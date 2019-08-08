M&C: Announcement on the Potential Sale of the Millennium Cincinnati Hotel

General Announcement::Announcement by Subsidiary Company, Millennium & Copthorne H... Page 1 of 1

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY SUBSIDIARY COMPANY, MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

General Announcement

08-Aug-2019 12:16:45

New

Announcement by Subsidiary Company, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretary

Please refer to the Announcement released by Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc ("M&C") on 7 August 2019 relating to the potential sale of M&C Group's interest in the Millennium Cincinnati Hotel.

