M&C: Announcement on the Potential Sale of the Millennium Cincinnati Hotel

ANNOUNCEMENT BY SUBSIDIARY COMPANY, MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09
General Announcement
08-Aug-2019
Announcement by Subsidiary Company, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc
Enid Ling Peek Fong
Company Secretary
Please refer to the Announcement released by Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc ("M&C") on 7 August 2019 relating to the potential sale of M&C Group's interest in the Millennium Cincinnati Hotel.
7 August 2019
7 August 2019
MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC
LEI: 2138003EQ104LZ1JNH19
POTENTIAL SALE OF HOTEL
Further to recent media commentary by officials representing the Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation ("3CDC") in Cincinnati, Ohio, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (the "Company") confirms that on 1 July 2019, a subsidiary of the Company entered into a purchase and sale agreement with a Cincinnati-based development company, unrelated to 3CDC, for the potential sale to the purchaser or its designee of the Group's interest in the Millennium Cincinnati hotel. Completion of the sale remains conditional on, among other things, the purchaser finalising its due diligence review to its satisfaction and certain other conditions. The transaction would fall well below the level of a class 2 transaction under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.
Enquiries:
Jonathon Grech, Group General Counsel & Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7872 2444
Matthew Smallwood, Instinctif Partners
