the S$1 Billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme of FSGL.

For details, please refer to the announcement released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 04:23:03 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 3 596 M
EBIT 2019 784 M
Net income 2019 582 M
Debt 2019 5 401 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 18,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,31x
EV / Sales2020 3,92x
Capitalization 10 103 M
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 12,16  SGD
Last Close Price 11,14  SGD
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED1.27%7 368
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.37%42 399
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-7.25%39 760
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.94%32 944
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-14.83%29 744
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.95%28 339
