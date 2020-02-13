General Announcement::Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited

First Sponsor Group Limited ('FSGL'), an associated company, has on 13 February 2020 released an announcement relating to S$100 Million 3.29% Notes Due 2025 to be issued pursuant to the S$1 Billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme of FSGL.
For details, please refer to the announcement released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com
