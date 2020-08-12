MCHNZ:: Announcement on Operational Update – 12 August 2020

Please refer to the Announcement released by Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited on 12 August 2020 titled "Operational Update - 12 August 2020".

MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

OPERATIONAL UPDATE - 12 AUGUST 2020

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited (MCK) advises that following on from the New Zealand Government's announcement as to community transmission of COVID-19 yesterday evening:

--Its Government Managed Isolation Hotels, being Grand Millennium Auckland and M Social Auckland will continue operations as they are both essential service properties;

--In line with the Alert Level 3 restrictions that were announced, Copthorne Hotel Auckland City will close at midday today;

--All of MCK's other hotels in New Zealand will be implementing Alert Level 2 protocols immediately which include social distancing within public areas, appropriate spacing in bar and restaurant areas, guests to be seated with a single server and contact tracing measures put in place. Hotel staff will continue to be provided with PPE such as masks;

--MCK's hotels outside the Auckland area which reopened at Alert Level 1 will remain open for business under Alert Level 2 restrictions but the situation will be reviewed as new information from the Government is released;

--MCK has been receiving cancellations for bookings since the announcement and will provide refunds to customers for stays over the next few days which have had to be cancelled as a result of the Government's announcement. The impact on MCK's revenues is still to be determined;

-- All corporate office staff have been instructed to work from home until further notice.

Issued by Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited