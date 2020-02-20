General Announcement::Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited

First Sponsor Group Limited ('FSGL'), an associated company, has on 20 February 2020 released an announcement relating to Issuance of S$100 Million 3.29% Notes Due 2025 under the S$1 Billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme of FSGL - Listing and Quotation.

For details, please refer to the announcement released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com