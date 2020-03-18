MCHNZ: Announcement on Operational & Forecast Update

Please refer to the Announcement released by Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited on 18 March 2020 titled "Operational & Forecast Update - 18 March 2020" relating to the effects of the New Zealand Government's new border entry restrictions due to COVID-19 on its future hotel trading and operations.

MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

OPERATIONAL & FORECAST UPDATE - 18 MARCH 2020

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited (NZX: MCK) today provided a detailed update to the market about the effects of the New Zealand Government's new border entry restrictions due to COVID-19 on its future hotel trading and operations.

MCK Managing Director Mr. BK Chiu said that the effects of the requirement for all arrivals into New Zealand to self-isolate which was announced on 14 March 2020 is having a significant and potentially long-lasting effect on its hotel business across the country.

"While we support and understand the measures that the Government has taken to protect the health and well- being of New Zealanders, the fact remains that we now face an existential crisis for all of our hotels, all of our staff and our shareholders", he said. "While the current restrictions apply until the end of March, the response in other countries suggests that it will continue for a lengthy period and we have made our forecasts and assumptions on this basis".

Near-term Financial Outlook:

"2020 actually started well with positive trading results in our peak months of January and February. But what we have seen in the past two days is another wave of cancellations across all of our market segments and at all of our hotels. Those cancellations are both international and domestic and are for March, April, May and June. The restrictions on public gatherings announced on Monday 16 March will also substantially affect our conferencing and meetings business for the rest of the year and possibly into 2021", said Mr. Chiu.

MCK was now forecasting that the level of hotel revenue loss for the first half of 2020 would be approximately NZ$24 million based on its current information. If the current trading patterns continue into the second half of 2020, it is anticipated that the 2020 full year result for the hotel operations would run at a loss.

The company received confirmation from its insurers on Tuesday that these losses are not covered by business interruption insurance as the hotels are not closed by COVID-19.

While updates will be provided to the market in line with the NZX's Continuous Disclosure Rules, MCK has suspended any profit guidance for 2020 indefinitely with immediate effect.

No hotel closures planned for the moment:

Mr. Chiu stated that MCK did not anticipate closing any of its hotels at present.

"Our intention is to keep our hotels open where possible and retain a level of staff and resources required to operate to the level of business that they have. So we may close off floors or building wings and other facilities which are not being used but there will be someone to check you in and out".

"Our hotel restaurants and bars will either close or operate under reduced hours in the near future. This will also impact hard on our hotel revenues", he said.

Effect on employees:

Mr. Chiu said that there would be a significant impact on MCK's employees across all of its hotels and corporate offices.

"We will need to make some very difficult decisions about all of our operations and employees in the very near future, certainly over the coming weeks. There will be reduced hours, there will be job losses. We will engage with our employees at all of our hotels and our corporate offices and look to agree on viable options to retain as many jobs as possible and to ensure that we have a business to manage in the future when this crisis passes. A range of options are being explored", said Mr. Chiu.

Consultation with MCK's employees would begin before the end of the week.