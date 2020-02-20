Log in
City Developments Limited

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(CTDM)
  Report
News 
General Announcement

General Announcement::Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited

02/20/2020 | 07:02pm EST
First Sponsor Group Limited ('FSGL'), an associated company, has on 20 February 2020 released an announcement relating to Issuance of S$100 Million 3.29% Notes Due 2025 under the S$1 Billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme of FSGL - Listing and Quotation.

For details, please refer to the announcement released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 00:01:00 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 3 596 M
EBIT 2019 784 M
Net income 2019 582 M
Debt 2019 5 401 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,25x
EV / Sales2020 3,86x
Capitalization 9 867 M
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 12,16  SGD
Last Close Price 10,88  SGD
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED-1.09%7 160
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.45%42 882
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-8.40%39 687
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-8.74%33 080
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-15.30%30 187
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.27%29 031
