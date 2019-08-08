Log in
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(CTDM)
M&C: Announcement on the Potential Sale of the Millennium Cincinnati Hotel

08/08/2019

General Announcement::Announcement by Subsidiary Company, Millennium & Copthorne H... Page 1 of 1

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY SUBSIDIARY COMPANY, MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

Securities

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

08-Aug-2019 12:16:45

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement by Subsidiary Company, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc

Announcement Reference

SG190808OTHR2ETB

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please refer to the Announcement released by Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc ("M&C") on 7 August 2019 relating to the potential sale of M&C Group's interest in the Millennium Cincinnati Hotel.

Attachments

MCplc_Potential_Cincinnati_sale.pdf

Total size =12K MB

For Immediate Release

7 August 2019

MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC

LEI: 2138003EQ104LZ1JNH19

POTENTIAL SALE OF HOTEL

Further to recent media commentary by officials representing the Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation ("3CDC") in Cincinnati, Ohio, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (the "Company") confirms that on 1 July 2019, a subsidiary of the Company entered into a purchase and sale agreement with a Cincinnati-based development company, unrelated to 3CDC, for the potential sale to the purchaser or its designee of the Group's interest in the Millennium Cincinnati hotel. Completion of the sale remains conditional on, among other things, the purchaser finalising its due diligence review to its satisfaction and certain other conditions. The transaction would fall well below the level of a class 2 transaction under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Enquiries:

Jonathon Grech, Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)20 7872 2444

Matthew Smallwood, Instinctif Partners

Tel: +44 (0)20 7457 2020

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 04:49:08 UTC
